Buzzerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's cute.  Like that's gonna slow anything down now.  My conspiracy friends are sure this is just a test run, or a test run gone wrong, or a population control measure to prop up Beijing, or something else.  Anyway, how many people travel thru Mongolia to get to the rest of the world?
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Owner of City Wok reported as happy about the news.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No... no... this has to be Madagascar. Otherwise the memes make no sense.

/I'm just going to pretend like it's Madagascar.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should build a wall to protect themselves from the Chinese.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gnosis301: They should build a wall to protect themselves from the Chinese.


Heh.
 
bisi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: That's cute.  Like that's gonna slow anything down now.  My conspiracy friends are sure this is just a test run, or a test run gone wrong, or a population control measure to prop up Beijing, or something else.  Anyway, how many people travel thru Mongolia to get to the rest of the world?


Wait, what? You think this is somehow meant to slow down the global spread instead of just preventing it from entering their own country?
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this virus so scary? The flu has killed more people this year.

I mean it seems that everyone is really getting wound up this time as opposed to previous virus outbreaks.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: That's cute.  Like that's gonna slow anything down now.  My conspiracy friends are sure this is just a test run, or a test run gone wrong, or a population control measure to prop up Beijing, or something else.  Anyway, how many people travel thru Mongolia to get to the rest of the world?


100% of mongolias residents  live in mongolia. They're probably trying to keep the virus OUT more than saving the rest of the world. The madagascar strategy.

But the origin of the outbreak has proven once again ODB was a sage for the ages: Wuhan ain't nothing to fark with.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary? The flu has killed more people this year.

I mean it seems that everyone is really getting wound up this time as opposed to previous virus outbreaks.


1. It's very contagious.

2. If early number out of China are correct (and they very well may not be), it has a much higher rate of complications and mortality than the seasonal flu.

Put those two together, and you could end up with a lot more dead people than the seasonal flue produces.

Of course, it's still early days and this might all be wrong, but it makes sense for governments and world health experts to be concerned.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary? The flu has killed more people this year.

I mean it seems that everyone is really getting wound up this time as opposed to previous virus outbreaks.


I think it's a couple things:

Flu infects more people, but kills less of them.

People (think they) know the flu -- you get aches, pains, fever, and maybe it kills grandma, but not YOU, because you're healthy.

The Chinese have been mishandling the narrative, so the stuff sneaking out through social media is scary as fark, and people can scream conspiracy.

The disease itself is awful -- you drown in your own blood and mucus, coughing your hopes and dreams out onto your family and the floor, killing them too.

The claims that its airborne, incubates for 14 days, and that asymptomatic carriers are contagious. Makes it scary as hell -- did that guy in the supermarket checkout line behind me fly on a plane with someone from Wuhan 10 days ago?  Is he a carrier? Who knows.

I'd say that's most of it.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary? The flu has killed more people this year.

I mean it seems that everyone is really getting wound up this time as opposed to previous virus outbreaks.


Last time China didn't quarantine 60 million people in a week.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkQued: Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary? The flu has killed more people this year.

I mean it seems that everyone is really getting wound up this time as opposed to previous virus outbreaks.

Last time China didn't quarantine 60 million people in a week.


Also this.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: gnosis301: They should build a wall to protect themselves from the Chinese.

Heh.


Have the Chinese pay for it
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary? The flu has killed more people this year.

I mean it seems that everyone is really getting wound up this time as opposed to previous virus outbreaks.

I think it's a couple things:

Flu infects more people, but kills less of them.

People (think they) know the flu -- you get aches, pains, fever, and maybe it kills grandma, but not YOU, because you're healthy.

The Chinese have been mishandling the narrative, so the stuff sneaking out through social media is scary as fark, and people can scream conspiracy.

The disease itself is awful -- you drown in your own blood and mucus, coughing your hopes and dreams out onto your family and the floor, killing them too.

The claims that its airborne, incubates for 14 days, and that asymptomatic carriers are contagious. Makes it scary as hell -- did that guy in the supermarket checkout line behind me fly on a plane with someone from Wuhan 10 days ago?  Is he a carrier? Who knows.

