(KING 5 News)   Parents outraged that racist, xenophobic PE teacher is still working at school, instead of possibly the Trump administration as some might expect   (king5.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the copies he showed KING 5 read: "Mexicans in Mexico are especially warlike and super stupid." Another read, "There is nothing wrong or illegal about giving a Hitler salute in Germany." The tweets also referred to Mormonism as a cult and called Jews "an inferior race."

Okay.  One out of four.  But that's still a failing grade.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Patience.  The confirmation process takes time...
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The superintendent of the Kent School District said the teacher would be "reassigned to a non-school-based position."

A "non-employed" position would be even better.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Obviously she's here on an Einstein Visa.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mr. Himmler goes on a rail about eradicating the Mexicans and Jews? No biggie.
Mrs. Chesty used to post dirty pictures online? She's gotta go.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Mr. Himmler goes on a rail about eradicating the Mexicans and Jews? No biggie.
Mrs. Chesty used to post dirty pictures online? She's gotta go.


Shiat, I mixed up her gender. Dogpile accordingly.
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He should buy a Mauser and a single bullet, and follow his leader.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is AnOtHeR attack by S0r0s, Shrillary and the radical 0bama-deep state to continue they're want0n murdering of Jesus babies!

/s
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: One of the copies he showed KING 5 read: "Mexicans in Mexico are especially warlike and super stupid." Another read, "There is nothing wrong or illegal about giving a Hitler salute in Germany." The tweets also referred to Mormonism as a cult and called Jews "an inferior race."

Okay.  One out of four.  But that's still a failing grade.


Yeah, that was my thoughts as well.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She was belittling students, yelling at them, raising her voice at them," said Hurlock.

So... She's a PE coach?

//racism aside
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Thought all PE teachers were like that.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Welcome to my neighborhood. When I tell you how bad this area is, I'm really not kidding.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"The tweets called for genocide against Hispanics, asking that we go back to the old days of the Nazis, with the Jews and putting them in acid showers and all kinds of horrific things like that," said Hurlock.

One of the copies he showed KING 5 read: "Mexicans in Mexico are especially warlike and super stupid." Another read, "There is nothing wrong or illegal about giving a Hitler salute in Germany." The tweets also referred to Mormonism as a cult and called Jews "an inferior race."


I'd love to see the bumper stickers on this guy's 98 Corolla.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: One of the copies he showed KING 5 read: "Mexicans in Mexico are especially warlike and super stupid." Another read, "There is nothing wrong or illegal about giving a Hitler salute in Germany." The tweets also referred to Mormonism as a cult and called Jews "an inferior race."

Okay.  One out of four.  But that's still a failing grade.


Apparently there's a 'No Asshole Left Behind" policy in effect.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Passing over the TDS, when the hell has Mexico ever been 'warlike' ???

The only time Mexico declared war in the entire 20th century seems to be when they declared against the Axis in 1942.
Mexico has problems, just like any other nation, but attacking other nations just isn't among them.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//Ok, yeah. That's pretty bad. Terrible woman.
//too bad her twitter was deleted
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What should worry real Americans is when the school boards start saying 'we're fine with this' and the media stops even bothering to report on such events.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Passing over the TDS, when the hell has Mexico ever been 'warlike' ???

The only time Mexico declared war in the entire 20th century seems to be when they declared against the Axis in 1942.
Mexico has problems, just like any other nation, but attacking other nations just isn't among them.


In order for Trumplings to sell the "invasion" subtext, they need to pretend that Mexico is conspiring to replace real merkans.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least she didn't tweet nakers.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Psychopusher: One of the copies he showed KING 5 read: "Mexicans in Mexico are especially warlike and super stupid." Another read, "There is nothing wrong or illegal about giving a Hitler salute in Germany." The tweets also referred to Mormonism as a cult and called Jews "an inferior race."

Okay.  One out of four.  But that's still a failing grade.

Apparently there's a 'No Asshole Left Behind" policy in effect.


Welcome to the wonderful world of teacher's unions.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: [Fark user image image 645x363]

//Ok, yeah. That's pretty bad. Terrible woman.
//too bad her twitter was deleted


WWJD?

DELETE HIS TWITTER ACCOUNT
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's reprehensible that this kind of person exists, much less is in a position of authority over children. HOWEVER, caution should be exercised to make sure that her eventual firing is by the book and not just a knee jerk response to the obvious problem. The first step should be to remove her from the classroom. Then conduct the investigation. Then try to identify any possible legal routes she would have to fight any wrongful termination action, and make sure those are cut off. Then fire her.

Let the process proceed. First step is done. She's not around the kids anymore, and that's at least a tourniquet to stop the initial bleeding.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She could be in charge of the Presidential Physical Fitness Test. Do kids still do that? I'm not sure what that would look like under President McCheese. Maybe they count how many pussies you can grab in one minute?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What kinda foreigner name is Rafaela Kayryakoff? There ain't no Kayryakoffs signing the Decalaration of Indipendance!  Go back to Leningrad, missy
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Welcome to my neighborhood. When I tell you how bad this area is, I'm really not kidding.


In case anyone thinks you're exaggerating.
Cops in Kent Almost Live
Youtube 6JOQbwVJjxY
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rafaela Kayryakoff? More like Kray-Kray-cough, amirite?
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Employment laws and strong unions is how that happens.
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The federal government shouldn't have any fingers in the education bucket, education is left to the states. So it isn't surprising when it comes to education, the parents didn't bring up the administration
 
Guairdean
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Came for the TDS, was not disappointed.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Snort: Employment laws and strong unions is how that happens.


Ah, yes, there it is, the "Unions BAD" post of the day.
 
anuran
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: [Fark user image image 645x363]

//Ok, yeah. That's pretty bad. Terrible woman.
//too bad her twitter was deleted


Did you even bother to look at TFA?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

anuran: Somaticasual: [Fark user image image 645x363]

//Ok, yeah. That's pretty bad. Terrible woman.
//too bad her twitter was deleted

Did you even bother to look at TFA?


yes? Not sure what I missed there, unless you're referring to the tweets in the hero image?
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UltimaCS: Mr. Himmler goes on a rail about eradicating the Mexicans and Jews? No biggie.
Mrs. Chesty used to post dirty pictures online? She's gotta go.


Can't have a relationship with Mrs. Chesty while she's your employee...
 
Marcos P
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I thought it was illegal to make a Hitler salute in Germany?
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

