(SoraNews24)   Japan's parliament approves "Space Force" bill, still undecided if they are going to be using Gundams, Valkyries, or Science Ninja Team Gatchaman's God Phoenix
76
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gundam Wing or God Pheonix; win-win for Japan.
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good. The further militarization of space.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh cool. We can have Space World War II.
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Each island should use their own force.  Grendizer, Gaiking, and Danguard Ace could use some work.  Smaller islands could be guarded by Pokemon.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either Shinsei Industries' YF-19 or General Galaxy's YF-21.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neon Genesis Evangelion Opening Full Japanese Version- "A Cruel Angel's Thesis"
Youtube Nafii87gdzs
 
TheThighsofTorgo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.  Isn't this the plot for half the Gundam series since 1979?
ZERO RADIUS TURNING
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Star Force, of course.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Science Patrol of course...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overpopulation has always been a myth. It is humanity's manifest destiny to explore and colonize space.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could be Force Five. They even have a great theme song for their crew!

Danguard Ace Force Five
Youtube Rw-YA2pmsjc
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter, they'll all get taken out by this chick:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they should have some kind of patrol, but based upon science......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Doesn't matter, they'll all get taken out by this chick:

[Fark user image 320x214]


Stop slut shaming.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe this whole thing got started because the Orange In Chief said something stupid on TV one time. The actual fark.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the Gibson Flying V spaceship from "Interstella 5555?"

Daft Punk - Digital Love
Youtube FxzBvqY5PP0
 
Vorpal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I can't believe this whole thing got started because the Orange In Chief said something stupid on TV one time. The actual fark.


No kidding.  The very idea should be flushed.  Ten to fifteen times.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how Nations with no functioning way to get to space keep forming "space force" military branches. It's like a land locked Nation like South Sudan forming a Navy when the best boat they have is an old Jon Boat they fish with.
 
GregoryD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mainsail: Oh good. The further militarization of space.


The day a v2 launched from Germany-space has been militarized.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Gundam Wing or God Phoenix; win-win for Japan.

Fark user imageView Full Size

As long as he's in charge, we're good.
/If you'll excuse me, I'm off to listen to my Battle of the Planets soundtrack CDs all afternoon
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size



https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6u​5​2ns
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This song puts it perfectly.

Project Pitchfork - Terra Incognita - Official
Youtube ipocV2jCk_A
 
Hallbowski23
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
America's response...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
When will they start recruiting combat singers?

Reba West - We Will Win (Robotech Last Battle Mix)
Youtube xvbR92b8NXA
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


And, well you beat me to it.

Saved me a google images search, though....
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What Japanese Space Force implies:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reality:
jeffbots.comView Full Size
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: [YouTube video: Neon Genesis Evangelion Opening Full Japanese Version- "A Cruel Angel's Thesis"]


Well, if you're an emotionally unstable high schooler, it's a job opportunity that beats making rice bowls at Yoshinoya.
 
skinink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x241]


Jeebus Christ. Look at all those scarves. It's like Rob Liefeld have a Japanese doppelganger who likes scarves.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Herr Morgenstern: I can't believe this whole thing got started because the Orange In Chief said something stupid on TV one time. The actual fark.

No kidding.  The very idea should be flushed.  Ten to fifteen times.


This group has existed for a very long time.  I was recruited for it back in the 1990's.  The people won't change anything but the patches on their sleeves, for the most part.
 
potierrh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I love how Nations with no functioning way to get to space keep forming "space force" military branches. It's like a land locked Nation like South Sudan forming a Navy when the best boat they have is an old Jon Boat they fish with.


Japan actually has a relatively large, capable space industry with several satellites and rocket launch systems.  In fact, looking at the countries with space programs, Japan is closer to the top of the list, #4 based on number of satellites (excluding multinational).

assets.weforum.orgView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Oh cool. We can have Space World War II.


We had a Great Space War already?
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Call me when Benisuzume gets here...
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: When will they start recruiting combat singers?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/xvbR92b8​NXA]


Ahh!  Space Cheerleader!
 
Famishus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I love how Nations with no functioning way to get to space keep forming "space force" military branches. It's like a land locked Nation like South Sudan forming a Navy when the best boat they have is an old Jon Boat they fish with.


No functioning way?  Japan has a space agency and has launched its own rockets into space.

Granted, it hasn't done any manned space launches yet, but c'mon, it's Japan, I don't think it would a gigantic issue for them to get into manned flights.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mainsail: Oh good. The further militarization of space.


Further? You're riding an ICBM in order to get there in the first place.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: I love how Nations with no functioning way to get to space keep forming "space force" military branches. It's like a land locked Nation like South Sudan forming a Navy when the best boat they have is an old Jon Boat they fish with.


Japan's NASDA has been launching satellites for 50 years. However, manned missions have been reliant on foreign carriers (see NASA currently).
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
toywizards.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I can't believe this whole thing got started because the Orange In Chief said something stupid on TV one time. The actual fark.


You mean the US following what the Russians did in 2015 or doing what China did in 2009 by making their equivalents of space command into independent branches of existing military structures?

Trump didn't start it so much as he ended a long running argument over what it should be.  I think everyone knew it was going to be a thing sooner or later. Space Command wasn't getting much love under the Air Force and a more permanent arrangement was long overdue.
We're actually a bit late to this party.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Some research is needed on the new uniform.
 
shamen123
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Paging zero wing

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gonad the Ballbarian: Science Patrol of course...

[Fark user image 220x168] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll post this anyway.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Over_Yandere
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: Overpopulation has always been a myth. It is humanity's manifest destiny to explore and colonize space.


Zeon Deikun, is that you?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For great Justice!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Rocky & Ken approved

He Tried to Kill Me With a Forklift
Youtube mK2jFO_DaRQ
 
Report