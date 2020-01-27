 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Live Science)   DirectTV gets permission to alter the orbit of its Boeing-built Spaceway-1 satellite to a "graveyard orbit" some 185 miles above its current orbit, since it's about to ..well, explode, the next time it tries to charge its batteries   (livescience.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, Geosynchronous orbit, Communications satellite, Satellite, Spacecraft, Spaceway-1, Satellite television, Space debris, DirecTV  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 5:35 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What did Space Force people think they were signing up for? Bring a space rake.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've seen a documentary about this.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Any chance they can veer it into the News Corp. satellite?  For humanity's sake?
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Space Force recruits will spend most of their time handing out tickets to satellites in improper orbit.
 
orezona
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn. I just canceled my plan with them last week.

If I knew this would be the consequence...

Sorry everyone up in the ISS!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So that's what happened to those batteries in the first batch of 787's...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't they put it into controlled crash into Comcast's headquarters?
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So are they gonna add a spacejunk recycling fee on my DirectTV bill now, like when I turn an old battery in at PepBoys?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: So are they gonna add a spacejunk recycling fee on my DirectTV bill now, like when I turn an old battery in at PepBoys?


They're probably not getting that core charge back.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Send it down over Wuhan!

/staying topical
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hooker with a Penis: So are they gonna add a spacejunk recycling fee on my DirectTV bill now, like when I turn an old battery in at PepBoys?


Don't give them any more evil ideas.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why aren't they deorbiting it?

Surely they could use its propellant to put it at a low enough angle relative to earth that it would explode high in the atmosphere and the bits could then burn themselves up.
 
balko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Why aren't they deorbiting it?

Surely they could use its propellant to put it at a low enough angle relative to earth that it would explode high in the atmosphere and the bits could then burn themselves up.


No, its much too high up for that.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Why aren't they deorbiting it?

Surely they could use its propellant to put it at a low enough angle relative to earth that it would explode high in the atmosphere and the bits could then burn themselves up.


Actually witnessed just this type of thing in the summer of 1984. Was at a popular parking spot with my GF when this thing came streaking across the sky, like a meteor but waaaaaay slower and more impressive, trailing a huge plume of sparks/fire. Learned later it was a satellite or somesuch that they intentionally re-entered in order to burn it up. Was really farking cool to watch.
 
rpm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Why aren't they deorbiting it?

Surely they could use its propellant to put it at a low enough angle relative to earth that it would explode high in the atmosphere and the bits could then burn themselves up.


FTFA:
Because of the craft's high location, redirecting the craft downward - where other in-use satellites are circling - so that it may eventually burn up in the atmosphere is not a viable option.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why not just let it burn up on re-entry to our atmosphere?
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Why aren't they deorbiting it?

Surely they could use its propellant to put it at a low enough angle relative to earth that it would explode high in the atmosphere and the bits could then burn themselves up.


There probably isn't enough fuel onboard the satellite to do that. Geosynch orbit is a very high altitude and velocity, so would need a very large / long burn to get it to de-orbit velocity; basically an entire booster's worth.
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pray they do not alter the orbit further.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I heard Boeing is really good at creating software to adjust flight and/or orbit paths and such.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Aah, the kraken. I hate it when it does that.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They shouldn't have used a third party charger.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Why not just let it burn up on re-entry to our atmosphere?


Because it's about 22,000 miles above the atmosphere and isn't coming down any time soon.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Why aren't they deorbiting it?

Surely they could use its propellant to put it at a low enough angle relative to earth that it would explode high in the atmosphere and the bits could then burn themselves up.


I'm assuming since it's way up in geosync orbit that it doesn't have enough delta-v worth of fuel/thrust to deorbit it in a reasonable timeframe?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nevermind, bunch o' answers already.
 
IbiEvacua
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Rocket mounted net launcher with attached control module unit containing RCS systems which will stabilize eventually after netting the satellite, once stabilized, it will direct (haha) satellite downwards into the Earth in a safe trajectory using the remaining amount of its monopropellant reaction mass.

Duh.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Serenity: Primary Buffer Panel
Youtube i7psUqvZMXs
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it's Boeing, it'll soon be blowing...up.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: Interceptor1: Why not just let it burn up on re-entry to our atmosphere?

Because it's about 22,000 miles above the atmosphere and isn't coming down any time soon.


Also it doesn't have enough time or propellant to give it a de-orbit burn before it blows. You would rather have it pop, out where nothing is than to have it closer to earth with other satellite orbit paths triggering the kessler syndrome, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kessler​_​syndrome
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report