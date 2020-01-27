 Skip to content
(Patch)   The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile just can't seem to stay out of trouble   (patch.com) divider line
25
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After the stop was over he pulled out.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram for Mongo: After the stop was over he pulled out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Weeners tag have performance anxiety?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a bunch of baloney.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"heriff's officials said the driver of the Wienermobile was grilled about Wisconsin's Move Over Law"

*snert*
 
Monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So the cop was rushing to an emergency and stopped to lecture the wiener driver?
That's some fine police work there, Lou.
 
Cheron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Translation: Pretext stop so cop could look at wienner.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wisconsin LEO's are getting more aggressive enforcing the "Move Over" law. Good way to publicize it and remind everyone that nobody is exempt.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Someone should spray ketchup all over the Wienermobile.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weiner driver got off easy. I learned about "move over laws" by getting a $300 ticket.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
damn. i've been watching too much porn.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not news. My wienermobile is constantly getting me into trouble far beyond that article.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: Weeners tag have performance anxiety?


That's just the wurst.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

catmandu: Wisconsin LEO's are getting more aggressive enforcing the "Move Over" law. Good way to publicize it and remind everyone that nobody is exempt.


It's actually a good thing to get publicity for the violation. Now, more people know. If only there was a Hebrew National Mobile to get pulled over in the valley for not having its headlights on in wet weather.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He was racing to Lizzo's house, cheer her up after the Grammy's.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That's what you get when you go hotdoggin' on public roads.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: "heriff's officials said the driver of the Wienermobile was grilled about Wisconsin's Move Over Law"

*snert*


The first sentence also began with "Here's a story that Oscar Meyer will not relish:"
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fireproof: UncleDirtNap: "heriff's officials said the driver of the Wienermobile was grilled about Wisconsin's Move Over Law"

*snert*

The first sentence also began with "Here's a story that Oscar Meyer will not relish:"


They mustard up the ability to ketchup with it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
dick move
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Something, something,subby's mom
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wienermobile charged with not making a dick move.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My weinermobile has gotten me in trouble in the past as well.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fireproof: UncleDirtNap: "heriff's officials said the driver of the Wienermobile was grilled about Wisconsin's Move Over Law"

*snert*

The first sentence also began with "Here's a story that Oscar Meyer will not relish:"


Author definitely deserves an OhYou.jpg.
 
Badafuco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It had ketchup on it. That's why it was pulled over.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

nicoffeine: Fireproof: UncleDirtNap: "heriff's officials said the driver of the Wienermobile was grilled about Wisconsin's Move Over Law"

*snert*

The first sentence also began with "Here's a story that Oscar Meyer will not relish:"

They mustard up the ability to ketchup with it.


I was honestly a little bit burnt that the article didn't contain more hot dog puns. I know that some people would give it a chili reception, but I think they were barely even in the Ball Park of how many puns it needed. Frankly, I think they need to put their buns to work writing something worthy of The Onion.
 
Report