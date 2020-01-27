 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Greta is big news. No, wait. Make her bigger   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
    Vanessa Nakate, 23-year-old climate activist, Greta Thunberg, World Economic Forum, Associated Press  
gaspode
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love how they brush it off 'new images come in'.. no you cropped this one to remove the black person then issued the un-cropped one when you got called on it. Why you did this only the employee responsible can answer, and should.

A formal apology AT LEAST is warranted.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assumed I was clicking to see a overfed Greta. Leaving disappointed. :-(
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: I love how they brush it off 'new images come in'.. no you cropped this one to remove the black person then issued the un-cropped one when you got called on it. Why you did this only the employee responsible can answer, and should.

A formal apology AT LEAST is warranted.


I've read that the official response was they wanted to crop out the building, because it was distracting from the photo.  Right then, all's well.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She should smile less.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I guess it's time to dump motor oil into the water table, then. We had a good run.
 
eiger
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, shiat. You can't let third world people have an actual voice. If you do, it might let them bring up all kinds of problems and historical wrongs that we in the developed world would rather not talk about.

They are poor because they are "underdeveloped" or something is wrong with their "culture." It has nothing to do with colonial exploitation or a post-colonial world system constructed to exploit them.
 
gaspode
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dedmon: gaspode: I love how they brush it off 'new images come in'.. no you cropped this one to remove the black person then issued the un-cropped one when you got called on it. Why you did this only the employee responsible can answer, and should.

A formal apology AT LEAST is warranted.

I've read that the official response was they wanted to crop out the building, because it was distracting from the photo.  Right then, all's well.


Yeah that's pretty farking stupid, and maybe worse.. 'we wanted to remove the building and only an unimportant black person was in the way so out she went'
 
skinink
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For that picture, someone must have used the new PhotoShop "Stalin Filter".
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's not how you crop somebody out of a photo!

THIS is how you crop somebody out of a photo!  #DamnatioMemoriae
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GungFu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I read somewhere she was cropped out due to composition reasons.

So that's what the kids call it these days.

What depressing times. Humanity could actually do with a 'climate change'.
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


Remember, the really bad thing about climate change isn't loss of habitats, extinction of species or the displacement of millions. It's that a rich white girl is being forced, forced to miss school. Why can't those stupid dark skinned people stop using fossil fuels, eh? How dare they aspire to the lifestyle of Swedish people?
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess she threw off the white balance.
 
LaChanz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

orbister: [img.buzzfeed.com image 700x467]

Remember, the really bad thing about climate change isn't loss of habitats, extinction of species or the displacement of millions. It's that a rich white girl is being forced, forced to miss school. Why can't those stupid dark skinned people stop using fossil fuels, eh? How dare they aspire to the lifestyle of Swedish people?


It isn't any of those girls fault that some AP lacky made a very bad decision. Why do you call out racism with racism?
 
gar1013
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jtown: I guess she threw off the white balance.


Greta's over-exposed.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe they cut her out because she couldn't pull off a convincing RBF?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I figured it was more of a "Greta is the story! She should be in the center." kind of thing.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
She was too far off the spectrum to fit in the picture.

I may be going to hell in a window seat, but I didnt prep an adolescent with an emotion issue to perform on stage.

Listen to real scientists, not adolescents, and listen to what they say, not what they feel.  The press loves your feelings, but they dont solve problems.
 
orbister
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LaChanz: orbister: [img.buzzfeed.com image 700x467]

Remember, the really bad thing about climate change isn't loss of habitats, extinction of species or the displacement of millions. It's that a rich white girl is being forced, forced to miss school. Why can't those stupid dark skinned people stop using fossil fuels, eh? How dare they aspire to the lifestyle of Swedish people?

It isn't any of those girls fault that some AP lacky made a very bad decision. Why do you call out racism with racism?


I think you are being a bit generous with your bad decision by a lackey. Whoever made the decision, at whatever level, it reflects a profoundly racist streak in climate activism: the notion that we need "them" to do make sacrifices to prevent "us" from ill-effects, where "they" are by and large poor people in developing countries and "we" are by and large rich people in developed countries.

We desperately need to do something about climate change, and Ms Thunberg's self-centred, simplistic rants are Not Helping.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"It is the worst thing I have ever seen in my life."

And she's seen climate change, so you know it's pretty bad.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Animatronik: She was too far off the spectrum to fit in the picture.

I may be going to hell in a window seat, but I didnt prep an adolescent with an emotion issue to perform on stage.

Listen to real scientists, not adolescents, and listen to what they say, not what they feel.  The press loves your feelings, but they dont solve problems.


"autistics should know their place"
 
orbister
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Animatronik: I may be going to hell in a window seat, but I didnt prep an adolescent with an emotion issue to perform on stage.

Listen to real scientists, not adolescents, and listen to what they say, not what they feel. The press loves your feelings, but they dont solve problems.