I'd say that's most of it.


the images of bat soup and hazmat teams scooping bodies off the street all over facebook aren't helping a reasoned discourse about it either.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be an interesting turn of events if Captain Trips wiped out China and at the next press conference Trump has someone in a golf cart comes riding up going "Bumpity bumpity bump."
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


mongolian beef is delicious
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 500x500]

mongolian beef is delicious


Dangit! Was going to go with "Why? What's the beef?" but NO! YOU had to ruin it for me!

/ Going to be a long Monday.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: dittybopper: gnosis301: They should build a wall to protect themselves from the Chinese.

Heh.

Have the Chinese pay for it


No, eventually the Americans will end up paying for it, just like we do with most shiat around the World.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Another reason for concern is that the virus is a living thing and the laws of evolution apply to it... that is to say, it mutates.  And the more people that it uses as host, the more opportunities to mutate.

In the 1918 pandemic there were 3 waves of the flu; some months apart. The first wave looked a lot like the current situation - highly contagious but not deadly... the second wave however - killed 50 million people, including 600,000 in the U.S. It was a mutated version of the first. Two days after you showed the first symptoms you were dead. You turned blue and died from lack of oxygen since your lung were full of liquid.  The third wave came a few months later but was only about as deadly as the first.

So, yeah.... there's legitimate reason for concern.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just this thread as an excuse to post some epically weird Mongolian throat warbling rap
Mongolian Music (Rap Style) Throat Song "Fish Symboled Stamp"
Youtube LuVLjAhsw-w
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't worry.   Mongolians don't need a wall.  They've got The Hu:

The HU - Wolf Totem (Official Music Video)
Youtube jM8dCGIm6yc


Though admittedly, they don't discuss their strategery against invasion by viral pathogens.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Anyway, how many people travel thru Mongolia to get to the rest of the world?


Like now, or historically?
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Another reason for concern is that the virus is a living thing and the laws of evolution apply to it... that is to say, it mutates.  And the more people that it uses as host, the more opportunities to mutate.

In the 1918 pandemic there were 3 waves of the flu; some months apart. The first wave looked a lot like the current situation - highly contagious but not deadly... the second wave however - killed 50 million people, including 600,000 in the U.S. It was a mutated version of the first. Two days after you showed the first symptoms you were dead. You turned blue and died from lack of oxygen since your lung were full of liquid.  The third wave came a few months later but was only about as deadly as the first.

So, yeah.... there's legitimate reason for concern.


Yep.  Everything's fine...right up until it isn't.  We still don't know if China is under-reacting, over-reacting, or doing exactly the right thing.

And I suspect they don't know either.  Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face, and every government has a plan until they get an actual epidemic...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bisi: You think this is somehow meant to slow down the global spread instead of just preventing it from entering their own country?


You think those are different things?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary?


The world's most thin-skinned society has quarantined 5% of their population and are losing massive amounts of face internationally in a desperate attempt to prevent something.

The reasonable take is that something is pretty bad.
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Warthog: you drown in your own blood and mucus, coughing your hopes and dreams out onto your family and the floor, killing them too.


I really hope you have something factual backing this claim up...

Last I checked, the coronavirus family was not hemorrhagic...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 500x500]

mongolian beef is delicious


Mongolian beef >> General Tso
 
gnosis301
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary?

The world's most thin-skinned society has quarantined 5% of their population and are losing massive amounts of face internationally in a desperate attempt to prevent something.

The reasonable take is that something is pretty bad.


So why is this virus so scary?
 
Dinobot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wait for it... the mongols

aaronabroad.netView Full Size
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gnosis301: This text is now purple: Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary?

The world's most thin-skinned society has quarantined 5% of their population and are losing massive amounts of face internationally in a desperate attempt to prevent something.

The reasonable take is that something is pretty bad.

So why is this virus so scary?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inner ted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Harry Freakstorm: dittybopper: gnosis301: They should build a wall to protect themselves from the Chinese.

