 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Wrap)   Reporter stutters on the air, soon to be burned as a witch. Duck scale unavailable for comment   (thewrap.com) divider line
46
    More: Facepalm, Los Angeles Lakers, National Basketball Association, MSNBC anchor Alison Morris, helicopter crash, news of Bryant, Boston Celtics, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, Earlier today  
•       •       •

1115 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2020 at 10:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's toast no matter what she actually said.  I feel for her.  This has to be a broadcaster's nightmare.

It's also possible that some trail of similar activity will come to light and she'll get what she deserves.

The whole thing gives me the karmic willies.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She is fluent in French, maybe she could move there and get a job.

/by "there" I mean Djibouti.
//or Haiti.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe she had just finished a crime story, and the sheriff was near.

but yeah, she's toast.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It sounded like she started with the wrong team name and fumbled for the correct one. My guess would be she started saying Nicks and realized she meant Lakers.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure sounded a lot more like ni-bong than Nakers to me.

Though she kind of hesitated before. May have been a mistake. Kinda seems like maybe she calls the Lakers that with her friends, and when it came time on air, it just kinda flowed.

So, what I have to add to this conversation is wild speculation.

Even still, sounded a lot more like ni-bong than Nakers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Twitterseserverse is very angry.

It's a mistake. Simple as that. She will bear the brunt of so much anger.

Sorry for her.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, where can I score court side seats for the next Naker's game?
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile this piece of shiat, who actually has uttered the word on-air, still has a prime time TV show.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next time I see somebody say Democrats are the real racists I'll just send them over to that comments section and have them call one of the posters a Democrat.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: It sounded like she started with the wrong team name and fumbled for the correct one. My guess would be she started saying Nicks and realized she meant Lakers.


Finally looked at TFA. What she said.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Next time I see somebody say Democrats are the real racists I'll just send them over to that comments section and have them call one of the posters a Democrat.


That is one festering pile of racist trash. Just....wow.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We covered this in the Kobe news flash thread, she said "nakers".
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are farking horrible and they're getting worse. She was upset, trying to get through the report and stammered a little.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her career is finished regardless of what she actually said.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She turned me into a newt. Don't worry I got better.
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helluva Freudian slip.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dstanley: We covered this in the Kobe news flash thread, she said "nakers".


That is a massive thread though. This is more specific even though it's directly related.

/ Terrible example but it's like separately discussing an album and a song from that album.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Knickerbocker" is such a silly word. Farking Dutch.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size

Twitter wants her fired t-t-t-today junior!
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark I am disappoint


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's too bad--usually the worst part about stuttering is that it's virtually impossible to order just one tuna sandwich.
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: It sounded like she started with the wrong team name and fumbled for the correct one. My guess would be she started saying Nicks and realized she meant Lakers.



That is my thinking, but since it's 2020 and Twitter dorks and the Politics tab neckbeards need to get outraged about stuff to show how woke they are, it won't matter.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, people suck.  Lady clearly mixed two teams, there was nothing Freudian and no mal intent.  Leave her the fark be.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she forgot to say OOPS, that makes it a mistake...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can only guess what actually happened, but it's political correctness gone mad. It's why people vote for.. wait, i read they vote because of modern art? Both maybe?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Lady clearly mixed two teams, there was nothing Freudian and no mal intent.  Leave her the fark be.


"So the other day, I go to the travel agent, and she's got this enormous rack, and I mean to say, 'I'd like two tickets to Pittsburg,' but instead it comes out as 'I'd like to pickets to Titsburg.'"

"Oh, yeah, similar thing happened to me. The other day at breakfast, I meant to ask my wife to, 'Please pass the orange juice,' but instead it came out as, 'You ruined my life, biatch.'"
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
She said Nakers. I should know, I'm from Minnesota, land of 10,000 nakes.
 
Circle Girl
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Oh come on, she clearly said Yanni.  😉
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is this like the Laurel vs. Yanny thing?
Cause I definitely heard the n-word but other people are claiming they heard nakers.
 
