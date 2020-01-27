 Skip to content
(WHNS Fox 21)   9-year-old creates portrait of John Cena with 750 Rubik's Cubes. With pic of Keanu Reeves for some reason   (foxcarolina.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Dyslexia, 9-year-old Benjamin Russo, John Cena, new video, general public, Benjamin's amazing talent, Rubik's Cubes, huge portrait of Cena  
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"dad can I have $6,500 for rubik's cubes?"  "Sure son, that seems reasonable."
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He captured Cena's puzzled expression perfectly.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a shiatty portrait of John Cena.  Looks nothing like him.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's amazing what a human brain can do when stripped of its "normal" wiring.
 
dready zim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, that website scrapes so much of your data and uses it in such dodgy ways that it is illegal in the EU.

Not surprised it is a Fox related page.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
John Cena responded by making a picture of that kid with 7500 Etch A Sketches. Just to be a dick.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Repeat.
https://fark.com/comments/10681516
 
Nullav
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Did he? I can't see him.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh?  From the video, it looks like the kid is just looking at the final end picture and copying it with Rubik's cubes. Kind of cool, but "amazing"?

The most amazing thing about this story is that his parents bought him a few thousand Rubik's cubes.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Huh?  From the video, it looks like the kid is just looking at the final end picture and copying it with Rubik's cubes. Kind of cool, but "amazing"?

The most amazing thing about this story is that his parents bought him a few thousand Rubik's cubes.


...my mistake, it was only 750 Rubik's cubes. Seems perfectly reasonable now.
 
Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On a scale of ten to eleven, how autistic is he?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

flucto: "dad can I have $6,500 for rubik's cubes?"  "Sure son, that seems reasonable."


They're Chinese cubes.  He likely got them all for significantly less than $750.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Huh?  From the video, it looks like the kid is just looking at the final end picture and copying it with Rubik's cubes. Kind of cool, but "amazing"?

The most amazing thing about this story is that his parents bought him a few thousand Rubik's cubes.


I'd disagree and here's why.  It takes a special talent to be able to look at a picture, then take the limited amount of colors available on a Rubik's cube and enact that very small piece of the picture.  Here's the thing, at least for me, trying to figure out cube number x13 y94, how does that one cube have to look so the big picture comes out accurately. And then rinse and repeat that a few thousand times.  My brain would be mush ten minutes into it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: It's amazing what a human brain can do when stripped of its "normal" wiring.


He works from a guide and has memorized algorithms for manipulating edges and corners.  While his dedication is impressive, this is a result any normie child can duplicate with moderate practice and internet resources.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: edmo: It's amazing what a human brain can do when stripped of its "normal" wiring.

He works from a guide and has memorized algorithms for manipulating edges and corners.  While his dedication is impressive, this is a result any normie child can duplicate with moderate practice and internet resources.


More precisely, the same internet resources this child used.  I'm not trying to disparage the boy.  I'm impressed.  But this is not savantism.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: It's amazing what a human brain can do when stripped of its "normal" wiring.


That is the dammed truth. I cannot fathom how my son sees things. Right now his thing is geography. He can identify most of not all flags from just about every country. He's also been watching a geography channel on YouTube so can tell you about political and cultural aspects.
And he loves world building. At a young age he had imaginary friends as most kids do. Unlike most kids he says he has over 8000. Their own planet, countries, languages. He gave a few dozen their own names, voices and has used his hands to tell for their appearance.

He quizzes me on countries, flags, locations other aspects and gets frustrated because I don't know.

It's amazing and a little intimidating because I can't give him the information he craves.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Repeat.
https://fark.com/comments/10681516


Kinda like John Cena matches or John Wick movies, eh?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cew-smoke: Tom-Servo: Huh?  From the video, it looks like the kid is just looking at the final end picture and copying it with Rubik's cubes. Kind of cool, but "amazing"?

The most amazing thing about this story is that his parents bought him a few thousand Rubik's cubes.

I'd disagree and here's why.  It takes a special talent to be able to look at a picture, then take the limited amount of colors available on a Rubik's cube and enact that very small piece of the picture.  Here's the thing, at least for me, trying to figure out cube number x13 y94, how does that one cube have to look so the big picture comes out accurately. And then rinse and repeat that a few thousand times.  My brain would be mush ten minutes into it.


The kid is working off of sheets of paper showing how the cubes need to look.  Do you suppose he's drawing them by hand or using http://mosaic.twisttheweb.com which makes some very similar, if not exact, guides like he's using.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Having worked previously in the construction field and was indirectly involved with mosaics, as long as you had the software to pixelate the target image (as well as fine tune to the colors at hand) the rest is just placing the right cubes in the right place.
This kid might have a knack for the cubes and knows how to create the needed 3x3 fir each quadrant or he knows how to disassemble the cubes and put them back (straightforward, see YouTube to see how).

So time consuming, but not a feat.

/unless you count getting a 9 year old to sit for that long!
 
