(Detroit Free Press)   Woman gets injured while ziplining, sues operator, case is dismissed. Fark: operator is her brother, and it happened at his home. Since when did "backyard ziplines" become a thing?   (freep.com) divider line
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby obviously has never watched Ridiculousness, NTTAWWT.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hold my beer...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since booze?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ask Aimee Copeland.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was a stupid thing she voluntarily did and was not compelled to do.

In any case, when you file an insurance claim the company offers you $42 and a souvenir fidget spinner, you sue. And you usually have to name the policyholder as party to the lawsuit, even if they're family. That's also where you get those "so-and-so sues themselves for $200k" type stories.

But it sounds like she'll be lucky to get the fidget spinner now.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a backyard, I'd definitely want a zipline.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SHAKA BRA!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad Creates Ninja Warrior Course For Daughter
Youtube Fg9X33TNLkU
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not even close to the dumbest thing people do in their backyards while intoxicated.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 80's I knew quite a few people who had them strung up in their back yard. Most were lame (like the one we had) but one friend of mine had a huge backyard with a zip line that started up on a tree house. Pretty dangerous by today's standards but totally fun when I was 8.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: If I had a backyard, I'd definitely want a zipline.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since always. My neighbor had one back in the 70's. It was exactly that awesome.

/thankful for my danger-filled childhood
//up hill
///both ways
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friend of mine has a homemade zipline set up in the bed of the 6x6 Army truck he owns. Takes it out to the desert and parks the truck up on a sand dune where he rigs up a mast in the bed of it then runs the cable down to a rock outcropping about 300' away. Has a regular zipline trolley on it, the soft pads and shock/stop springs at the end of it, the whole nine yards. I've never been on it as I don't think it's fatass rated, but I've seen a lot of people take a ride on it and enjoy it.

/at the highest, you're probably 60' off the ground
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long ago you couldn't sue a close family member because the family was a single entity in the eyes of the law. But that doctrine eroded, and was dead by the 1970s where I live. Lawyers persuaded courts that they needed contigent fees from suing insurance companies.

There was a zipline case around here within the past couple years. Court ruled it's obvious that a zipline is dangerous and the father who pit his kid on the zipline had only himself to blame. Not the property owner.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tom Delay's (a former House Majority Leader) dad built some kind of hillbilly roller coaster in his backyard and managed to Schiavo himself against a tree, so there's worse amusement park rides you could build.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/Csb
Neighbor had Zipline when I was a kid in the late sixties. We all lined up for a turn to ride a barn pulley on a hemp rope from his deck to a line of poplar trees. Not a very good landing spot in the trees. Usually got pretty banged up when you stopped in the trees.
Was a lot of fun until Scott's dad took exception to Scott nearly losing his index finger in the pulley. Scott's dad and Bill's dad, the owner of the house, had a really cool screaming match on the back yard.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had one behind my grandparents home when I grew up. It was tied to a tree on a nearby hill and it went down to one on the orange grove next to the house. It also did not stop until the pulley hit the tree. So the kids who were to chicken shiat to let go and drop to the ground before they hit the tree at the bottom didn't get to grow up and have kids of their own. Somehow we all still made it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's her fark handle?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they live in Star City?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

max_pooper: Back in the 80's I knew quite a few people who had them strung up in their back yard. Most were lame (like the one we had) but one friend of mine had a huge backyard with a zip line that started up on a tree house. Pretty dangerous by today's standards but totally fun when I was 8.


I had a window out my closet to the roof (second floor). My awesome dad set up a rope and pulley zip line from near the window down to the ground. Dangerous? Yep. But damn it was a rush zipping down that rope---until it eventually broke.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well isn't that Rotten?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: There was a zipline case around here within the past couple years. Court ruled it's obvious that a zipline is dangerous and the father who pit his kid on the zipline had only himself to blame. Not the property owner.


That is awesome.  I'm not even joking.
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chevydeuce: Friend of mine has a homemade zipline set up in the bed of the 6x6 Army truck he owns. Takes it out to the desert and parks the truck up on a sand dune where he rigs up a mast in the bed of it then runs the cable down to a rock outcropping about 300' away. Has a regular zipline trolley on it, the soft pads and shock/stop springs at the end of it, the whole nine yards. I've never been on it as I don't think it's fatass rated, but I've seen a lot of people take a ride on it and enjoy it.

/at the highest, you're probably 60' off the ground


Ummm... I'm pretty sure that's a sex chair.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hogans: chevydeuce: Friend of mine has a homemade zipline set up in the bed of the 6x6 Army truck he owns. Takes it out to the desert and parks the truck up on a sand dune where he rigs up a mast in the bed of it then runs the cable down to a rock outcropping about 300' away. Has a regular zipline trolley on it, the soft pads and shock/stop springs at the end of it, the whole nine yards. I've never been on it as I don't think it's fatass rated, but I've seen a lot of people take a ride on it and enjoy it.

