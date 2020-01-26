 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Florida man, oh FFS Florida man, seriously I mean seriously, I can understand if you were noodling gators with natty light on meth, but this is crossing a line   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Sheriff, James Chapman Jr., Aircraft, Assault, Black-and-white films, Police, English-language films, Flight  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2020 at 1:05 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Charlie James Chapman

The little tramp
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Substitute lasers for gators the future is now.
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who thinks this is a fun thing to do? I mean seriously, how does it get into a person's head to think this is a good idea?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Who thinks this is a fun thing to do? I mean seriously, how does it get into a person's head to think this is a good idea?


Because people told them not to do it because it's a bad and dangerous idea.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Gators like Natty Light/meth?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In this case I would have cheered them on for shooting this unarmed black man.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I hope he enjoys federal prison.
 
intrepidsparticus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not in TFA:

wrcb.images.worldnow.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report