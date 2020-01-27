 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Great news, Johnson & Johnson's chief scientific officer "pretty confident" that they can produce a vaccine for Coronavirus. Not so great news: the Jets could be in the Superbowl by the time it's available   (cnbc.com)
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm betting on the Jets to win this year's Superbowl. It's not just optimism, it's what real fans do.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't trust those guys.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if this was intentional or not, but the owner of the Jets is the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson of Johnson and Johnson.  He was graciously fired from the company and is now our ambassador to the UK which is the kind of job you get when you give the President a lot of money.

He is undercover one the league's worst owners.  He reportedly calls coaches and offers suggestions, but not even remotely smart suggestions, but suggestions like "You need to pass it more."  He also made the team sign Tebow.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Jets could be in the Super Bowl."  I'm gonna go ahead and call bullshiat, subby.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Johnson is the Corona vaccine

Corona is the vaccine for my Johnson (after about 10 of 'em).

Coincidence?  I think not...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You can't get Americans to get the regular flu vaccine.

What chance does this have
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just build up your tolerance. You'll be fine.
Resident Muslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Will it be delivered through the respitory system?
Like the asbestos.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Scientific Officer"?

I didn't know the q-tip people worked on the Starship Enterprise.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's bullshiatting. There's no vaccine for any coronavirus that I know of. Not for SARS or MERS or the common cold. If they have the ability why haven't they done so already?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I want to go to a school where the football mascot is the coronavirus.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What were the chances that talc is the cure?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not so great news: the Jets could be in the Superbowl by the time it's available

Ohhhhhh, ok, I understand....

How long will it take to make it now?
 
ifky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just
Expect
The
Sickness
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [thethoughtexperiment.files.wordpress​.​com image 693x373]
[thethoughtexperiment.files.wordpress.​com image 747x402]


"Whats that ya' say? Teeny, tiny bad things called, whaddaya call em'? Germs??"
 
Khellendros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Sounds like he's bullshiatting. There's no vaccine for any coronavirus that I know of. Not for SARS or MERS or the common cold. If they have the ability why haven't they done so already?


Because creation of a vaccine for any virus is incredibly expensive and time consuming, and no one is going to spend the multiple billions of dollars to create a vaccine for something that wasn't killing lots of people or part of a major outbreak.  That's why it took a major outbreak of Ebola to get that research started.  Flu has a pretty good set of vaccines, but we can't get people to farking take them.

Rhinovirus (common cold) isn't something that's easy to create a vaccine for, and we know why - too many variants, and it shifts too quickly.  Coronovirus is more stable with fewer variants.  There is a company with a trial vaccine for MERS, and a few with some useful maps for creating a SARS vaccine.  But again, they're not going to invest billions for something that may not return on their investment.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: He was graciously fired from the company and is now our ambassador to the UK which is the kind of job you get when you give the President a lot of money.


When he left to become the ambassador to the UK, he handed off executive duties to his brother, Christopher Johnson. Jets fans are hoping that it's a good thing, but then he turned around and hired Adam Gase, so it's not looking too great.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Rapmaster2000: He was graciously fired from the company and is now our ambassador to the UK which is the kind of job you get when you give the President a lot of money.

When he left to become the ambassador to the UK, he handed off executive duties to his brother, Christopher Johnson. Jets fans are hoping that it's a good thing, but then he turned around and hired Adam Gase, so it's not looking too great.


I didn't know Adam Gase was a molecular biologist!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 I ran out of underarm deodorant and had to use J&J talcom powder in the arm pits this morning. I hope I don't get vagina cancer.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: I didn't know Adam Gase was a molecular biologist!


I hope he is, because he's a terrible football coach.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

McGrits: I ran out of underarm deodorant and had to use J&J talcom powder in the arm pits this morning. I hope I don't get vagina cancer.


As long as you didn't fill your vagina with the powder you should ne fine.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are we talking the Winnipeg Jets of the New York Jets? One is slightly more likely than the other.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, at least subby didn't say The Detroit Lions, which would mean that there would never be a vaccine for it.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Will it be delivered through the respitory system?
Like the asbestos.


Remember, you can't spell asbestos without BEST!
 
metamax
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'll pass on the Johnson injections, especially two of them.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not sure if this was intentional or not, but the owner of the Jets is the great-grandson of Robert Wood Johnson of Johnson and Johnson.  He was graciously fired from the company ...


That was his old man. This Woody Johnson has never had a meaningful role at J&J.
 
