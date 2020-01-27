 Skip to content
(AsiaOne)   Hong Kong Disneyland closes due to coronavirus outbreak, following example of Shanghai Disneyland. It's a world of coughing, a world of fears   (asiaone.com) divider line
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When an escaped bioweapon is ravaging at least 4 continents, closing theme parks is probably a step in the right direction.

By now I've arrived at the conclusion that the Chinese Government, upon realizing what it had done, decided to allow the infection to spread to keep other nations from gaining an advantage as the Han culture burnt to the ground with fever.  Such thinking is inhumane, but certainly well within the CCP's operating parameters.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone from Wuhan went to Davos...
 
jtown
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
kayanlau
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For the record, all (two) of the amusement parks in Hong Kong have been closed due to the outbreak.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What's the Chinese equipment of moose? Panda?
 
jefferator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're all going to die!!!

Actually a good thinning (hair cut if you will) would be a good thing.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Pathogens in China will cleanse that vagina.
 
Report