Absolutely. The one thing Ms Thunberg has done well is stress that the science is settled so it's now a political issue. Well, until she started going well beyond what the scientists say is necessary, that is.

It was noticeable that after all the fuss about her return dash across the Atlantic, we heard nothing of her at the Spanish conference, perhaps because getting a deal between 150 countries with very different priorities and viewpoints takes more than an angry child.

PS Note to all middle-aged men who insist on referring to her as "Greta": she's not going to sleep with you.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Animatronik: She was too far off the spectrum to fit in the picture.

I may be going to hell in a window seat, but I didnt prep an adolescent with an emotion issue to perform on stage.

Listen to real scientists, not adolescents, and listen to what they say, not what they feel.  The press loves your feelings, but they dont solve problems.


That's cute coming from someone who doesn't listen to the scientists.
 
bisi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: I figured it was more of a "Greta is the story! She should be in the center." kind of thing.


This.
Sometimes photos are cropped to emphasize the main subject of the story. I wouldn't necessarily allege ill intent.

But the outrage machine is already at full steam, so the window for being level headed is long gone.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Buildings can be very distracting, which is why I no longer have a drivable car or driver's license. The editors were just trying to protect their readers.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've said it may times, show me a progressive and I'll show you a racist (especially the EU progressives)

Seriously though, this was just  about composition.  Putting a smart smiling black kid next to a group of ignorant white kids makes you realize just how angry and pasty they truly are.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine if they wanted to keep Temple Gradin in a nursing home all her life because she needed to know her place? Good thing her parents weren't animatronics
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I've said it may times, show me a progressive and I'll show you a racist (especially the EU progressives)

Seriously though, this was just  about composition.  Putting a smart smiling black kid next to a group of ignorant white kids makes you realize just how angry and pasty they truly are.


This is what a smart person sounds like.  You should take notes. School is in session. Boo yah!
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I've said it may times, show me a progressive and I'll show you a racist (especially the EU progressives)

Seriously though, this was just  about composition.  Putting a smart smiling black kid next to a group of ignorant white kids makes you realize just how angry and pasty they truly are.


How come you're against progress, though? Aren't you using a computer right now, though?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TenMilligramInch: Sean VasDeferens: I've said it may times, show me a progressive and I'll show you a racist (especially the EU progressives)

Seriously though, this was just  about composition.  Putting a smart smiling black kid next to a group of ignorant white kids makes you realize just how angry and pasty they truly are.

How come you're against progress, though? Aren't you using a computer right now, though?


Progress?  Progress is believing that people with dark skin are incapable of finding the DMV?  Obtaining good grades? etc.

Perhaps you're referring to the word "progressive"?  The two have no relation
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They cropped the pretty one? Wtf?
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: TenMilligramInch: Sean VasDeferens: I've said it may times, show me a progressive and I'll show you a racist (especially the EU progressives)

Seriously though, this was just  about composition.  Putting a smart smiling black kid next to a group of ignorant white kids makes you realize just how angry and pasty they truly are.

How come you're against progress, though? Aren't you using a computer right now, though?

Progress?  Progress is believing that people with dark skin are incapable of finding the DMV?  Obtaining good grades? etc.

Perhaps you're referring to the word "progressive"?  The two have no relation


Still, why are you against progress?
 
gaspode
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

orbister: LaChanz: orbister: [img.buzzfeed.com image 700x467]

Remember, the really bad thing about climate change isn't loss of habitats, extinction of species or the displacement of millions. It's that a rich white girl is being forced, forced to miss school. Why can't those stupid dark skinned people stop using fossil fuels, eh? How dare they aspire to the lifestyle of Swedish people?

It isn't any of those girls fault that some AP lacky made a very bad decision. Why do you call out racism with racism?

I think you are being a bit generous with your bad decision by a lackey. Whoever made the decision, at whatever level, it reflects a profoundly racist streak in climate activism: the notion that we need "them" to do make sacrifices to prevent "us" from ill-effects, where "they" are by and large poor people in developing countries and "we" are by and large rich people in developed countries.

We desperately need to do something about climate change, and Ms Thunberg's self-centred, simplistic rants are Not Helping.


What a load of farking bollocks. To be polite about it. The media is to blame for this so blame them for it, not 'climate activism' which had nothing whatsoever to do with it except a cheap way to justify your existing position.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Associated Press Decision Tool
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thought the big news she went to China and India.
 
TenMilligramInch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: TenMilligramInch: Sean VasDeferens: I've said it may times, show me a progressive and I'll show you a racist (especially the EU progressives)

Seriously though, this was just  about composition.  Putting a smart smiling black kid next to a group of ignorant white kids
Progress?  Progress is believing that people with dark skin are incapable of finding the DMV?  Obtaining good grades? etc.


You've supported white nationalism on here before , so your statement sounds like pure projection to me, though.
 
