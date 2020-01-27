 Skip to content
(Indy100)   "I love the poorly educated"   (indy100.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
To be crystal clear (and we can't quite believe this might need explaining) there is absolutely zero connection between Corona beer and this deadly virus.

But it *can* be harmful.  Scientists think that it isn't the beer itself, however, rather it is typical to follow 2-3 Coronas with 5-7 shots of tequila.  Such outbreaks typically occur during the summer months.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, so Corona is "beer" now?

God I hate the ignorant.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had the corona virus last fall down in Cabo so I'm immune.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Me: "Oh man, Americans be crazy."
*looks at where searches originate*
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

WTF CANADA?!
 
Invincible
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I'm going to hang on to some glimmer of hope for humanity and believe these are searches for memes. Oh which there are now a few.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Here's a map of where the searches, which run into the hundreds in Australia"

OMG guys, literally over a hundred within the entire Anglosphere!
 
oukewldave
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Me: "Oh man, Americans be crazy."
*looks at where searches originate*
[static.independent.co.uk image 668x423]
WTF CANADA?!


It's almost as if people from everywhere are generally idiots, not just Americans...
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Me: "Oh man, Americans be crazy."
*looks at where searches originate*
[static.independent.co.uk image 668x423]
WTF CANADA?!


In fairness, I googled that from Canada, but only after seeing TFA and curious to see the results page

And no, I didn't think it was the beer.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
WTF kind of website is that?!? There is a song playing I can't turn off, and I'm not reading shiat with crap like that playing!
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I should swing through some poor neighborhoods on the way home, see if I can stock up on a couple even-cheaper-than-normal cases of Corona at fire-sale prices.

/badthoughts
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They should contact Freakstorm HazBrew Disposal.  For a small fee, I'll pick up their dangerous Corona beer and see to it that it's disposed of.  I take cash, limes or ice in payment.

And if you are a young lady who rocks the bikini and wants to supervise/assist in the disposal, I'll need a bikini pic, uh, to size you up for a tyvex suit.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Posting this again....NINE CORONAS:

9 Coronas
Youtube O7b5QyISsB8
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: To be crystal clear (and we can't quite believe this might need explaining) there is absolutely zero connection between Corona beer and this deadly virus.

But it *can* be harmful.  Scientists think that it isn't the beer itself, however, rather it is typical to follow 2-3 Coronas with 5-7 shots of tequila.  Such outbreaks typically occur during the summer months.


I worry about other viruses when I drink too many coronas.

On the other hand, I think 'Corona Virus' would be a great name for a drink.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Watch out for lime disease.  Har har har.

*Ducks*
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I should swing through some poor neighborhoods on the way home, see if I can stock up on a couple even-cheaper-than-normal cases of Corona at fire-sale prices.

/badthoughts


Since Corona has the same owner as Budweiser you should be very careful.  The horses urinary tract infection could spread to other InBev brands like a virus.
 
ifky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'll take my chances with the scurvy
Miller High Life--Scurvy
Youtube x0iSN3nK61k
 
Monster Island
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA - "originated from seafood and meet in markets in Wuhan, China"

Poorly educated indeed...
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm inclined to place the blame on autocomplete.  Half of searches from my phone are completely moronic.

/(and the other half got messed up by autocomplete)
 
tpmchris
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
IDK, but that Saltwater song by Geowulf is pretty infectious.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doctors are investigating if the virus can be treated by shoving a lime down your throat.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sometimes I google really stupid shiat in the hopes of finding an amusing image to lost on Fark.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Lord God Trump loves the poor ignent stupid suckers. That is why he made so many of them.

-- Old Khristian proverb inherited from the Christ family on The Lord 666's maternal side.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can we haz lime thread, ye scurvy knaves?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

asciibaron: [Fark user image 201x251]


Took me a moment to recognize the man. Mind you, he is younger in the photograph.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Casting remark:  Could be played by Rowan Atkinson in the movie or TV series.

/ I have a natural gift for casting. Weird, pointless, useless, but natural. Some people are born to act, some to direct, some to produce, and some of us are just good at casting or make-up or hair-dressing. Il n'y a pas de sot métier, sauf Président des États-Unis.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Watch out for lime disease.  Har har har.

*Ducks*


I thought ducks curied witchcraft. Provided you eat the weight of the witch who cast the spell in ducks.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In other news, people are abysmally stupid.

Film at 11:00
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder how many searches were the same but with "meme" or "memes" added.

/hopefully at least one order of magnitude larger
//if not, well... it's not as if i had any faith in humankind to begin with
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

UberDave: To be crystal clear (and we can't quite believe this might need explaining) there is absolutely zero connection between Corona beer and this deadly virus.

But it *can* be harmful.  Scientists think that it isn't the beer itself, however, rather it is typical to follow 2-3 Coronas with 5-7 shots of tequila.  Such outbreaks typically occur during the summer months.


Anyone that thinks a search for "corona beer virus" means people think they're related is slow, with a capital R. They're searching for funny pictures and memes such as:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you think someone was on the fence enough to think "hmmm is that true? Better Google it."
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: UberDave: To be crystal clear (and we can't quite believe this might need explaining) there is absolutely zero connection between Corona beer and this deadly virus.

But it *can* be harmful.  Scientists think that it isn't the beer itself, however, rather it is typical to follow 2-3 Coronas with 5-7 shots of tequila.  Such outbreaks typically occur during the summer months.

Anyone that thinks a search for "corona beer virus" means people think they're related is slow, with a capital R. They're searching for funny pictures and memes such as:

[Fark user image image 735x674]


Tiny fist
 
OldJames
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, 99% of people?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

theguyyousaw: [Fark user image 425x423]

Do you think someone was on the fence enough to think "hmmm is that true? Better Google it."


It occurs to me that if Corona actually put out those labels their sales would go through the roof for a month or two.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Meh - could be worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I hear a wedge of lime is more effective than any vaccine shots
 
jim32rr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

johnphantom: WTF kind of website is that?!? There is a song playing I can't turn off, and I'm not reading shiat with crap like that playing!


Was it Billie or Lizzo, just asking.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gameshowhost: I wonder how many searches were the same but with "meme" or "memes" added.

/hopefully at least one order of magnitude larger
//if not, well... it's not as if i had any faith in humankind to begin with


I normally don't use the word "meme" when I search for memes. Maybe I do if my first couple of searches are unsuccessful.
 