/at the highest, you're probably 60' off the ground

Ummm... I'm pretty sure that's a sex chair.


That's what we kept telling our friend who bought an old gyno exam chair off craigslist. yeah, he's in prison now.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a zip line up at the house. The person riding the zip line gets lawn darts thrown at them.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cousin had one 40 years ago. Lots of fun.  Bunch of whiney pansies.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes it's necessary to sue because competing insurance companies don't want to pay claims and force this.  The injured party doesn't want to sue, the party whose property might have tangentially resulted in injury doesn't want to be sued, but the insurance companies for both insist.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Well that was a stupid thing she voluntarily did and was not compelled to do.

In any case, when you file an insurance claim the company offers you $42 and a souvenir fidget spinner, you sue. And you usually have to name the policyholder as party to the lawsuit, even if they're family. That's also where you get those "so-and-so sues themselves for $200k" type stories.

But it sounds like she'll be lucky to get the fidget spinner now.



Yep, I'm sure her brother was not sorry that she got hurt, but he can't make his insurance company pay, only a court can.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: My cousin had one 40 years ago. Lots of fun.  Bunch of whiney pansies.


"Hold on tight!"  was NOT a suggestion...
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: Have a zip line up at the house. The person riding the zip line gets lawn darts thrown at them.


Incredibles, The - That Was Totally Wicked.wmv
Youtube LTX51OzGndw
 
GDubDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are lucky that they didn't get charged with insurance fraud, since no doubt this was a ploy to get money out of his homeowner insurance.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did a flooring job here in Central Maine and the people had a backyard zipline. Asked me if I wanted to try it. Yeah, no.
 
GDubDub
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle/aunt in a Detroit suburb had a back yard over 100yrds deep, with 100ft+ trees at the back. So yeah, I can see backyard ziplining being a thing.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My cousins had a backyard zipline back in the 80s. The grips were an old handle bar from a busted bmx bike. If you got enough speed you stopped by hitting a dilapidated shed.

Great times.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Since MT Dew has existed.
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

busy chillin': My cousins had a backyard zipline back in the 80s. The grips were an old handle bar from a busted bmx bike. If you got enough speed you stopped by hitting a dilapidated shed.

Great times.


My friend had one of these as well, ran from his 3rd story balcony to a post in the backyard, ran over the pool so if you were brave you could drop in. Also had a giant cargo net hung over the pool.

Most fun friends house when I was a kid. No one died or got sued.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Uhhhh... I had a zipline in my back yard as a kid... 30 years ago.

It was so long ago that the term "zipline" didn't even exist.

And, since this was the late 80s/early 90s, there were no harnesses or safety devices or anything of the sort. It was a pair of handles off of two pulleys. If you didn't hang on, you fell.

The pulleys it originally came with were plastic, as was the pulley housing (including the handles). We burned those pulleys out on the first pass, had to go to the hardware store to get some metal replacements.

Never had any serious injuries. Came close once, when a friend and I decided to see how fast we could go. He pulled as I rolled. Slammed me into the terminal tree at breakneck speed, resulting in my letting go and flipping over. Luckily, I landed on my head, so all was well.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In grad school one of the professors had a rope swing in his back yard. Had to be sixty feet high. You went way up in a tree to the platform and then you had to jump and (hopefully) plant your feet on the big knot on the rope. Absolutely terrifying.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

busy chillin': My cousins had a backyard zipline back in the 80s. The grips were an old handle bar from a busted bmx bike. If you got enough speed you stopped by hitting a dilapidated shed.

Great times.


Huh. That always felt weirdly specific to my cousin's zipline. Are we related??
 
GalFisk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I made one from a tree to our porch as a kid, which my siblings and I rode a lot. It was fun.  Most big playgrounds around where I live now also have one.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Tom Delay's (a former House Majority Leader) dad built some kind of hillbilly roller coaster in his backyard and managed to Schiavo himself against a tree, so there's worse amusement park rides you could build.


He was attempting to build an incline elevator to get to the family's dock. The thrill ride element, on its very first trip, was entirely unintentional!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I had a zip line from my tree house when I was a kid (*many* years ago). One of my friends was on it when the cable snapped but he was only a few feet off the ground at that point. He fell on his butt and we all had a good laugh. But because of that I'm not one to really frequent zip lines.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
www.backyardziplines.com (this is a real link)

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GDubDub: They are lucky that they didn't get charged with insurance fraud, since no doubt this was a ploy to get money out of his homeowner insurance.


It is a ploy to get money out of insurance, but it is not insurance fraud (unless they were lying about the injury).  If insurance covers the claim it doesn't matter if you wouldn't have made the claim absent insurance.  They have to pay.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well.  I grew up in the 80's, and we wasted more than one summer day trying to build a zip line for scraps we found in tool sheds.

So, they've been a thing for a while.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We had one strung between two trees over a pond.  But the nylon rope my dad got stretched to much, so it was a short ride that left you waist deep in the middle of the pond.
 
