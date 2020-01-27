 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   "Imagine having to rush down a flight of stairs into an unfamiliar basement of a building to rescue an unconscious man no one could pull out of harm's way. Then imagine an invisible killer lurking nearby, waiting for you to take your next breath"   (nydailynews.com) divider line
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When we responded, (Carlson and Jugenheimer) were outside with a few patients already and they had confirmed that another patient was in the basement," Rodriguez said. "At the time our CO meters were reading very high levels, so every second really counts."
The two put on their protective equipment and breathing gear and stepped down the steep basement staircase.

Good on them, and they deserve the medals and the Fark tag, but the headline oversold that one.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Joker?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Go on....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"it was a gas leak that time, the silent killer"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
favogram.comView Full Size
Too soon?
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
oh ffs

"At those levels, 50% of people exposed to carbon monoxide die within 30 minutes," O'Shaughnessy said. "If the mask came off us, we would be in dire straits. We would have been in trouble."

Because SCBA falls off all the farking time *insert wanking motion*

Even if it came off, you can hold your breath and resecure. Scott bottles give you 30 minutes to an hour, fifteen is if you're overbreathing the bottle.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
All those FD guys are just banging your sister anyway.

They don't bang your wife because the pigs said "mitts off" and they got guns.

Pigs prefer your wife to your sister.

Both are fat, so what's the difference?
 
lurkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Imagine having to rush down a flight of stairs into an unfamiliar basement of a building to rescue an unconscious man no one could pull out of harm's way. Then imagine an invisible killer lurking nearby, waiting for you to take your next breath"

Have you been reading my sex-dungeon diary again, subby?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thehobbes: oh ffs

"At those levels, 50% of people exposed to carbon monoxide die within 30 minutes," O'Shaughnessy said. "If the mask came off us, we would be in dire straits. We would have been in trouble."

Because SCBA falls off all the farking time *insert wanking motion*

Even if it came off, you can hold your breath and resecure. Scott bottles give you 30 minutes to an hour, fifteen is if you're overbreathing the bottle.


But what if they had accidentally filled their tanks with acetylene instead of oxygen?
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Report