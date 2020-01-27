 Skip to content
(NPR)   Recent imagery suggests that Iran is about to launch its very own satellite into orbit, possibly for nefarious purposes. Looks like a job for .... SPAAAAAACE FOOOOORCE. *cue theremin theme music*   (npr.org) divider line
Conductor of Space Force Band [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have selected "Why Me?" by Planet P for this one.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Space Force dress code include purple hair/wigs and silver mini skirts?
memorabletv.comView Full Size

It really should
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Does Space Force dress code include purple hair/wigs and silver mini skirts?
[memorabletv.com image 500x370]
It really should


There are alternatives:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cat plays theremin
Youtube M0SZLAm6WYY
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not the thermins, subby.  This theme:

GTA 4: Republican Space Rangers theme song
Youtube 1imR1L5IUDg
 
Labrat407
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
First they will have to deal with this...
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LewDux: [YouTube video: Cat plays theremin]


That's not FIGHT music! Space Force is for WAR!!!

Star Trek Cat Fight - Which one's Spock?
Youtube 4NJQvswrSPg
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it loaded with the latest version of Photoshop?
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I can do this all day

MST3K He tried to kill me with a forklift
Youtube 616WIdWwuLM
 
Oysterman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If you're livin' in a bubble and you haven't got a care
Well, you're gonna be in trouble 'cause we're gonna steal your air
'Cause what you got is what we need and all we do is dirty deeds
We're the Spaceballs Force!  Watch out 'cause we're the Spaceballs Force...
 
Hachitori
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Get you butt ready, Iran! We comin' for you azz!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"These programs have existed for a long time, and we have seen Iran do a number of launches in the past."


Yawn.
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Get you butt ready, Iran! We comin' for you azz!

[Fark user image 850x566]


Beedy beedy beedy!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Salmon: Hachitori: Get you butt ready, Iran! We comin' for you azz!
[Fark user image 850x566]
Beedy beedy beedy!

Ooo! Erin Gray thread again!
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Does Space Force dress code include purple hair/wigs and silver mini skirts?
[memorabletv.com image 500x370]
It really should


The 1980 of 1970 was a lot sexier than the 1980 of 1980 was.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Iran has now released the Satellites name: SS Shrapnel 1. More satellites in the Shrapnel line will continue to launch until the West begs for mercy.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: Salmon: Hachitori: Get you butt ready, Iran! We comin' for you azz!
[Fark user image 850x566]
Beedy beedy beedy!
Ooo! Erin Gray thread again!


Col Deering vs Princess Ardala... FIGHT

wolfmanscultfilmclub.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Salmon: Hachitori: Get you butt ready, Iran! We comin' for you azz!

[Fark user image 850x566]

Beedy beedy beedy!


"way to go, buck"
 
