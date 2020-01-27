 Skip to content
(ZDNet)   The military is using facial recognition software to train AI systems for use by drones in hunting humans. It's like these people have never watched movies   (zdnet.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've seen a lot of UAV video and it's not the best. They'll need some super optical improvements out there to make this work.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There is no artificial intelligence.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In twenty years, when you're cowering in the bombed out ruins of your home, listening to the sound of the advancing killbots, you'll think to yourself "Maybe I should have said something in 2020."
 
blasterz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, Amazon.com's entire stock of Trump masks has sold out and been shipped to addresses throughout Southwest Asia.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was told that she's here may I see her please?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: I've seen a lot of UAV video and it's not the best. They'll need some super optical improvements out there to make this work.


China is the world leader in facial recognition tech.

Have a nice day!
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's okay.  Cap got the final hard drive blade into the third Insight helicarrier and crashed all three into the Poromac.

Don't you people watch the news?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just don't be the guy pointing a gun at the thing at the sprint end demo.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: In twenty years, when you're cowering in the bombed out ruins of your home, listening to the sound of the advancing killbots, you'll think to yourself "Maybe I should have said something in 2020."


Do you think if we say anything right now it will stop the Chinese Drone Army from wiping us out so they can come and take our sweet, sweet soybeans and pigs?
 
Report