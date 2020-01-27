 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1302, Dante was exiled from Florence in spite of the fact that he wasn't even supposed to be there that day   (history.com) divider line
    Dante Alighieri, politician Dante Alighieri, Divine Comedy, Dante's political activities, Beatrice Portinari, fervent devotion, poem's first book, glimpse of Beatrice Portinari  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That *and* his girlfriend had blown 36 other guys.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UberDave: That *and* his girlfriend had blown 36 other guys.


Considering she barely knew who he was, good for her.
 
tothekor
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UberDave: That *and* his girlfriend had blown 36 other guys.


In a row?
 
rudemix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Verily, tryeth not to suck yon dicks whilst crossing the stable grounds!
 
LewDux
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He tried to return but task proved to be too danteng
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UberDave: That *and* his girlfriend had blown 36 other guys.


Well, she used to work at the Inferno Room.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
