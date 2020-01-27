 Skip to content
(Irish Central)   There's an Irish castle in Texas full of llamas, so your argument is invalid   (irishcentral.com) divider line
    More: Strange, South America, replica of an Irish castle, group of llamas, llama walks, Llama, Southern United States, replica of Waterford Castle, ideal interactive experience  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mods are asleep, post "wut?" gifs!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a castle or tower or wall in every farmer's field in Ireland.
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's really near me actually. I've never heard of it.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Llama out here!
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
East Texas=West Louisiana. "Nuff said".
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"There's an Irish castle in Texas full of Llamas" is the name of my Bob Wills/Riverdance Panpipe band.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Islamabad?
Try an alpaca instead
 
cfreak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ex-Texan: East Texas=West Louisiana. "Nuff said".


Royce City is on the verge of being swallowed by Dallas. Give it two more years for full meth-lab to soccer-mom transition.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...the llamas sound more exciting, but less stable.
 
Mukster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does one access said castle in a hovercraft full of eels? Because, Sir Williams, that would make my nipples explode with delight.
Bouncy bouncy.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cfreak: That's really near me actually. I've never heard of it.


Haven't you ever wondered about the llamas wandering through your yard?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But my next picnic is planned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Caaaaaaaaaaaaaaarl!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We don't use the "I-word" around here, subby.
 
dryknife
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Big spitter, the llama.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The llamas are fine, the neighbors on the other hand..
 
gottagopee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
For some reason they have a llama named Como T Llama and I'm just
 
gottagopee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gottagopee: [Fark user image image 220x220]For some reason they have a llama named Como T Llama and I'm just


Oooooh, way to format there, me
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We could have had a llama walk us down the aisle at our wedding at a replica Irish castle and we missed this incredible opportunity? Goddamnit, my life is completely farking ruined now.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SquonkBot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Isn't that "Ralph" the wonder llama's old place?
 
Pert
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In any particular part of the building?

AronChupa & Little Sis Nora - Llama In My Living Room
Youtube l-sZyfFX4F0


/lyrics nsfw
 
Pert
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I read this headline to the tune of "There's a guy works down the chip shop, swears he's Elvis".
 
