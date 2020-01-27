 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   Injure three people who are trying to hold you down while you have an epileptic seizure in a budget store? You bet that's a banning   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I'm being discriminated against  because of my epilepsy."
..  "The way I have seizures is completely different to other people.  I do tend to get violent.. I don't want to get violent - It's not my intention."
"Mr Fleming, who lives in Wellesley Road, says he can have up to 20 seizures a day."

He grabbed the woman, pulled her to the ground, she hit her head, she required stitches to close up a deep wound, and he bit her twice.
I feel bad for thinking this.. well.. not that bad.. but when see his photo, I feel it should be captioned with "I have seizures.. DEAL WITH IT!"
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article's comments

Seizures can sometimes result in aggression. There is research from the past ten years which suggests that biting during a seizure can be the brain reverting to an instinctive behaviour, and that it may be made worse if the person (in the state of their seizure) feels the need to defend their space. Scientific study here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/1​5​857430
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Illegal search and seizure.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Severe Narcoleptics can't legally drive.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moopy Mac: Severe Narcoleptics can't legally drive.


Nor can people with severe epilepsy.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like beer, dunni?  I like beer YEW FOOKIN COONTS
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Moopy Mac: Severe Narcoleptics can't legally drive.

Nor can people with severe epilepsy.


Neither can bears, yet here we are.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stantz: From the article's comments

Seizures can sometimes result in aggression. There is research from the past ten years which suggests that biting during a seizure can be the brain reverting to an instinctive behaviour, and that it may be made worse if the person (in the state of their seizure) feels the need to defend their space. Scientific study here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15​857430


No, you don't get it. It's totally this guy's fault and he should be confined to a rubber room forever. The first farker to comment has made this very clear.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moopy Mac: Severe Narcoleptics can't legally drive.


This guy was a narcoleptic and driving? I thought he was standing in line at a grocery store and had an epileptic seizure. Thanks for clarifying, these Brit newspapers are SO farking weird.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Stantz: From the article's comments

Seizures can sometimes result in aggression. There is research from the past ten years which suggests that biting during a seizure can be the brain reverting to an instinctive behaviour, and that it may be made worse if the person (in the state of their seizure) feels the need to defend their space. Scientific study here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15​857430

No, you don't get it. It's totally this guy's fault and he should be confined to a rubber room forever. The first farker to comment has made this very clear.


Such shooty, so harshness!  The Doberman was less rabid than misunderstood!
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you have to shake the dollartree
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DNRTFA but my first thought is you don't ever try to restrain someone having a seizure unless they are in direct danger of causing themselves harm.
Like a bar fight, just stand back, give them room and then deal with the situation once its calmed down.

If this guy is going all 28 Days Later though...maybe a sharpened broom stick to the eye is what's needed
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Stantz: From the article's comments

Seizures can sometimes result in aggression. There is research from the past ten years which suggests that biting during a seizure can be the brain reverting to an instinctive behaviour, and that it may be made worse if the person (in the state of their seizure) feels the need to defend their space. Scientific study here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15​857430

No, you don't get it. It's totally this guy's fault and he should be confined to a rubber room forever. The first farker to comment has made this very clear.


There's a lot of room between "padded cell forever" and "sometimes I lash out and bite people up to 20 times per day and everyone else needs to deal with that". I'm definitely leaning towards the padded room, though.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say inquires are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences were committed.
A spokesman said: "At about 10.40am on Wednesday, January 15, a police community support officer was alerted to a man suffering a medical episode at the B&M store in Ashford high street.
"Three women who were present at the time reported being injured during the incident.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences were committed."

Oh, FFS. No, no criminal offenses were committed. A man had a medical condition and people got injured in t he process of helping him. I can understand the police showing up. I can even understand a report being written, but nobody should have walked out of the door thinking that there needed to be any kind of "inquiry". At the most, there may be a question of who pays for any medical care, at l east if this were to occur somewhere like the US, but that should be the extent of any "inquiry". Once you establish that the man had a seizure, and suffers from epilepsy, there should be no extra inquiry.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Police say inquires are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences were committed.
A spokesman said: "At about 10.40am on Wednesday, January 15, a police community support officer was alerted to a man suffering a medical episode at the B&M store in Ashford high street.
"Three women who were present at the time reported being injured during the incident.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences were committed."