Heh.

Have the Chinese pay for it

No, eventually the Americans will end up paying for it, just like we do with most shiat around the World.


Pol tab is that way >>>
You can't miss it , it's full of people just like you
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eiger: Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary? The flu has killed more people this year.

I mean it seems that everyone is really getting wound up this time as opposed to previous virus outbreaks.

1. It's very contagious.

2. If early number out of China are correct (and they very well may not be), it has a much higher rate of complications and mortality than the seasonal flu.

Put those two together, and you could end up with a lot more dead people than the seasonal flue produces.

Of course, it's still early days and this might all be wrong, but it makes sense for governments and world health experts to be concerned.


Thanks! I have no been following this very close.
 
bisi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: bisi: You think this is somehow meant to slow down the global spread instead of just preventing it from entering their own country?

You think those are different things?


In a country with a population density of around 5/sqm? Yes.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

inner ted: dittybopper: Harry Freakstorm: dittybopper: gnosis301: They should build a wall to protect themselves from the Chinese.

Heh.

Have the Chinese pay for it

No, eventually the Americans will end up paying for it, just like we do with most shiat around the World.

Pol tab is that way >>>
You can't miss it , it's full of people just like you


Corey .... Corey is that you?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: Warthog: you drown in your own blood and mucus, coughing your hopes and dreams out onto your family and the floor, killing them too.

I really hope you have something factual backing this claim up...

Last I checked, the coronavirus family was not hemorrhagic...


Who needs facts when you have Facebook?
 
Wraithstrike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Don't worry.   Mongolians don't need a wall.  They've got The Hu:

[YouTube video: The HU - Wolf Totem (Official Music Video)]

Though admittedly, they don't discuss their strategery against invasion by viral pathogens.


I think protection from deadly viruses is tacitly included in the part about becoming Garudas.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Baby can you dig your man.....
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: That's cute.  Like that's gonna slow anything down now.  My conspiracy friends are sure this is just a test run, or a test run gone wrong, or a population control measure to prop up Beijing, or something else.  Anyway, how many people travel thru Mongolia to get to the rest of the world?


Conspiracy theory?

Trump did this.  To distract from the impeachment.

Trump killed Kobe too.  It's a known fact.  I read it on InSconeWarz.

Trump mention, now DRINK, DRINK, DRINK!
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gnosis301: This text is now purple: Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary?

The world's most thin-skinned society has quarantined 5% of their population and are losing massive amounts of face internationally in a desperate attempt to prevent something.

The reasonable take is that something is pretty bad.

So why is this virus so scary?


Fear, uncertainty, and racism.

We've upgraded the trifecta.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: That's cute.  Like that's gonna slow anything down now.  My conspiracy friends are sure this is just a test run, or a test run gone wrong, or a population control measure to prop up Beijing, or something else.  Anyway, how many people travel thru Mongolia to get to the rest of the world?


I doubt the conspiracy theories are correct that this was done on purpose. But given that early reports from Beijing claimed that it was a Coronavirus that came from wild bats in a fish/meat market is just a little too coincidental to that FARK article Saturday that cited back in 2015 that the local viral research institute in Wuhan was researching ways to weaponize a version of the Coronavirus that was found in bats.

While China has crippled birthrates resulting in a young population that will not be able to financially support an aging populous moving into retirement, and the idea of population control is quite a believable reason that China could have purposefully launched this weapon at their own people, I doubt this is what happened. Given China's reputation for substandard quality, a far more likely scenario is that some lazy-ass person didn't follow proper safety protocols and accidentally released the deadly pathogen outside.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Another reason for concern is that the virus is a living thing and the laws of evolution apply to it... that is to say, it mutates.  And the more people that it uses as host, the more opportunities to mutate.

In the 1918 pandemic there were 3 waves of the flu; some months apart. The first wave looked a lot like the current situation - highly contagious but not deadly... the second wave however - killed 50 million people, including 600,000 in the U.S. It was a mutated version of the first. Two days after you showed the first symptoms you were dead. You turned blue and died from lack of oxygen since your lung were full of liquid.  The third wave came a few months later but was only about as deadly as the first.

