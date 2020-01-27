 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Coronavirus in my cheesesteak? It's more likely then you think   (6abc.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have been encouraged by the number of false positives. However we will not know for a week and a half whether we should have panicked or if we're just fine
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just waiting for a friend to get it so we can all have a Coronavirus party, just to get it out of the way so we don't get it when we're older.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have me two Steak-ums.

The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, great. An argument on weather Coronavirus or Influenza belongs on a Cheesesteak.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tube neck or tube steak?
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then I think about what?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, great. An argument on weather Coronavirus or Influenza belongs on a Cheesesteak.


Like mayonnaise and green pepper, coronavirus is often applied to cheesesteaks erroneously by out-of-towners.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There a month ago? Seasonal complaints?

This strongly suggests a false-positive.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corona comes in clear bottles, so it's prolly light struck.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
genothank's
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Vox piece out this morning on the virus:

-a third of the early cases had no connection to Wuhan's food market, including the first known case
-human to human spreading began in early January (not last week, as Chinese govt claims)
-half the critical patients in ICUs are aged 25-49

https://www.vox.com/2020/1/27/2108235​4​/coronavirus-outbreak-wuhan-china-earl​y-on-lancet
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: I have been encouraged by the number of false positives. However we will not know for a week and a half whether we should have panicked or if we're just fine


Imperial College London scientists are suggesting that for every positive result, two to three people are infected.

The real fear is borne out by the rapid spread rate and the lack of knowledge surrounding the incubation period.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: -half the critical patients in ICUs are aged 25-49


I am more interested in knowing the percentage of infected aged 25-49 that end up in ICUs.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dimensio: dumbobruni: -half the critical patients in ICUs are aged 25-49

I am more interested in knowing the percentage of infected aged 25-49 that end up in ICUs.


Anything higher than 25% is basically Spanish Flu in effect.

I highly doubt we're going to get anywhere near that.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Health department officials have reassured school administrators that the risk to any of the visiting students or chaperones having the coronavirus is very low.

This was their way of telling the principal that the kid has a cold and he's a farking racist, and they'll play along because they have no choice but fark him sideways for wasting their time.
 
davynelson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't sweat the cheesesteaks, but do avoid the bat-burgers.
 
OldJames
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess I'll have to stick to spaghetti sandwiches until this blows over
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

davynelson: Don't sweat the cheesesteaks, but do avoid the bat-burgers.


Impossible Burgers need to develop an Impossible Bat type of a product for the Chinese market.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OldJames: Guess I'll have to stick to spaghetti sandwiches until this blows over


Get a load of Mr. Fancypants! Too good for traditional Philly bag-style?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gino's has a better virus.
 
