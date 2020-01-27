 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   "Yesterday, some aliens knocked over a dustbin in Shaftesbury" (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Unlikely, Extraterrestrial life, Unidentified flying object, Ministry of Defence spokesman, RAF's entire UFO sightings archive, Mr Pope, Nick Pope, past year, air force  
•       •       •

709 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 9:19 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
que.guero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they let the swans out again?
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fifteen hundred years ago, everybody knew that the Earth was the center of the universe. Five hundred years ago, everybody knew that the Earth was flat. And fifteen minutes ago, you knew that humans were alone on this planet. Imagine what you'll know tomorrow."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
realmolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hate to be a dustbin in Shaftesbury tonight.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
walkin in the wild West End?
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow the aliens will knock over a 7-11 in Queens, and a Xgeebeefpohf at Bernard's Star.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It closed down its UFO unit in 2009 after concluding that in more than 50 years they had never deceived any hard evidence of a potential extraterrestrial threat."

Your Freudian slip is showing.
 
bking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵No one knows what it's like....to be a dustbin.... in Shaftesbury.....with hooligans🎵
 
Life_is_a_carnivore
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hooligans..........
 
oldfool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
berries of shaft you say
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: "It closed down its UFO unit in 2009 after concluding that in more than 50 years they had never deceived any hard evidence of a potential extraterrestrial threat."

Your Freudian slip is showing.


Nah. If aliens were real, two scoops would have flapped about it by now.

/ his addition to the presidents' black book will be some Denny's kids menus that are mostly colored and have mustard stains.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: FarkingReading: "It closed down its UFO unit in 2009 after concluding that in more than 50 years they had never deceived any hard evidence of a potential extraterrestrial threat."

Your Freudian slip is showing.

Nah. If aliens were real, two scoops would have flapped about it by now.

/ his addition to the presidents' black book will be some Denny's kids menus that are mostly colored and have mustard stains.


That's why he's pushing "Space Force". He knows the truth and is going to save us all!
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bking: 🎵No one knows what it's like....to be a dustbin.... in Shaftesbury.....with hooligans🎵


This has come into my head an embarrassing number of times over the last 20 years.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

realmolo: I'd hate to be a dustbin in Shaftesbury tonight.


Something something , That's what your Mom said last night.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: FarkingReading: "It closed down its UFO unit in 2009 after concluding that in more than 50 years they had never deceived any hard evidence of a potential extraterrestrial threat."

Your Freudian slip is showing.

Nah. If aliens were real, two scoops would have flapped about it by now.

/ his addition to the presidents' black book will be some Denny's kids menus that are mostly colored and have mustard stains.


He is one, It's the only way this all makes sense.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madaynun: realmolo: I'd hate to be a dustbin in Shaftesbury tonight.

Something something , That's what your Mom said last night.

bury your Shafte in my dustbin tonight.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skinink: "Fifteen hundred years ago, everybody knew that the Earth was the center of the universe. Five hundred years ago, everybody knew that the Earth was flat. And fifteen minutes ago, you knew that humans were alone on this planet. Imagine what you'll know tomorrow."

[Fark user image 850x1224]


My God, would someone please buy that man some hair gel?  He looks like a frat boy the morning after the night before.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: skinink: "Fifteen hundred years ago, everybody knew that the Earth was the center of the universe. Five hundred years ago, everybody knew that the Earth was flat. And fifteen minutes ago, you knew that humans were alone on this planet. Imagine what you'll know tomorrow."

[Fark user image 850x1224]

My God, would someone please buy that man some hair gel?  He looks like a frat boy the morning after the night before.


Does he cut his own hair? It looks like what my toddler would do
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: ThatsUnfortunate: skinink: "Fifteen hundred years ago, everybody knew that the Earth was the center of the universe. Five hundred years ago, everybody knew that the Earth was flat. And fifteen minutes ago, you knew that humans were alone on this planet. Imagine what you'll know tomorrow."

[Fark user image 850x1224]

My God, would someone please buy that man some hair gel?  He looks like a frat boy the morning after the night before.

Does he cut his own hair? It looks like what my toddler would do


Brain slugs don't like it when you cut their hair.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report