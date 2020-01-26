 Skip to content
(Snopes)   Cut this "belt" off the front of your engine to "thwart" the "Oil Companies'" evil "plans" to ruin your fuel efficiency, causing you to use more "gas." Report your results here in a couple of victorious days   (snopes.com) divider line
56
56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I cut the belt off mine and I haven't used one drop of gas since. Take that, OPEC
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, guess I'm going to be late for work tomorrow.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll try this out right after I get done charging my phone in the microwave
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I looked at the article thinking "they couldn't possibly mean...". Yup. The timing belt.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real secret to ridiculously high gas mileage is swapping over to ultra low viscosity blinker fluid.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Haw
My engine is wireless
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now, to be fair, you probably won't have any problems with fuel efficiency after you cut it...
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
SOROS.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
metamax
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got way better mileage after I replaced the factory turboencabulator with an aftermarket model.
 
DVD
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The real secret to ridiculously high gas mileage is swapping over to ultra low viscosity blinker fluid.


Keep that blinker fluid topped up and you'll be able to drive millennials crazy for hours on the highway, never guessing that you really don't want to go left...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh dear lord ...

I need to show that to my dad. He'd get a kick out of it.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There actually can be some very, very minor gains to performance in bypassing the smog pump, if one has a car old enough to be so equipped.  Thing is, better computer controls have curtailed the use of the smog pump and in osme vehicles, even EGR.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Automotive equivalent of "Delete System32 folder to speed up your computer."
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [i.pinimg.com image 500x281]


I prefer the freeze-dried version.
encrypted-tbn1.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's true.  I took the timing belt off my Tesla and my gas mileage went up to infinity.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: SOROS.


Which, spelled backwards, is Soros.  Just how dumb does the Deep State think we are?
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.


Motors are like vaginas: they need proper lubrication. Without it there will be all sorts of complaining.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Adding sugar to your fuel boost MPG's too.
 
amb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [pm1.narvii.com image 630x1024]


I think you are supposed to use magnets to shrink coins.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

89 Stick-Up Kid: Adding sugar to your fuel boost MPG's too.


sand in the oil works well too. It smooths out the walls of the cylinders so the pistons fit tighter and that increases performance.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: BuckTurgidson: Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.

Motors are like vaginas: they need proper lubrication. Without it there will be all sorts of complaining.


And whatever you do don't let sand get in them.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: tramp stamp: BuckTurgidson: Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.

Motors are like vaginas: they need proper lubrication. Without it there will be all sorts of complaining.

And whatever you do don't let sand get in them.


JB Weld in the rear differential helps stop slipping.
 
Percise1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*blink*

*blink blink*

Well... this isn't going to work, because anyone dumb enough to believe this would never make it to the timing belt regardless.
Punchline: they will have still disabled the car, one way or another, or soon enough after starting, so it sort of works.

*blink*

(not all motors are interference motors)
(not all motors have timing belts)
(not believing I'm waisting my thyme with this)
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: BuckTurgidson: Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.

Motors are like vaginas: they need proper lubrication. Without it there will be all sorts of complaining.


But m'lady's still runs fine after she blows a rod.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone remember that infomercial in the late 90s early 2000s for that stupid metal plate you placed in your cars air intake and claimed to increase HP by "blending the air better"
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Adding sugar to your fuel boost MPG's too.

sand in the oil works well too. It smooths out the walls of the cylinders so the pistons fit tighter and that increases performance.


Only suckers change their oil.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's sad that Snopes finds it necessary to post a disclaimer for something so obviously false.
 
Dickson Poon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You can also increase MPG by putting nail polish remover in the gas tank
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: tramp stamp: BuckTurgidson: Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.

Motors are like vaginas: they need proper lubrication. Without it there will be all sorts of complaining.

But m'lady's still runs fine after she blows a rod.


*golf clap*
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: It's sad that Snopes finds it necessary to post a disclaimer for something so obviously false.


Well. Look what happened when 4Chan created a fake disinformation meme about how the 'ok' hand gesture really meant "O-K-K-K" for white supremacy... It was meant at a stupid joke and yet here we are in 2020 and racists regularly use it to promote hate
 
Percise1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: 89 Stick-Up Kid: Adding sugar to your fuel boost MPG's too.

sand in the oil works well too. It smooths out the walls of the cylinders so the pistons fit tighter and that increases performance.


The thing to do is add saw dust. It will quiet valve clatter and tighten up the bearings. Sand is for the track bois...
 
scanman61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TWX: There actually can be some very, very minor gains to performance in bypassing the smog pump, if one has a car old enough to be so equipped.  Thing is, better computer controls have curtailed the use of the smog pump and in osme vehicles, even EGR.


Funny thing....for a long time now EGR had been primarily used to reduce mechanical pumping loss, not for NOx control.  Removing/disabling EGR will actually cost you a couple of miles per gallon.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

styckx: Anyone remember that infomercial in the late 90s early 2000s for that stupid metal plate you placed in your cars air intake and claimed to increase HP by "blending the air better"


The notion that turbulent air improves combustion is a real thing.  For it to work though, the turbulence needs to be introduced at the intake valve, such that the turbulence is maintained into the combustion chamber as the piston approaches TDC and the spark plug ignites.  Turbulence at this point will help the entire mixture combust instead of possibly leaving unburnt fuel.

