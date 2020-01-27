 Skip to content
(WSBT Mishawaka)   Scratch off a school bus full of children from the list of places you can be naked   (wsbt.com) divider line
    Creepy, Naked man, School bus, children, Arkansas school bus  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the heck? What was he thinking?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did he think there was free candy in there?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What the heck? What was he thinking?

He was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana

.

Here's what the article wants you to think.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Please.
Its Arkansas, those kids have seen butts before.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
where did he keep the weed?
 
Skail
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Um.  Was that ever on the list?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There go my Tuesdays.
 
TWX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Skail: Um.  Was that ever on the list?


I'm sure there are some documentaries to that effect, probably something directed by the likes of Samuel L. Bronkowitz.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought this was America!
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby. Where was this helpful advice last month when it would have done me some good?
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As long as he didn't have a butcher knife and a hard on.

/I think my list is different than subby's
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: where did he keep the weed?


In his fanny pack?
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But it's still OK to be naked on a city transit bus, isn't it?  Asking for a friend
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I scratch in a lot of places.

A School bus isn't one of them....
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Scratch off a bus full of children?
 
JackAssHole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You can be naked anywhere.  However, there are quite a few places where you can't get away with it...
 
JohnCarter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bill Clinton just was trying out a new way to get interns
 
mod3072
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My wife doesn't even like me to be naked at home <sad face emoji>.
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well my vacation plans are shot. What you got?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mod3072: My wife doesn't even like me to be naked at home <sad face emoji>.


Since my daughter went to college, there has been a lot more of me naked around the house.
 
Agent 36
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What the heck? What was he thinking?


He was a pothead so he wasn't.
 
