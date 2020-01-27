 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   The most Australian way to die. After of course shark bite, drop bear, bush fire, blue ring octopus, jellyfish, platypus sting, cassowary kick, skin cancer, spider bite, snake bite, croc bite, dust, hail, VB, vegemite, myxomatosis, and dissin' Terry   (abc.net.au) divider line
caira
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If any overseas farkers are wondering WTF a lamington is and what they're missing, the answer is... not much.
 
JaeSharp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

caira: If any overseas farkers are wondering WTF a lamington is and what they're missing, the answer is... not much.


I had to look it up.  The "dessicated coconut" was enough for me to nope out.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Run over in the waste lands by Lord Humungus and crew?
Choking to death on Melba toast?
Heart attack from taking on four viagra and Margot Robbie?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can pretty much die of anything if you put enough effort into it.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
brought to you by the country that named one of their biggest cities Darwin
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah yes, the ol' "Lammo-Whammo".  Gets 'em every time.
 
Report