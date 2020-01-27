 Skip to content
Prostate cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer in England, overtaking breast cancer for the first time
    Cancer, Prostate cancer, Metastasis, breast cancer, Breast cancer, BRCA2  
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I wonder if the number of people diagnosed with prostate cancer in UK has a correlation to the number of Brits having their heads Soo far up their own arse that they think Brexit was a good idea.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I wonder if the number of people diagnosed with prostate cancer in UK has a correlation to the number of Brits having their heads Soo far up their own arse that they think Brexit was a good idea.


You're going to summon you know who
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: eurotrader: I wonder if the number of people diagnosed with prostate cancer in UK has a correlation to the number of Brits having their heads Soo far up their own arse that they think Brexit was a good idea.

You're going to summon you know who


Jesus?

Scooby Doo?

Chris Hanson?

Beetleguise?

Come on, don't keep us hanging here!
 
Pilikia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I've always said British men need to masturbate more.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What what?
 
Labrat407
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Expect much more money to be earmarked for cancer research now...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pilikia: I've always said British men need to masturbate more.


My doctor told me I had to stop masturbating. Apparently it was upsetting the other patients in the waiting room.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pilikia: I've always said British men need to masturbate more.


Which is why we don't take you out with us anymore.

"Hey, Pilikia, can you pass me the salt?"
"Here you go.  British men need to masturbate more."
".....ok thanks."
 
Pilikia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

admiral_neckbeard: Pilikia: I've always said British men need to masturbate more.

Which is why we don't take you out with us anymore.

"Hey, Pilikia, can you pass me the salt?"
"Here you go.  British men need to masturbate more."
".....ok thanks."


Lol
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Frigid partners + Puritanical sexual attitudes + Few or no ejaculations = prostate cancer.

Do the maths, old chap.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: I wonder if the number of people diagnosed with prostate cancer in UK has a correlation to the number of Brits having their heads Soo far up their own arse that they think Brexit was a good idea.


It's early, but I think this is probably the best comment I'll see all year.
 
T.rex
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think i read somewhere once, that 100% of autopsies, they find evidence of cancer.... somewhere.

In other words... if you look hard enough for something, you'll find it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Pilikia: I've always said British men need to masturbate more.

My doctor told me I had to stop masturbating. Apparently it was upsetting the other patients in the waiting room.


A waiter told me the same thing.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: eurotrader: I wonder if the number of people diagnosed with prostate cancer in UK has a correlation to the number of Brits having their heads Soo far up their own arse that they think Brexit was a good idea.

You're going to summon you know who


I thot he was a God-monger... did he switch interests?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

T.rex: I think i read somewhere once, that 100% of autopsies, they find evidence of cancer.... somewhere.

In other words... if you look hard enough for something, you'll find it.


That's probably bullshiat. But cancer is a constant thing, really. Cells mutate into something destructive, the body then kills it, but not always. When the body doesn't get it, tumors form.
 
OldJames
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's because of awareness. We need more awareness.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: eurotrader: I wonder if the number of people diagnosed with prostate cancer in UK has a correlation to the number of Brits having their heads Soo far up their own arse that they think Brexit was a good idea.

You're going to summon you know who

Jesus?

Scooby Doo?

Chris Hanson?

Beetleguise?

Come on, don't keep us hanging here!


Based on that imagery, I'd say Gorgor.

/off to my prostate cancer prevention routine
 
tothekor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldJames: It's because of awareness. We need more awareness.


With all the goatse pictures online you'd think we would have all the awareness we could possibly need.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Luckily, Ricky Gervais had a doctor take a good look at Karl.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's only fair! Men have had it too good for too long!
<checks gender>
This is an outrage! Where's our Blue Ribbon (tm) campaign?!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This might be good news. Prostate cancer affects six times as many men as women are killed by breast cancer. Getting the diagnosis early is real progress.

Breast cancer is one of the most over-studied and over-funded diseases, given that most of the women who get it survive and that most women get it very late in life, usually after menopause. But the solution is to bring up the behind, so to speak, not discriminate against women even harder.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Public Health England says it is because more men are getting tested.

This aligns with what my urologist said before I got my vasectomy. He said that people who get vasectomies are more likely to get diagnosed with prostate cancer than the general population, but it's because those who get vasectomies are more likely to get tested.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

T.rex: I think i read somewhere once, that 100% of autopsies, they find evidence of cancer.... somewhere.

In other words... if you look hard enough for something, you'll find it.


Cause of Death: Rainbow Connection
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Luckily, Ricky Gervais had a doctor take a good look at Karl.

[pbs.twimg.com image 594x359]


I re-watched the podcast where they were ragging Karl for not getting a prostate exam recently. And I am technically correct, because they made a cartoon of it, which I have watched in addition to the podcasts and books spun off from the radio/podcast/tv show.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There are types of cancer other than breast? Why wasn't I aware?
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
As a prostate cancer fighter(?) survivor(?) (I dunno, I've had to have 2 rounds of treatment.) at a relatively young age (diagnosed in my early 40s) let me plead with you guys to get your PSA level checked, no matter how young you are. My urologist told me it was so far advanced (I had a stupid high Gleason score) that I had probably had it for 5-10 years, but never thought I needed the screening because of my age.

Gents- it's a simple blood test. No need to freak out and the life you save may be your own.

Catch it early if you can as the treatments I went through were pretty freaking extreme.

/get it checked
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Christ, what a (sore) asshole.
 
