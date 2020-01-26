 Skip to content
(Denver Channel)   Fertility doctor who used his own sperm defends himself with the most technically correct response ever   (thedenverchannel.com) divider line
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If they asked for an anonymous donor, they got whatever sperm he had laying around fresh. What the hell did they think was going to happen?
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah but it wasn't anonymous on both sides as he knew exactly who was getting his sperm. Anonymous implies neither party knows who's getting what.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sithon: If they asked for an anonymous donor, they got whatever sperm he had laying around fresh. What the hell did they think was going to happen?


They got babies, that is what they wanted.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did this guy make it to the Behind the Bastards podcast about this subject?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Did this guy make it to the Behind the Bastards podcast about this subject?


I was wondering the same thing. A quick google reveals that this is a different fertility doctor than the one that also cheated at marathons.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those who don't know what we're talking about: apparently fertility doctors are all bastards, and there's more than one out there using his own sperm in his practices. The Behind the Bastards did a podcast on Bernard Barwin, who gave us this brilliant headline when his crimes were uncovered.
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He had a lot of his own sperm lying around. What a wanker.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ambivalence: Yeah but it wasn't anonymous on both sides as he knew exactly who was getting his sperm. Anonymous implies neither party knows who's getting what.


Gotta agree. And while they didn't know it was his sperm--they KNEW the donor--he was their fertility doctor at the time!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was bound to come up at some point. How did he get off thinking nobody would notice what this jerk off was doing? Calling it "anonymous" is a bad use of sementics--that argument is hard to swallow. His legal team would be wise to pull out, come to their senses, and try not to be so sticky about this defense strategy that's going down the drain. Throw in the towel; time to clean this mess up.
 
Brett Kavanaugh's teeth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So now the families should all sue him for child support.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This was bound to come up at some point. How did he get off thinking nobody would notice what this jerk off was doing? Calling it "anonymous" is a bad use of sementics--that argument is hard to swallow. His legal team would be wise to pull out, come to their senses, and try not to be so sticky about this defense strategy that's going down the drain. Throw in the towel; time to clean this mess up.


Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
IT'S NOT ANONYMOUS NOW, MR. DOCTOR!
 
majestic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Was this doctor cheaping out on paying goo donors? Talk about saving some money on office supplies
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It seems to me that if 2 of his progeny were to get married it may lead to some "problems" down the road:
Yes, no, maybe?
 
crinz83
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
it would be freaky walking around town seeing a bunch of people who sorta looked like you
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

beezeltown: This was bound to come up at some point. How did he get off thinking nobody would notice what this jerk off was doing? Calling it "anonymous" is a bad use of sementics--that argument is hard to swallow. His legal team would be wise to pull out, come to their senses, and try not to be so sticky about this defense strategy that's going down the drain. Throw in the towel; time to clean this mess up.


*golf clap*
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A side note. They discovered this using commercial DNA testing. Once again, the trainwreck stories outnumber the happy ending stories for commercial DNA/ ancestry testing.

Don't do it.

In addition, look up Henrietta Lacks. Don't pay to let pharma get your DNA.

Henrietta Lacks:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henri​e​tta_Lacks
 
Polezni Durak [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would have been suspicious about his marketing:
We cut out the middleman and pass the savings on to you.

/Liquidation Sale
 
dyhchong
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you ask for a random selection you will always get the oldest in the fridge that the store wants to get rid of first.

And a sperm doctors first samples are always his own.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dyhchong: If you ask for a random selection you will always get the oldest in the fridge that the store wants to get rid of first.

And a sperm doctors first samples are always his own.


Push the fish special, it's about to turn.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: A side note. They discovered this using commercial DNA testing. Once again, the trainwreck stories outnumber the happy ending stories for commercial DNA/ ancestry testing.

Don't do it.

In addition, look up Henrietta Lacks. Don't pay to let pharma get your DNA.

Henrietta Lacks:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henrie​tta_Lacks


I personally wouldn't do it but I have immediate family members that have so Im still out of luck.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

crinz83: it would be freaky walking around town seeing a bunch of people who sorta looked like you


baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Beware restraunt specials that are not a weekly thing. They are passing off nearly bad food.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZMugg: It seems to me that if 2 of his progeny were to get married it may lead to some "problems" down the road:
[preview.redd.it image 700x372]
Yes, no, maybe?


I dont know.
Can you repeat the question?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Igor Jakovsky: baron von doodle: A side note. They discovered this using commercial DNA testing. Once again, the trainwreck stories outnumber the happy ending stories for commercial DNA/ ancestry testing.

Don't do it.

In addition, look up Henrietta Lacks. Don't pay to let pharma get your DNA.

Henrietta Lacks:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henrie​tta_Lacks

I personally wouldn't do it but I have immediate family members that have so Im still out of luck.


Kinda. Your specific genome can't be copyrighted, but everything else can be extrapolated.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So.... Yeah. Too late.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BadReligion: crinz83: it would be freaky walking around town seeing a bunch of people who sorta looked like you

[Fark user image image 850x481]


The Simpsons - Sperm Bank
Youtube mrfSHRZf410
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, I guess he has a point in a way...they didn't specify who.
 