Oh, FFS. No, no criminal offenses were committed. A man had a medical condition and people got injured in t he process of helping him. I can understand the police showing up. I can even understand a report being written, but nobody should have walked out of the door thinking that there needed to be any kind of "inquiry". At the most, there may be a question of who pays for any medical care, at l east if this were to occur somewhere like the US, but that should be the extent of any "inquiry". Once you establish that the man had a seizure, and suffers from epilepsy, there should be no extra inquiry.


A good criminal inquiry is whether this person is too much of a danger to the general public. You had problems with the "narcoleptics can't drive" analogy so I doubt there's anything we can say that will convince you that mental disorders aren't a free pass.
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mikey1969: Police say inquires are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences were committed.
A spokesman said: "At about 10.40am on Wednesday, January 15, a police community support officer was alerted to a man suffering a medical episode at the B&M store in Ashford high street.
"Three women who were present at the time reported being injured during the incident.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences were committed."

Oh, FFS. No, no criminal offenses were committed. A man had a medical condition and people got injured in the process of helping him doing the exact opposite of helping him. I can understand the police showing up. I can even understand a report being written, but nobody should have walked out of the door thinking that there needed to be any kind of "inquiry". At the most, there may be a question of who pays for any medical care, at l east if this were to occur somewhere like the US, but that should be the extent of any "inquiry". Once you establish that the man had a seizure, and suffers from epilepsy, there should be no extra inquiry.

Nope, they shouldn't be attempting to restrain him at all. That's exactly what you're not supposed to do.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He has to admit that shopping on Strobe Light Sunday probably wasn't the best idea.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mikey1969: Police say inquires are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences were committed.
A spokesman said: "At about 10.40am on Wednesday, January 15, a police community support officer was alerted to a man suffering a medical episode at the B&M store in Ashford high street.
"Three women who were present at the time reported being injured during the incident.
"Inquiries are ongoing to establish if any criminal offences were committed."

Oh, FFS. No, no criminal offenses were committed. A man had a medical condition and people got injured in t he process of helping him. I can understand the police showing up. I can even understand a report being written, but nobody should have walked out of the door thinking that there needed to be any kind of "inquiry". At the most, there may be a question of who pays for any medical care, at l east if this were to occur somewhere like the US, but that should be the extent of any "inquiry". Once you establish that the man had a seizure, and suffers from epilepsy, there should be no extra inquiry.

A good criminal inquiry is whether this person is too much of a danger to the general public. You had problems with the "narcoleptics can't drive" analogy so I doubt there's anything we can say that will convince you that mental disorders aren't a free pass.


Probably because:
A: This isn't a story about a narcoleptic
B: This isn't a story about driving.
C: Saying that he shouldn't be able to go out into public ever because he has epilepsy is one  "For everyone's own good" shy of a padded room.

Well, at least I found the one medical condition on Fark that's fair game for prejudice.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: people got injured in t he process of helping him.


They weren't helping him. They were physically restraining someone having a seizure and ignoring the advice of possibly the only person who knew how best to help him get through it.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Well, at least I found the one medical condition on Fark that's fair game for prejudice.


Read the comments under the article. It's not just Fark
 
Bandito King
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's been said already but seizures aren't just muscle spasms. They're full-on brain glitches. I had a single grand mal seizure as a teenager and my mom still doesn't like to talk about what I said and did. (Evidently I assaulted some EMTs)
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm sure Nazies would agree with some of people in here.
🧐🙄😠
But can't say that, thanks Godwin.
🙄
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: He has to admit that shopping on Strobe Light Sunday probably wasn't the best idea.


Now that's funny... I'm picturing one of those things on the movie where the person is the one millionth customer at a store and balloons fall from the ceiling, alarms start blaring, and the flashing lights start.

Phoenix87ta: Nope, they shouldn't be attempting to restrain him at all. That's exactly what you're not supposed to do.


