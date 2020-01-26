 Skip to content
(CNN)   U.S. Embassy in Baghdad hit in Katyusha rocket attack   (cnn.com) divider line
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I realize Kobe Bryant also died today but not one major news network has switched to breaking news over one of our embassies being bombed?
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: I realize Kobe Bryant also died today but not one major news network has switched to breaking news over one of our embassies being bombed?


Priorities.

They'll switch coverage when the orange one has the US military strike back.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Wanebo: shastacola: I realize Kobe Bryant also died today but not one major news network has switched to breaking news over one of our embassies being bombed?

Priorities.

They'll switch coverage when the orange one has the US military strike back.


This happens and Trump tweets about Kobe instead. I wonder if they even bothered telling him?
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So WW3 is back on again?
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tanqueray: So WW3 is back on again?


Don't call it a come back
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I suspect the Iranians may next try to infiltrate sticks and beehives onto the Mar-a-Lago property.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has Hillary Clinton been blamed yet?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were they shooting at the embassy or just lobbing rockets?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Were they shooting at the embassy or just lobbing rockets?


They sent 5 bombs, three hit the embassy, supposedly the dining area.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Has Hillary Clinton been blamed yet?


It's a little too convenient she's walking l around outside of jail like she owns the place. Prolly should lock her up just to be sure this doesn't happen again.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: Natalie Portmanteau: Were they shooting at the embassy or just lobbing rockets?

They sent 5 bombs, three hit the embassy, supposedly the dining area.


Then yeah, this is big, big news.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Isn't that an Anime show?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How a mushroom drink fires rockets is beyond me...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to years and years of Congressional investigations about this.
 
tarballa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Outkast wanted for questioning
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But I thought the drone attack was supposed to prevent this...
 
tpmchris
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does that mean the draft is back on?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
namegoeshere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh good. This week was far too boring.

/do I even need to call sarcasm?
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I suspect the Iranians may next try to infiltrate sticks and beehives onto the Mar-a-Lago property.


You know, beehives and trebuchets might be rather effective.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Move over Kobe, it's war time!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Iraqis were pissed off at their government before Trump got all killy with Iran's general. Now they are united. Against the US.
 
jtown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shastacola: I realize Kobe Bryant also died today but not one major news network has switched to breaking news over one of our embassies being bombed?


Why do you think they shot down his helicopter?
 
Allegrita
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
well they *did* tell us to GTFO
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: shastacola: Natalie Portmanteau: Were they shooting at the embassy or just lobbing rockets?

They sent 5 bombs, three hit the embassy, supposedly the dining area.

Then yeah, this is big, big news.


Meanwhile, in Mar A Lago:

"Mr. President! Sir! Our Baghdad embassy has been hit by rockets!"

"Stupid Democrats and their impeachment, they're going after me! ME! After all I did for them in the '18 midterms."

"Are you listening?"

"Huh?"

"Sir! The embassy..."

"Oh, who cares about the embassy? I wasn't there. Did anyone who matters die?"

"...How can you even say that?! Anyway, they hit the dining hall, and--"

"Dining hall?! Hell, why didn't you say so in the first place? Is the covfefe okay?"

"...What?"

"Are you deaf, man? The covfefe! Is it okay? 'Cuz if it is, I don't care."

*sigh* "Uh, well, then, no, Mr. President. The covfefe isn't okay. The dining room got hit, and there's... uh, covfefe everywhere. Also, I think someone reported the shattered remains of a Big Mac."

*Trump stands up and slams both hands on the desk* "This... Means... WAR!"
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Does that mean the draft is back on?


Yes, when you are signing up? We need some fine Antifa members to tell Iran who's boss.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What a headache.
 
philodough
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
pfft, just a few headaches.
 
jso2897
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump*.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

shastacola: I realize Kobe Bryant also died today but not one major news network has switched to breaking news over one of our embassies being bombed?


Iran, tell me how my dick taste?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is "dog bites man" level reporting. This isn't even the first one this month.
 
joaquin closet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: [Fark user image image 581x265]


Ruh-roh.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Send them a little bit of Wuhan love.
 
thanksagainandagain [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: tpmchris: Does that mean the draft is back on?

Yes, when you are signing up? We need some fine Antifa members to tell Iran who's boss.


Nobody signs up for a draft, hobo urine.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Who the Fark unleashed the Bombshell News Service B-52s on the globe? Holy crap so much for quiet Sundays.

/ Yikes, time to go play video games and pretend reality doesn't exist.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden's silence over this is deafening.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: Has Hillary Clinton been blamed yet?


Has she blamed it on an internet video yet?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: tpmchris: Does that mean the draft is back on?

Yes, when you are signing up? We need some fine Antifa members to tell Iran who's boss.


I'm better off staying back here watching over the young ladies who will undoubtedly need certain urges met. My call sign will be Jody6. How copy, over?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

shastacola: Natalie Portmanteau: Were they shooting at the embassy or just lobbing rockets?

They sent 5 bombs, three hit the embassy, supposedly the dining area.


That's incredible accuracy for a Katyusha.  They're accurate if you consider landing one somewhere in an area about 1100 x 500 feet to be accurate.
 
Dictatorial_Flair [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"committed to protecting all diplomatic missions and taking all necessary measures to achieve this."

Except for that one that we hellfired a little while ago.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Trump had Kobe Bryant killed to distract the populace.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Abney Park - Katyusa
Youtube qhQVGgTJyUE
 
ruudbob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FlyingBacon: tpmchris: Does that mean the draft is back on?

Yes, when you are signing up? We need some fine Antifa members to tell Iran who's boss.


I just turned all your posts orange....Ha ha ha ha
 
skinink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Were they shooting at the embassy or just lobbing rockets?


And when they shot/lobbed the rockets, did the rocket lobbers yell, "Kobe!"?
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Katyusha rocket attack?  how quaint
Fark user imageView Full Size

wake me when they get serious..

/which they never will
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Hunter Biden's silence over this is deafening.


Seriously, what kind of corrupt lunatic administration sells Iran weapons. Impeach the Bidens
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

thanksagainandagain: Nobody signs up for a draft



Actually, you do sign up.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ruudbob: FlyingBacon: tpmchris: Does that mean the draft is back on?

Yes, when you are signing up? We need some fine Antifa members to tell Iran who's boss.

I just turned all your posts orange....Ha ha ha ha


Should be Russian red.
 
