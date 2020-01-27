 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Dutch PM says they should have done more to help that deaf and blind girl   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Nazi Germany, Germany, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Mr Rutte, first such apology, Netherlands, World War II, enough protection  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 5:31 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She sure played a mean pinball.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet they've never once checked their country to see if her plane's parked there.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Difficulty:  the Nazis largely controlled the Dutch Resistance.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: She sure played a mean pinball.


I don't think putting a pinball machine in that attic would have helped
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So was clerks 2 starting this joke, which annoys me more than it should, or copying it?
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: feckingmorons: She sure played a mean pinball.

I don't think putting a pinball machine in that attic would have helped


No kidding.  Her legs weren't long enough to reach the pinball machine in the attic.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Choice: do you hand over strangers to the people pointing guns at you or resist and add your lifeless body to the pile
 
rikkards
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When we went to the Nertherlands in 2015 we went to the Frank's house, they aren't kidding about prebook your tickets but we got lucky though through our hotel as they got us tickets.

We also went to Amersfort with was a small camp she went to, it was the collecting point in the Netherlands before they got put on trains. Very cute town. There isn't a lot left of the camp except for the berms for the shooting range, a guard tower and some things behind fences. Unfortunately they were closed without warning the day we got there. The sad part is 3 elderly Europeans came to visit when we were there as well and one woman (might have been dutch or german) started a diatribe about how these muslims are coming in and we need to be careful. Sigh
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
there's been many tyrannical leaders since snitler and the wolrd powers do nothing about it. look at best korea, those people need liberation and nothing is done about it. words are too easy. do something.
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lifeslammer: Choice: do you hand over strangers to the people pointing guns at you or resist and add your lifeless body to the pile


The fact that you think this is even a choice shows what your moral character really is.  Always resist, even the in the face of Armageddon.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report