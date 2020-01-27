 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 KC)   Oregon man says someone green lifted his 4,000 pound, bright orange saw mill   (fox4kc.com) divider line
32
    More: Strange, Columbia County, Oregon, Cowlitz County, Washington, Jeremy Porter, Cowlitz County, portable saw mill, Cowlitz River, Pension, piece of equipment  
•       •       •

1361 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worst Pulp Fiction sequel ever.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40K machine? What friggen size of logs was he planning to cut? Could have done it cheaper with a portable mill.
 
Dadburns [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jeremy Porter says the portable saw mill, worth more than $40,000, was locked down and loaded when it was stolen."

I think the key word in that sentence is "portable"...
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article like these make me wonder when an article comes out with the Death Star on cinder blocks and Darth Vader standing there filing a police report. People will steal anything these days.
 
Land Ark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna say he broke it and tossed it in a lake and was too embarrassed to admit it and the lies kept getting bigger and now he's gotta stick wtih the story.
 
dwrash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://woodmizer.com/us/LX450-Twin-R​a​il-Hydraulic-Portable-Sawmill

On my list of things to purchase in the next few years.  With all the dead/dieing ash and walnut trees around here I will keep busy for a long time.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: 40K machine? What friggen size of logs was he planning to cut? Could have done it cheaper with a portable mill.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dwrash: https://woodmizer.com/us/LX450-Twin-R​a​il-Hydraulic-Portable-Sawmill

On my list of things to purchase in the next few years.  With all the dead/dieing ash and walnut trees around here I will keep busy for a long time.


You'll get board with it.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: dwrash: https://woodmizer.com/us/LX450-Twin-Ra​il-Hydraulic-Portable-Sawmill

On my list of things to purchase in the next few years.  With all the dead/dieing ash and walnut trees around here I will keep busy for a long time.

You'll get board with it.


should he lumber off?
 
oldfool
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I'm I the only one that thought Green Giant?

Hi ho ho
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
$40K and no mention of insurance.  I feel bad, but if it was that valuable and portable and you didn't insure it, I feel less bad.
 
dwrash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Callous: $40K and no mention of insurance.  I feel bad, but if it was that valuable and portable and you didn't insure it, I feel less bad.


With something that big, I'd have something like this hidden on it.

https://www.amazon.com/Hidden-Magneti​c​-Vehicle-Tracking-Software/dp/B07BVFTJ​GQ
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, I'm thinking it had to be someone who knew he had it, that he would be gone for an extended time and has access to equipment to load and transport it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Percise1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm thinking it's an insurance claim, the guy realized how much work it really was and offloaded it, or farking tweekers.
If it is the one in the picture above, tweekers towed it off at 3am with a Dodge Caravan, feet sparking the whole way, and now they are trying to make that motor fit in someone's bass boat.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: dwrash: https://woodmizer.com/us/LX450-Twin-Ra​il-Hydraulic-Portable-Sawmill

On my list of things to purchase in the next few years.  With all the dead/dieing ash and walnut trees around here I will keep busy for a long time.

You'll get board with it.


Niiiiice.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Merltech: 40K machine? What friggen size of logs was he planning to cut? Could have done it cheaper with a portable mill.


Probably something similar to this :

Portable Sawmill TimberKing 2000 In Action
Youtube rM0FZoy5U_w
 
wantingout
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
a pack of meth heads is currently trying to sell it for scrap
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They should check the local saw mill repo services.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is Gary complaining from prison again?
 
Chagrin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dwrash: With all the dead/dieing ash and walnut trees around here I will keep busy for a long time.


Green Ash (pennsylvanica) is some of the worst stuff to mill. Then it goes through the planer and comes out looking like a cheese shredder.

/sawmill protip of the day
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chagrin: dwrash: With all the dead/dieing ash and walnut trees around here I will keep busy for a long time.

Green Ash (pennsylvanica) is some of the worst stuff to mill. Then it goes through the planer and comes out looking like a cheese shredder.

/sawmill protip of the day


An excellent ending for bad Ash
s7ondemand1.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somehow, someone hauled the mill off his family's property in Cowlitz County in Washington, and Porter says he thinks the person knew what they were doing.

I'm sure it was an accident, and the person had no idea he was hooking his truck up to a bright orange saw mill.
 
cartersdad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
so was it in Scapoose Oregon or in Cowlitz County Washington?
 
stuffy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not going to be easy to hide or sell.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dwrash: https://woodmizer.com/us/LX450-Twin-R​a​il-Hydraulic-Portable-Sawmill

On my list of things to purchase in the next few years.  With all the dead/dieing ash and walnut trees around here I will keep busy for a long time.


I was looking at Hud-Son models.  I may just build my own, plenty of people have.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Bizarre" theft?   It's not that uncommon to know someone with a portable sawmill out herein the woods.   Have a friend with one who makes money by using it for people who hire him.

Looked where the story came from.  Kansas City.   That would be like the Oregonian printing a story about the "bizarre" theft of a farm tractor in Missouri.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Percise1: I'm thinking it's an insurance claim, the guy realized how much work it really was and offloaded it, or farking tweekers.
If it is the one in the picture above, tweekers towed it off at 3am with a Dodge Caravan, feet sparking the whole way, and now they are trying to make that motor fit in someone's bass boat.


They have wheels, hence the word "portable."

It's not shocking at all that someone stole what is essentially a trailer.  Happen all the time with plain old trailers, and while I feel sorry for the owner since woodworking is my planned profitable hobby for retirement (it is already profitable) the dumbass should have insured a $40k item.
 
icon0fs1n
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Chagrin: dwrash: With all the dead/dieing ash and walnut trees around here I will keep busy for a long time.

Green Ash (pennsylvanica) is some of the worst stuff to mill. Then it goes through the planer and comes out looking like a cheese shredder.

/sawmill protip of the day

An excellent ending for bad Ash
[s7ondemand1.scene7.com image 400x399]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Thought he got chopped up with a chainsaw, among other things.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cartersdad: so was it in Scapoose Oregon or in Cowlitz County Washington?


He lives in Scappoose but the mill was in Cowlitz County, on some family property. Cowlitz County is just across the river (a little down river from Scappoose).
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report