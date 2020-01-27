 Skip to content
(CBS San Francisco)   In worst pre-Super Bowl marketing teaser, big rig carrying 16,000 pounds of avocados overturns. Guac-ward   (sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com) divider line
Flyinglemur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GUACPOCOLYPSE!
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man.  That's going to cost extra.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police estimate the cargo to have been worth $1.5 billion on the street.
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. The avocado mess was handled by CHiPs.
 
manhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Jeb jokes yet? None, Guac-bowl?  really?
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick! Put some lemon juice on it, and we might be able to save it for a while.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so...the avacado truck is toast?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awkward tag may have worked here so it would rhyme.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1974 called and Harry Chapin would like a word.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Heh. The avocado mess was handled by CHiPs.


mwahahahahaha
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I barely like lettuce on me "Samiches" let alone something that looks like baby poop........I'll pass on that one thank you very much.....
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought that big rigs weren't allowed on 13. I know they aren't allowed on 580 through Oakland/San Leandro.
It's a narrow and steep highway with some turns that would, clearly, be difficult for a large vehicle.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eh this will just be an excuse for big avocado to jack up prices before the super bowl.....omg avocado shortage!!!1!!
 
Report