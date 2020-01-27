 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Philadelphia)   Homicides are up 81% in Philadelphia from last year - which saw its highest homicide rate since 2007. Either Gritty is going rogue or there's a violent crime problem   (philadelphia.cbslocal.com) divider line
14
    More: Obvious, Crime, 1st Police District, South Philadelphia Tuesday night, police department's 1st District, Violent crime, police captain, Police, Philadelphia police website  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 12:45 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's why they call it Philthydeathia
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
These guys need to work on their stat juking skills.
 
khatores
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What city is this in?

Philly?

Oh, I thought it was somewhere that wasn't normally known for violent crime. Carry on. Here's a shocker - the murder rate is way up in Jacksonville, Florida as well. Mind...blown...
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Find any dead santas, yet?
 
Is_This_Us
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm not a ethicist,racist or sexist.
However , if people are just killing each other where I live, I move.

Might have to eat beans and whatever I find for a while.
But I'd move.
That's how the west was settled, y'know.
City people wanting to get away.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A single month isn't a terribly large sample size.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And the last Republican mayor of Philadelphia was in 1954.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They ought to move in with their auntie and uncle in Bel Air.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Is_This_Us: I'm not a ethicist,racist or sexist.
However , if people are just killing each other where I live, I move.

Might have to eat beans and whatever I find for a while.
But I'd move.
That's how the west was settled, y'know.
City people wanting to get away.


Awesome fake news subtext, but the government offering free land probably had a lot to do with it, too.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's always bloody in Philadelphia
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SansNeural: That's why they call it Philthydeathia


Who? Who calls it that?
 
skinink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They need Hamsterdam 2.0.
 
oldcub
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know, "brotherly love" can be an extremely assholish kind of love. Brothers may be fighting and killing each other but they will stop what they are doing to fight and kill an outsider even more. The scariest type of teamwork.
 
crinz83
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
now when you order 'whiz wit' at pat's, a bullet whizzes by
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report