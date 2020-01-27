 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   As Kenny Rogers taught us, "You gotta know when to hold 'em, know when to fold 'em, know when to walk away, and know when not to break into a closed table to try to steal poker chips." Or something like that   (kiro7.com) divider line
9
    More: Dumbass, Tacoma, Washington, Washington State Gambling Commission, Washington, Officials, Pierce County, Washington, 37-year-old Tacoma resident, Casino, Puyallup  
•       •       •

294 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 11:50 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You got to know when to run away from the plastic surgeon.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
scontent-lax3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Kenny is a wise man

MADtv Kenny Rogers Jackass
Youtube nY9Sxg8L8SM
 
jimmydageek
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What are 'gaming' chips? Are they snacks for gamers? Isn't that all snacks?

I think they are talking about "gambling" chips and using an oily, industry-approved euphemism in the headline link.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did you know that they don't serve alcohol at strip clubs in Washington??
And they say the people up there are so "progressive".
Horse shiat.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It takes a special kind of stupid to act up in a casino. For one thing, these places have security cameras everywhere. Really good security cameras.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, folks - casinos talk to each other. Steal at one, and the rest are going to be looking for your ass...
 
NEDM
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I am at a loss to what this dumbass was thinking.  Casinos have cameras watching literally every table looking for cheaters, and they have rigorous bookkeeping making sure all winnings are square (on the player's side).  Why did he think he could just break into a table?  Why did he think that he could just walk up to the counter and drop 4 figures worth of chips without the cashier double-checking that it was on the level?

This is about as stupid as trying to get out of school with a note that says "Pleez xcuz my son from skool twoday, the prezident needs him for a important mishon.  Signed, his mom", and being surprised when their teacher calls home.
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seems like just leaving chips around unsupervised is kinda dumb.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report