(The Scottish Sun)   Woman thinks she's nailed her selfie...only for two penguins to start nailing each other in the background   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
22
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right. She's an Instagram "influencer" who chose a crooked angled photograph that just happened to accidentally leave the two penguins she had no idea were behind her perfectly framed behind her head, captured everything in perfect focus, and just completely lucked out in having some national news site pick up on it. What a crazy bit of completely unplanned circumstance.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Right. She's an Instagram "influencer" who chose a crooked angled photograph that just happened to accidentally leave the two penguins she had no idea were behind her perfectly framed behind her head, captured everything in perfect focus, and just completely lucked out in having some national news site pick up on it. What a crazy bit of completely unplanned circumstance.


I can't quite put my finger on it, but it's almost like you think that not everything is above board here.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


Chilly Willy after he realized he missed out on yet another round of Instagram Penguin Bonapalooza.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Pocket Ninja: Right. She's an Instagram "influencer" who chose a crooked angled photograph that just happened to accidentally leave the two penguins she had no idea were behind her perfectly framed behind her head, captured everything in perfect focus, and just completely lucked out in having some national news site pick up on it. What a crazy bit of completely unplanned circumstance.

I can't quite put my finger on it, but it's almost like you think that not everything is above board here.


tl;dr: AWs gotta AW
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Air brush at max!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She waited hours for that exact moment. And I'm not kidding.
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I didn't know penguins farked missionary.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Attention whore stages boring photobomb in what otherwise would be an uninteresting selfie then runs to media with story to get her well deserved nanosecond of fame.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stormin Gorman: I didn't know penguins farked missionary.


Doggy-style with very limber necks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guess penguins have same opinion of people taking selfies as the rest of us.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd watch her nail her selfie.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Stormin Gorman: I didn't know penguins farked missionary.

Doggy-style with very limber necks.


Ah, right you are, Kenny.  I didn't look closely enough.

And now I'm right back to square one, haven't learned a damn thing yet today.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Her story give me a headache.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet shes sucked a lot of dicks on airplanes.
 
zez
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I kept looking for a selfie in the article and couldn't find one, was there another page?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Woman's perfect beach selfie ruined

ruined? the penguins are the only interesting thing in that picture
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

brap: [media1.giphy.com image 463x305]

Chilly Willy after he realized he missed out on yet another round of Instagram Penguin Bonapalooza.


That ain't Chilly Willy. That's Playboy Penguin. I KNOW my cartoon penguins, biatch!
 
Marcos P
‘’ now  
Heheh "randy"
 
