(KMOV St. Louis)   Oh please, the vibrator didn't just leap up there when you moved. You shoved it up there and lost it   (kmov.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yikes!  No one should have a horizontal vibrator in their body.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not even supposed to go in that hole! Know your holes, ladies.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Million-to-one shot Doc!"

But seriously... in her bladder?  WTF lady?!?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: "Million-to-one shot Doc!"

But seriously... in her bladder?  WTF lady?!?


Somebody has a sounding fetish
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oww, I wish I hadn't seen that. Tie a line to your dildos, ladies. Or I guess some dudes too or whatever.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Would have been a cooler article if they had an ultrasound image.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was a voodoo dick!
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the local news is going to put in an article every time someone loses something up their naughty bits, they're going to need a special section of their paper/Youtube channel/TV show for it.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Purchasing oddities aside, could the attending physician use possessive personal pronouns when dealing with the patient ownership rights of said object?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Also, who wears a vibrator as a necklace? Who would MAKE a sex toy to be worn as a necklace?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


million to one shot
 
ifky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even candiru know better.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: Purchasing oddities aside, could the attending physician use possessive personal pronouns when dealing with the patient ownership rights of said object?


When it's in your bladder...It's YOURS... :D
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Spot on, Subby.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Also, who wears a vibrator as a necklace? Who would MAKE a sex toy to be worn as a necklace?


A) Good girls who do what they are told.

B) Men.
 
buntz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a friend who is a doctor who told me a story about a young couple who could not get pregnant but the woman came to him with I guess urinary tract problems?

Turns out they were only having urethra sex?

I was never sure if he was telling me the truth or just "telling stories" but after reading this article??
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTA: The woman plans on filing a lawsuit against the company for lack of warning on the label that this could happen even during normal use

Umm, yeah.  Good luck with that. She was being kinky (nttawwt) and put it up her urethra.  It didn't just fall in there by itself. She used it in a manner that was inconsistent with the directions (by her own admission) and now it's anyone's fault but hers.  We had a guy two weeks ago with a cucumber up his butt.  I guess he should be able to sue the grocery store for selling such sexy items with no warnings.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Umm, wrong hole, lady.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Go one door down, you can't miss it.

/or, two, if you're into that
 
msinquefield
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess what? Someone still can't find the G-spot! Missed pretty bad this time...
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So Lizzo wasn't at the Grammy's? Did they ever rescue those boys from that cave? So many questions.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: Oww, I wish I hadn't seen that. Tie a line to your dildos, ladies. Or I guess some dudes too or whatever.


This one has a lanyard attached. According to the image search.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MagicChicken: If the local news is going to put in an article every time someone loses something up their naughty bits, they're going to need a special section of their paper/Youtube channel/TV show for it.


Sort of like the police blotter.  Just needs a good name.

Kinky Kronicles
Daily Denial
What's in the Box
or maybe
It's in the Hole!


Surely someone can do better, I still haven't had my coffee.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OldRod: "Million-to-one shot Doc!"

But seriously... in her bladder?  WTF lady?!?


It was an ICBM - Intra-Cystic Ballistic Missile
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buntz: I have a friend who is a doctor who told me a story about a young couple who could not get pregnant but the woman came to him with I guess urinary tract problems?

Turns out they were only having urethra sex?

I was never sure if he was telling me the truth or just "telling stories" but after reading this article??


He would have to have had a very tiny dick. I mean like Trump-sized. tiny. The urethra is pretty tiny. It would have been very painful for her. Even if they could have managed it, it would have almost surely caused a string of UTI's.
 
cornEthanol
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Need help soonish.
 
johnnygew
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In her bladder?
That is one large urethra
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She just needs to switch to something a bit larger, and less likely to slip up her urethra.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Umm, wrong hole, lady.


Tonishiwa.

I bet she can pee in under 5 seconds.   I was surprised, when my wife and I go to public rest rooms at the same time, she pees in about half the time I do.   I should a) forget this whole thing, b) check out the size of her urethra c) start size-queen sounding my own?
 
Madison_Smiled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A surgical steel urethral sound kit can be had for under $50. Embrace your kink, as long as it harms no one, but for crying out loud, use the proper equipment.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Did they find any car keys? Asking for a friend.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheGogmagog: Nick Nostril: Umm, wrong hole, lady.

Tonishiwa.

I bet she can pee in under 5 seconds.   I was surprised, when my wife and I go to public rest rooms at the same time, she pees in about half the time I do.   I should a) forget this whole thing, b) check out the size of her urethra c) start size-queen sounding my own?



Relax and count to 21.

/try, it's twue, it's twue!
 
Fissile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My sister worked as an ER nurse in a fairly large city.  Every Friday/Saturday night it was common for people (both men and women) to come into the ER because they had various objects stuck in various orifices.

"Um, like I was shaking cracker crumbs off my pants out the window, when my pants fell into the yard, so I went to get my pants, but I heard a noise like there might be a prowler in the yard, and um, I grabbed this miniature novelty baseball bat to use on the prowler, but the steps off the deck were icy, and I slipped, and um..er, that's how the baseball bat ended up in my rectum."
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

notyoucoach: Did they find any car keys? Asking for a friend.


Dibs on the loose change.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Also, who wears a vibrator as a necklace? Who would MAKE a sex toy to be worn as a necklace?


I can't quite place my finger on it, but for some reason I think it looks rather nice as a necklace.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