LewDux
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Been there, didn't done that
 
Qel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She should not be fired for something like this.  She probably will, which is a shame.  One mistake does not a racist make.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't believe the number of people leaping to her defense.   It sure didn't sound like anything but a racist term to me.

Fewer people believed the poor ESPN guy who used chink in the armour several times prior about other athletes and then finally said it about Yao Ming, and though even his editor didn't catch it, lots of folks cried racism and he was fired.

If some other journalist said what she did, there would be a lot less white knighting.

/lmho
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is this like the Laurel vs. Yanny thing?
Cause I definitely heard the n-word but other people are claiming they heard nakers.


I clearly heard a hard "K" sound.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I listened a bunch of times.  It's today's liberal outrage test.  If you aren't liberal enough clearly she said nakers, but if you are a true liberal she said the n word.

Or at least that was the test that was passed upon me when I said that I listened to it a bunch of times and depending on what I was listening for I could hear it either way.  Listen for it rhyming with Lakers and you are more likely to hear nakers, listening with your outrage ears on it's more likely to go the other way... K and the hard G sound are actually made very similarly.  I can't say with 100% certainty that she didn't say the N word, but to my ears I'm 65% nakers, 35% n word, and about 80% sure if it was the N word is was garbled syllables not a freudian slip.

Even if it was an even coin toss that's a lot to ruin a woman's career over.  What are my credentials as a white guy?  I've reported racist stuff on Fark even when it was a popular Fark meme, I'm willing to say I'm not 100% sure and I've listened with good headphones on (although all the recordings I found were someone recording the audio off of a TV with a second device so you already have lost one level of audio acuity.)
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: I can't believe the number of people leaping to her defense.   It sure didn't sound like anything but a racist term to me.

Fewer people believed the poor ESPN guy who used chink in the armour several times prior about other athletes and then finally said it about Yao Ming, and though even his editor didn't catch it, lots of folks cried racism and he was fired.

If some other journalist said what she did, there would be a lot less white knighting.

/lmho


When you're a racist, you see everything in that light.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If she mixed up the Knicks and Lakers, it should have come out as "the Los Angeles Knickers".
Now, if there were a team called the Los Angeles Knickers, they would probably have a large British fan base.
 
GungFu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: I listened a bunch of times.  It's today's liberal outrage test.  If you aren't liberal enough clearly she said nakers, but if you are a true liberal she said the n word.

Or at least that was the test that was passed upon me when I said that I listened to it a bunch of times and depending on what I was listening for I could hear it either way.  Listen for it rhyming with Lakers and you are more likely to hear nakers, listening with your outrage ears on it's more likely to go the other way... K and the hard G sound are actually made very similarly.  I can't say with 100% certainty that she didn't say the N word, but to my ears I'm 65% nakers, 35% n word, and about 80% sure if it was the N word is was garbled syllables not a freudian slip.

Even if it was an even coin toss that's a lot to ruin a woman's career over.  What are my credentials as a white guy?  I've reported racist stuff on Fark even when it was a popular Fark meme, I'm willing to say I'm not 100% sure and I've listened with good headphones on (although all the recordings I found were someone recording the audio off of a TV with a second device so you already have lost one level of audio acuity.)


McGurk effect - Auditory Illusion - BBC Horizon Clip
Youtube 2k8fHR9jKVM


She clearly says 'Black People Are Trash'. She should be tarred and feathered.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What up My Ninjas !! Yo!!
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's clearly a long "a" and a hard "k" to a rational ear but see ya.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So many pleas for "naker", also known as naker-pleas.
 
DrBrownCow
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

No Catchy Nickname: If she mixed up the Knicks and Lakers, it should have come out as "the Los Angeles Knickers".


It wasn't a spoonerism.   She started to say Knicks....got the "N" sound out...but then corrected herself mid word by finishing with the "akers" in Lakers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The Twitterseserverse is very angry.

It's a mistake. Simple as that. She will bear the brunt of so much anger.

Sorry for her.


🧐🙄🌝🙈🙉🙊
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Holy shiat the comments on that site.  For a moment there I had to check to be sure it wasn't redirecting to Stormfront or something like that.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report