(Some Guy)   New Hotness: Corona virus spreading through China. Old and still a bigger threat: Drug resistant Candida fungus spreading through hospitals across the world   (dental-tribune.com) divider line
10
•       •       •

croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We are yet to have any understanding of how they behave in complex biofilm communities like those that exist in the oral cavity"

It's not plaque, it's a complex biofilm community.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You could say that's the way...
<puts on sunglasses>
Yeast Rolls


//<takes off sunglasses>
//<starts scratching again>
 
KIA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mongo no like Candida.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
apparently subby is among those that don't understand how scary cross-species virus transmission is.  It means the virus has the ability to harm despite rapid and extreme mutations it does to adapt to new species.  If a virus isn't even species-specific, an immune system typically has no chance against it.  Examples include AIDS/HIV, SARS, rabies, ebola...

you know, scary ass stuff.  And this, with something that doesn't require sex, being bitten by a bat, etc.  Without all the restrictions in movement/travel, it is entirely within the realm of possibility that this could kill tens of millions of people in months.  Thus, the crackdown and why it is treated so seriously.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
DAWN Candida 1970 HQ
Youtube LtEG6kG_vfI
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Beware the dreaded candiru fish.
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
the virus can lay dormant for a couple weeks before symptoms appear. by now half the planet is infected. sleep well
 
robodog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IamAwake: apparently subby is among those that don't understand how scary cross-species virus transmission is.  It means the virus has the ability to harm despite rapid and extreme mutations it does to adapt to new species.  If a virus isn't even species-specific, an immune system typically has no chance against it.  Examples include AIDS/HIV, SARS, rabies, ebola...

you know, scary ass stuff.  And this, with something that doesn't require sex, being bitten by a bat, etc.  Without all the restrictions in movement/travel, it is entirely within the realm of possibility that this could kill tens of millions of people in months.  Thus, the crackdown and why it is treated so seriously.


Yeah, 3% mortality + 2 week incubation period + asymptomatic transmission is about as bad as it gets. The only thing that would be worse would be a mutation that ups the lethality without modifying the other parts.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TrollingForColumbine: the virus can lay dormant for a couple weeks before symptoms appear. by now half the planet is infected. sleep well


How is Hong Kong holding up?
 
