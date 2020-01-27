 Skip to content
(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   911. What's your emergency? I want to file for a divorce   (wbtw.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she can get a year and a $1,000 fine. But it says it's the same sentence the first four times you do it.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
bing.comView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yes, instead of giving her an alternative call to make, let's arrest her.
 
nytmare
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Yes, instead of giving her an alternative call to make, let's arrest her.


You've confused 911 with 411.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Having lived near a trailer park, this seems like a legit call.

Granted, the 911 call saying "I need a divorce" comes after a case of Natural Light has been consumed by the husband, 2-5 pieces of furniture has been tossed around, and a gun or knife has been brandished.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It would be nice if more people were aware that most courts that handle divorce have some kind of free or low cost assistance to figure it out without hiring an attorney.

She'd be in a lot better shape if she'd looked here:
https://www.mypinellasclerk.org/Self-H​elp#43926-attorney-assistance
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nytmare: nicoffeine: Yes, instead of giving her an alternative call to make, let's arrest her.

You've confused 911 with 411.


So did the dispatchers, apparently.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Let me transfer you to our Hope line..."
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If your spouse is dumb enough to call 911 because they want a divorce then you definitely want a divorce.
 