This only really mattered before sequential multiport fuel injection though, as carbureted and single-point fuel injected vehicles did not have sufficent control of fuel delivery to meter perfectly.  Modern fuel systems are much better able to regulate fuel anyway, such that many of the techniques that culminated in the late eighties were rendered obsolete.

At this juncture you're just better off having the head(s) and intake ported to match each other and for each cylinder's ports to match across the board, plus having the bottom end balanced to remove inconsistency from cylinder to cylinder.  If you're really bored you can have the crank rod journals offset-ground and go with thicker brearings to increase stroke length a bit, but too much and the computer won't know how to operate properly.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: Prof. Frink: tramp stamp: BuckTurgidson: Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.

Motors are like vaginas: they need proper lubrication. Without it there will be all sorts of complaining.

But m'lady's still runs fine after she blows a rod.

*golf clap*


That sounds painful. Might want to see a doctor about it.
 
pdieten
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: It's sad that Snopes finds it necessary to post a disclaimer for something so obviously false.


Poe's Law applies to everything. People's ability to think critically has been destroyed by a constant firehose of sensationalism.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: It's sad that Snopes finds it necessary to post a disclaimer for something so obviously false.


Stupid people have to be told not to do stupid things. That's why ridiculous warning labels exist.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go finish my glass of antifreeze.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This article was clearly written by Big Oil.
 
TWX
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

scanman61: TWX: There actually can be some very, very minor gains to performance in bypassing the smog pump, if one has a car old enough to be so equipped.  Thing is, better computer controls have curtailed the use of the smog pump and in osme vehicles, even EGR.

Funny thing....for a long time now EGR had been primarily used to reduce mechanical pumping loss, not for NOx control.  Removing/disabling EGR will actually cost you a couple of miles per gallon.


My experience is mostly with older Chrysler engines.  I found it interesting that on later Magnum 5.2/5.9 engines they removed the EGR circuit from the design altogether.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: tramp stamp: BuckTurgidson: Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.

Motors are like vaginas: they need proper lubrication. Without it there will be all sorts of complaining.

But m'lady's still runs fine after she blows a rod.


Or the fuel line magnet, that looked like a ferrite on a computer cable, that "pre-aligned fuel for more efficient combustion"

/Fuel injector
//Mass air flow sensor
///Mah car don't need those. Magnet power.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TWX: styckx: Anyone remember that infomercial in the late 90s early 2000s for that stupid metal plate you placed in your cars air intake and claimed to increase HP by "blending the air better"

The notion that turbulent air improves combustion is a real thing.  For it to work though, the turbulence needs to be introduced at the intake valve, such that the turbulence is maintained into the combustion chamber as the piston approaches TDC and the spark plug ignites.  Turbulence at this point will help the entire mixture combust instead of possibly leaving unburnt fuel.

This only really mattered before sequential multiport fuel injection though, as carbureted and single-point fuel injected vehicles did not have sufficent control of fuel delivery to meter perfectly.  Modern fuel systems are much better able to regulate fuel anyway, such that many of the techniques that culminated in the late eighties were rendered obsolete.

At this juncture you're just better off having the head(s) and intake ported to match each other and for each cylinder's ports to match across the board, plus having the bottom end balanced to remove inconsistency from cylinder to cylinder.  If you're really bored you can have the crank rod journals offset-ground and go with thicker brearings to increase stroke length a bit, but too much and the computer won't know how to operate properly.


This guy mechanics
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

styckx: TWX: styckx: Anyone remember that infomercial in the late 90s early 2000s for that stupid metal plate you placed in your cars air intake and claimed to increase HP by "blending the air better"

The notion that turbulent air improves combustion is a real thing.  For it to work though, the turbulence needs to be introduced at the intake valve, such that the turbulence is maintained into the combustion chamber as the piston approaches TDC and the spark plug ignites.  Turbulence at this point will help the entire mixture combust instead of possibly leaving unburnt fuel.

This only really mattered before sequential multiport fuel injection though, as carbureted and single-point fuel injected vehicles did not have sufficent control of fuel delivery to meter perfectly.  Modern fuel systems are much better able to regulate fuel anyway, such that many of the techniques that culminated in the late eighties were rendered obsolete.

At this juncture you're just better off having the head(s) and intake ported to match each other and for each cylinder's ports to match across the board, plus having the bottom end balanced to remove inconsistency from cylinder to cylinder.  If you're really bored you can have the crank rod journals offset-ground and go with thicker brearings to increase stroke length a bit, but too much and the computer won't know how to operate properly.

This guy mechanics


It's funny.  I can rebuild a Torqueflite transmission faster than I can change the freeze plug on a Nissan Hardbody's four cylinder engine.  And that includes removing and reinstalling the transmission.
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: tramp stamp: BuckTurgidson: Don't let's get started on the whole "engine oil" scam.

Motors are like vaginas: they need proper lubrication. Without it there will be all sorts of complaining.

But m'lady's still runs fine after she blows a rod.


grandforksherald.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: It's sad that Snopes finds it necessary to post a disclaimer for something so obviously false.


The president of the United States believes Ukraine hacked the election to oppose him despite all the evidence that Russia hacked the election to get him elected. He's using Twitter to convinced tens of millions of people that his version of events is what actually happened.

I don't know what to tell you about this. The entirety of western democracy is literally dying because the leader of the free world believes in nonsense conspiracy theories. You can't believe a few hundred people are going to be stranded because they believe whatever dumb shiat assholes post online?

Really?
 
