(Rocket Launch Live)   SpaceX is launching another batch of Starlink satellites. Launch is at 9:49 AM ET God and Elon willing   (rocketlaunch.live) divider line
pkellmey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We need a count down when the UFO enthusiasts will begin publishing their new sightings of "unusual lights in the sky that can't be man made" after the launch.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great, more space junk.

Not junk in orbit, but a satellite that kinda looks like my junk....
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not feeling warm and fuzzy about the upper winds...
 
hej
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
God's got nothing to do with this
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Add another 5 minutes to the t-minus count; I want to finish this sweet jay".
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hej: God's got nothing to do with this


The taxpayer does though.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pkellmey: We need a count down when the UFO enthusiasts will begin publishing their new sightings of "unusual lights in the sky that can't be man made" after the launch.


Odd

Navy top gun pilots like david fravor and others disagree.

Youtube: fravor ufo

Nice try though
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image image 367x137]


That Einstein guy was a smart man. World would be nothing without his invention of the telephone.
 
eltejon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: hej: God's got nothing to do with this

The taxpayer does though.


Not this launch. Ish.
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hej: God's got nothing to do with this


What does God need with a Starlink?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

eltejon: Linux_Yes: hej: God's got nothing to do with this

The taxpayer does though.

Not this launch. Ish.


Doesn't matter.  SpaceX once sold something to the government, value given for value received.

For anyone else, this would be capitalism at its most benign.

For L_Y, it's proof that Elon Musk is conducting a rape of the American Taxpayer and should be shot at sunrise for his evil crimes.  That broken record is getting really tiresome.
 
