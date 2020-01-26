 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG) NewsFlash Kobe Bryant among five dead in helicopter crash   (local10.com)
570
    More: NewsFlash, shot  
•       •       •

JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TMZ is usually reliable. Holy shiat.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking christ.. I have no words....
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same way SRV and Colin McRae went out
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LA County Sheriff confirms a crash and no survivors.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple sources report the crash. TMZ is the only one reporting Kobe was aboard so far.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

urger: Multiple sources report the crash. TMZ is the only one reporting Kobe was aboard so far.


https://www.local10.com/news/local/20​2​0/01/26/kobe-bryant-dies-in-california​-helicopter-crash/

CALABASAS, Calif. - Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in California, Local 10 has confirmed.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day after Lebron bumped him from the #3 spot on the all time list.  Going to shoot some hoop now, badly.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh shiat that's crazy!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.


I've never been on a helicopter. I hope to maintain that streak for the rest of my life.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kobe no longer for accuracy
 
aggievet92 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also being reported by the NY Times now.......
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.


I don't know that driving is any less dangerous.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.

I've never been on a helicopter. I hope to maintain that streak for the rest of my life.


This..

Helicopters are extremely reliable.. Until they're not. The chances of auto-rotating to a safe landing is very slim and requires a near perfect situation and location to pull off.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.


An acquaintance itf mine was a chopper pilot in Nam, and had a job spraying insecticide on farms from a small helicopter. He's crashed 3 times.

I personally don't trust helicopters nor motorcycles.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aggievet92: Also being reported by the NY Times now.......


Ironically with this type of new TMZ is probably more accurate
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Helecopter Granny has a sad.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kobe passed?
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Helicopter & recovery efforts underway. Saddened to hear the tragic death of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/b8SVKZS9MM

- Taimur A Calson® (@TACalson) January 26, 2020
 
picodenico [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck. This is horrible. Ugh.
 
Eddie T. Head
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a Lakers fan, but, fark that sucks.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrappy-DOO found dead in Miami
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Baller
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news is on the way out to ESPN.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark. TMZ is usually right.
 
Team Coors Light
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The RHCP will be inconsolable.

/RIP
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Kobe passed?


toosoon.gif

wasthatwrong.gif

/I chortled
//aisle seat plz
///for three!
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what??

Oh sheesh.

TMZ is sleezy but usually right.  Usually.  I can't see this being different.
 
Sneakernets [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to believe this.
 
Hollie Maea
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: fark. TMZ is usually right.


It has been confirmed by numerous sources.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Gubbo: Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.

I've never been on a helicopter. I hope to maintain that streak for the rest of my life.

This..

Helicopters are extremely reliable.. Until they're not. The chances of auto-rotating to a safe landing is very slim and requires a near perfect situation and location to pull off.


This too. Airplanes you can glide. Helicopters just farking crash.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kobe Bryant - Family Guy Style
Youtube UhMsRHYitYM

rip
 
TheFoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: The news is on the way out to ESPN.


Still nothing up on ESPN.com about it..
 
AuntNotAnt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't happen to a nicer rapist.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.


There are two kinds pf helicopters:

Crashed and Soon to Crash
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's farking terrible. Condolences to his family.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: Gubbo: Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.

I've never been on a helicopter. I hope to maintain that streak for the rest of my life.

This..

Helicopters are extremely reliable.. Until they're not. The chances of auto-rotating to a safe landing is very slim and requires a near perfect situation and location to pull off.


I'd extended that to private aircraft of any type. Commercial is fine. Private?
 
silky76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sad
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LeBron matched his scoring total before taking him out to avoid a comeback.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kobe chopped steak, served up rare. What a travesty.

/RIL
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised this is not also on the main page.
 
GypsyJoker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. :(
 
Hollie Maea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing that ESPN is this late getting it up. For god's sake someone go wake up the webmaster.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks.

I have flown in one helicopter.  I will walk before I fly in another.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have ESPN going on cable, nothing yet.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.

I've never been on a helicopter. I hope to maintain that streak for the rest of my life.


I've flown on helicopters a few times.

It feels like a flying go-kart.
 
OMGSTFU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor Vanessa and the kids. Omg. You are missed Kobe.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheFoz: mikaloyd: Kobe passed?

toosoon.gif

wasthatwrong.gif

/I chortled
//aisle seat plz
///for three!


Yeah I saw that tone in queue. Not mine.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Kobe Beef
I wanted to attach an image, but that's probably not a good idea.
 
phimuskapsi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: styckx: Gubbo: Ker_Thwap: If I ever win the lottery, which would be amazing, because I don't play... private air conveyance will not be one of my upgrades.

I've never been on a helicopter. I hope to maintain that streak for the rest of my life.

This..

Helicopters are extremely reliable.. Until they're not. The chances of auto-rotating to a safe landing is very slim and requires a near perfect situation and location to pull off.

This too. Airplanes you can glide. Helicopters just farking crash.


That's not true. Pilots learn auto rotation. A fire that kills controls is usually deadly in a plane or chopper.
 