Sorry, really should have said "attempting to help him". They weren't being malicious, but it's obvious that they needed to give him space and let the seizure play out. Make sure that he doesn't pull a shelf full of knives down on himself maybe. Oh wait, it's Britain, they don't have knives out on display... But yeah, as long as he's not going to somehow injure himself, they just need to step back.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Probably because:
A: This isn't a story about a narcoleptic
B: This isn't a story about driving.
C: Saying that he shouldn't be able to go out into public ever because he has epilepsy is one  "For everyone's own good" shy of a padded room.

Well, at least I found the one medical condition on Fark that's fair game for prejudice.


So let's agree that a great middle ground would be a muzzle.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you grab someone during a seizure, you get what you deserve. The most basic medical advice is to not touch them except to slip something soft under their head IF POSSIBLE, not to grab flailing limbs. The idea that you can just grab people in distress needs to die in a fire.

/why yes, people have grabbed me when I've fallen, how did you know?
//amazingly enough it's hard to get up when someone's trying to lift my 300-lb ass and I don't want to knock them over
///stop f*cking grabbing people. it doesn't help
 
darthaegis [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Stantz: From the article's comments

Seizures can sometimes result in aggression. There is research from the past ten years which suggests that biting during a seizure can be the brain reverting to an instinctive behaviour, and that it may be made worse if the person (in the state of their seizure) feels the need to defend their space. Scientific study here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15​857430

No, you don't get it. It's totally this guy's fault and he should be confined to a rubber room forever. The first farker to comment has made this very clear.


Not really, I toyed with hitting enter for about 15 mins because I knew someone would take that to mean, "lock him up."
So, obviously, I doubled down and added the caption bit.
The article doesn't state who paid the medical bill for the lady.  If it was the store, then they are strictly looking at this from a liability issue as their rates go up.

So ~shrugs~ I guess anything other than saying, "the store should go straight to Hades," is the equivalent of, "Lock him in a padded cell and sedate him the rest of his life."
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What kind of idiot tries to hold someone down who is having a seizure? You NEVER put your hands on someone who is seizing. Someone in the middle of a grand mal seizure (I think the new nomenclature is tonic-clonic, but I don't like using it) cannot control their body's movements and will seriously injure you if you're trying to hold them down. They could also seriously injure themselves.

You're supposed to make sure there's nothing around they can smack their head/face on, then let the seizure ride out. Afterward, you roll them onto their left side and call 911 if it appears their breathing is labored or if they stop breathing entirely.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

darthaegis: Mikey1969: Stantz: From the article's comments

Seizures can sometimes result in aggression. There is research from the past ten years which suggests that biting during a seizure can be the brain reverting to an instinctive behaviour, and that it may be made worse if the person (in the state of their seizure) feels the need to defend their space. Scientific study here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15​857430

No, you don't get it. It's totally this guy's fault and he should be confined to a rubber room forever. The first farker to comment has made this very clear.

Not really, I toyed with hitting enter for about 15 mins because I knew someone would take that to mean, "lock him up."
So, obviously, I doubled down and added the caption bit.
The article doesn't state who paid the medical bill for the lady.  If it was the store, then they are strictly looking at this from a liability issue as their rates go up.

So ~shrugs~ I guess anything other than saying, "the store should go straight to Hades," is the equivalent of, "Lock him in a padded cell and sedate him the rest of his life."


Sorry, you laid the blame on the person with the medical condition, 100%.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

darthaegis: The article doesn't state who paid the medical bill for the lady.


This is in the UK. It's funny that you think people living in a country that's not a third world dump receive medical bills.
 
DerAppie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Phoenix87ta: Nope, they shouldn't be attempting to restrain him at all. That's exactly what you're not supposed to do.


Except that this guy can get violent towards others when having a seizure. By his own words he is liable to attack people. So "they tried to restrain him" isn't likely to be people trying to keep him from flailing on the ground, it is people trying to keep him from keeping up the attack on the women who he did this to: "I pulled a women down and she whacked her eyebrow on the till and I bit her twice".

They weren't trying to keep him from hurting himself.

Stantz: They weren't helping him. They were physically restraining someone having a seizure and ignoring the advice of possibly the only person who knew how best to help him get through it.


See above, plus this sentence just before the bit I already quoted:
A couple of weeks ago I had a seizure in B&M when I went there on my own.
 