So, yeah.... there's legitimate reason for concern.


Yes, but not panic.

In modern Western nations, we have things that can help prevent that sort of thing.  You know, like oxygen, diuretics to help remove fluids from lungs*, etc. and we pretty much all understand the necessity of things like
quarantines, and how to help prevent the spread of contagious diseases.

In places like The People's Republic of China, and Mongolia, not so much.  Much of their medicine is still based on traditional (and outmoded) ideas about disease.  If not among the doctors themselves (and many do swear by TCM), then certainly among huge swaths of the population.

It's instructive to note that influenza usually originates in China.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/ar​t​icle/that-flu-you-caught-it-ca/


Having said that, today we're much, *MUCH* better at minimizing the risk.  I doubt you'd have an 1918-style flu pandemic anymore, because at least in modern, non-shiathole countries, we've got modern medicine, we understand how these things spread, we have the ability to rapidly develop vaccines (They're working on it now for this virus:  https://www.sciencemag.org/ne​ws/2020/0​1/scientists-are-moving-record-speed-c​reate-new-coronavirus-vaccines-they-ma​y-come-too ).

Back in 1918, you didn't have the hygiene standards you have today, you didn't have the modern medical support for patients that are infected, you had more people in contact with each other because you didn't have things like Amazon and the ability to have someone do the shopping for you, you didn't have things like anti-viral wipes and disinfectants commonly available and used, and people weren't as germ phobic.

Which isn't to say that people won't die or get infected, but we have the ability to control the spread and the damage of a virus like the 1918 influenza that we have just never had in the past.  Along with a culture of wariness due to a couple decades of infectious zombie memes in films like 28 Days Later and World War Z.

*This happened to me, actually.  I ended up in an emergency room unable to breath because of fluid in my lungs.  Oxygen and diuretics mostly fixed it.  Doctors still aren't sure why, but viral infection is what they think it was.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
...he's a rightous man!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Toob late.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nulluspixiusdemonica: Warthog: you drown in your own blood and mucus, coughing your hopes and dreams out onto your family and the floor, killing them too.

I really hope you have something factual backing this claim up...

Last I checked, the coronavirus family was not hemorrhagic...


I think you are missing the bigger point.  People are dying.

In any case below are the gory details of how the flu attacks the lungs.

https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/4a​g​xqm/exactly-how-new-coronavirus-affect​s-body-china-pneumonia

"There is a spectrum of clinical presentations of nCoV which can be mild, moderate, or severe illnesses. This includes pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (severe condition that fills-up the lungs with fluid and could cause organ failure), sepsis (bacterial infection in blood), and septic shock (organ failure caused by sepsis). Pneumonia is just one of the presentations of nCoV."
 
oldfool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

racoon is an anagram of corona
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: The claims that its airborne, incubates for 14 days, and that asymptomatic carriers are contagious. Makes it scary as hell


Yeah, that's pretty much in, "If I were writing a pandemic apocalypse book, that's about what I'd go with" territory.
 
rikkards_alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gnosis301: They should build a wall to protect themselves from the Chinese.


They did and actually got the Chinese to pay for it.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Null Pointer: Why is this virus so scary?

The world's most thin-skinned society has quarantined 5% of their population and are losing massive amounts of face internationally in a desperate attempt to prevent something.

The reasonable take is that something is pretty bad.


This.

I'm willing to bet that it's worse than the leadership of the PRC is letting on, because that's always a pretty safe bet.

But again, China isn't really a modern western country in terms of its medical infrastructure.  Much of its healthcare system is still "Traditional Chinese Medicine", especially for those of lesser means.   Which means it's basically no better than Medieval Western Medicine.  Sure, you'll have some herbs and concoctions that relieve symptoms, but no real concept of the germ theory of disease, modern epidemiology, or how to prevent the spread of this kind of thing and how to actually treat it if a person is infected.
 
