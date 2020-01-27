 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Protip: Never ask for a "Brazilian blowout"   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was neck deep in more blowouts than I care to remember when my daughter was a baby.

Not a Brazilian. Not even close.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought a Brazilian Blowout was something very different.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, i saw a sign for one of these the other day, and was completely confused.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: I thought a Brazilian Blowout was something very different.


Yeah, sometimes the Brazilian has some extra, "equipment" under that skirt. So, VERY different.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why hairdressers don't wear gloves and have proper ventilation in their place of business is beyond me. At least mine doesn't. That can't be good at all. Every time I see her she's recovering from some kind of cold or illness.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about just one?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of blowouts.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew, I sure am glad they had a picture of a bag of green pee in that article. I don't know if I could have just imagined a green liquid on my own.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it anything like a Hindenburg?
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's when you bet on a fart and lose while they're waxing your taint right?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: That's when you bet on a fart and lose while they're waxing your taint right?


Yeah that's automatic cancellation of that group-on you used.
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I enjoyed the last Brazilian blowout I witnessed...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: That's when you bet on a fart and lose while they're waxing your taint right?


If someone is waxing your taint and you have a critical failure on your part roll, are you the one who truely loses, or is it the one waxing your taint?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

That's why Brazilian Fart Pornstars have such short careers. It's the vapors from all the blowouts.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blow is just a figure of speech.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now you tell me.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazillion Blowjob still ok, right? RIGHT?!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
work safe-ish, depending

Lou Reed - Walk On The Wild Side - Rare Video-HD
Youtube RsVLIiI8Vfo
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ultra-rare methaemoglobinaemia trifecta in play, between Guamanian snakes and Canadian hairdressers.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I once narrowly escaped from a Brazilian Blowout.  It was a close shave.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow that story was a lot more disturbing and unsexy than I was expecting. Dislike.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jeez, sounds like she was being embalmed
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Jeez, sounds like she was being embalmed


i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Found a pic of her.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You won't ask twice.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Devo: Now you tell me.

[Fark user image image 325x419]


His elongated navel makes his torso look like a demented clown face.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: BumpInTheNight: That's when you bet on a fart and lose while they're waxing your taint right?

If someone is waxing your taint and you have a critical failure on your part roll, are you the one who truely loses, or is it the one waxing your taint?


I'm thinking my taint waxer is one who's already lost, and a long time ago.  Being sharted upon is just re-affirming that status.  I do give him an extra twoonie any time it happens.  Or the other thing happens, sometimes that's worth a fiver to keep those lips shut.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Windle Poons: I enjoyed the last Brazilian blowout I witnessed...

[Fark user image 850x478]


Oh, si.  First thing that came to mind:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

emirates247.comView Full Size


/ never forget.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anything like a Bulgarian Gas Mask?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


REVENGE OF THE SNEK! https://www.fark.com/comments/1069205​7​/Lethal-mice-bombs
 
SBinRR
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It can't be worse than the Jersey Blowout.

4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Can it?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a Brazilian blowing it out might sound like.

Indiara Sfair - Improvisation in Cm (Find the TAB link in the description)
Youtube uIss2Qmmc5k


When I grow up I want to be able to play like this.  I'm closing in fast on 50 so I better grow up soon.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Wendigogo: Why hairdressers don't wear gloves and have proper ventilation in their place of business is beyond me. At least mine doesn't. That can't be good at all. Every time I see her she's recovering from some kind of cold or illness.


Knowledge, education, and intellectual curiosity lead to PPE.  I've worked with utter dumbasses who refuse to wear safety gear.  Unions tend to push for PPE, but not always.  When I was a union officer (AFSCME), my local insisted on larger budgets for safety training and employer-provided safety gear.  My employees now are issued PPE before they even get uniforms.  But I doubt hairdressers are unionized.

And of course there's the "it's just hairdressing supplies, why should I wear gloves and a mask?" line of reasoning.  I wonder how much of an overlap there is between the "government is poisoning our water with fluoride/kill us with vaccines" crowd and the "companies would never hurt us with regular consumer products" crowd.  I bet the overlap is significant.
 
