(Metro)   Millennials are killing houseplants -- literally and accidentally. 22 percent are apprehensive about owning new plants because of what happened to their old ones   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got cats. They're smart enough to complain when I've forgotten to give them food and water. Plants wouldn't stand a chance.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less kombucha. More water.

You'll get the hang of it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that plants have me on a watch list. Like there are some sequoias right now trying to figure out how to get hemlock parachuted into my home in the middle of the night so that they can lose a leaf or two into my mouth before they do a barrel roll into one of the empty vases and cloak themselves in the desiccated remains of yet another attempt to raise house plants. The only house plants I've ever been able to successfully keep were cactus and my grandmother's violets---and even those were thwarted by cats who saw Zeke the cactus as some sort of rival, and they equally realized that my Squeaky Toy Rat was a competitor for my affection and they surgically removed his squeaker and threw it down a heating vent.

I have the opposite of a green thumb, and worse: I will STILL try to raise plants in my home. Because deep down inside I am a monster, and I don't care about the vegetal carnage I sow. The good news is for a few months I have basil or thyme peppers, and then when I eventually DO kill them from inattention or lack of understanding of their needs, I just get more. Because, again, I am a monster, and I'm good with that.

Millennials, you just need to let go, and raise pepper plants until they die, and then get more. We have thumbs, and so long as we don't go rubbing hemlock and or monkshood on our junk or tongues, we're going to survive their rage...
 
Dallymo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Old Gen Xer here, and I just bought a plant today to put on my desk at work. Great trepidation, because I am a serial plant murderer. Murder by abuse, mostly. Imagine that scene from "Tommy Boy" where Chris Farley explains that he's all excited like Jojo the idiot circus boy with a pretty new pet. That's me with plants.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is Pan my Ficus Microcarpa Ginseng a type of Bonsai tree. He is the one and only plant I've ever been able to keep alive and this means he's extremely hardy. He's locked in a cage so he doesn't eat the cats---I mean so the cats don't eat him. Case in point this happened as I was snapping his pic.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Anyways I would highly recommend this strain of bonsai for those who like to look at cool roots and often forget they even have a plant.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Previous plants, please. Leave their aging out of this. They're pining for the fjords.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For f*cks sakes. This is news? It's not like every generation that's ever lived has killed more house plants than have survived.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: I've got cats. They're smart enough to complain when I've forgotten to give them food and water. Plants wouldn't stand a chance.


I've got cats and had houseplants.  Keyword is "had". My cats think that plants are to be chewed.  So I can't have plants.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Millennials are turning 39 this year. Get off our internet, Boomers, and go write editorials to the local paper
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have difficulty with growing plants, because I have difficulty identifying plants and trying to remember their needs. Plus I hate working outside. My house has a nice brown and weed front yard, and a weed backyard. It's where the desert meets the plains, so that is fine. No house plants, because potting soil carries fungus gnats and I hate those little bastards. I would have to check my lease to see if houseplants are even allowed.

Fortunately, my day job is at a museum, where interior plants are banned (fungus gnats and other pests). Unfortunately, my job includes supervising the grounds and everything else at my museum. Fortunately, my employees are quite responsive to "do what you need to do" instructions when it comes to grounds-keeping. Double fortunately, I can pawn off most of the actual landscaping and gardening to local garden clubs who relish the opportunity to have publicly-visible gardens as their own.
 
gojirast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whatshisname: For f*cks sakes. This is news? It's not like every generation that's ever lived has killed more house plants than have survived.


Have another look at the site's tagline, perhaps.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So they are responding....exactly like their parents did.

HAHA!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: Sid_6.7: I've got cats. They're smart enough to complain when I've forgotten to give them food and water. Plants wouldn't stand a chance.

I've got cats and had houseplants.  Keyword is "had". My cats think that plants are to be chewed.  So I can't have plants.


At various times my wife and I had a cycad, an agave and a crested blue myrtle and thought "the cats won't mess with this". We were wrong on all counts.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My cactus is great. Water it a couple times a year, and it's good to go.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well at least they are not having babies.

A lot more work,nand people ask a lot of difficult questions if you forget to feed them and they die.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 minute ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TylerParry
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TylerParry: My cactus is great. Water it a couple times a year, and it's good to go.


Oh shiat. I just looked at it and it's dead.
 
