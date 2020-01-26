 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   It's your afternoon coronavirus thread, coming to you from Los Angeles ... which is not a repeat from the Orange County case from this morning
51
    Los Angeles County, California, Los Angeles, LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Public health officials, first case of novel coronavirus, San Bernardino County, California, infected person, United States  
•       •       •

51 Comments
 
scanman61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A SECOND CORONAVIRUS HAS HIT THE MAINLAND!
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're all gonna die.
 
IHateHipHop
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
[INCOHERENT SCREAMING]
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
LA-based band The Knack will be releasing a new single commemorating this.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ever notice that in modern times almost every one of the never-seen-before killer viri has come from Asia?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chevello: A SECOND CORONAVIRUS HAS HIT THE MAINLAND!


I think this is like the fifth case confirmed in the US at this point.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: We're all gonna die.


Correction: Most of us will get 2019-nCoV, and of those that do, at least half will die.  At least that's what the uncensored reports coming out of Wuhan indicate.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Baby can you dig your man.....
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


One thing is for sure, we are all going to be killed.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Ever notice that in modern times almost every one of the never-seen-before killer viri has come from Asia?


500 years ago some Seminole was probably telling another that all the new sicknesses seemed to arrive with the white men.

If that history is any indication, we should probably be panicking.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: We're all gonna die.


So you're saying Kobe just got a head start?
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: backhand.slap.of.reason: We're all gonna die.

Correction: Most of us will get 2019-nCoV, and of those that do, at least half will die.  At least that's what the uncensored reports coming out of Wuhan indicate.


Jennifer Lawrence has something to say to you...
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And no one will hear about it due to Kobe dominating the news in SoCal.
 
zang
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Ever notice that in modern times almost every one of the never-seen-before killer viri has come from Asia?


Ebola
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: We're all gonna die.


Skindred - Nobody gets out alive
Youtube c88SM49YgXc
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ha ha joke's on them. I was already sick before coronavirus got here!
 
zerkalo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Experts and religious leaders are calling it "Judgement Day"
 
Dryad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I have little fear of the virus, I have way more fear of the damage the panicked irrational (or opportunistic) responses will be.
Like 9/11, I think 98% of the damage is damage we will willingly inflict on ourselves.
-
Read the comments on the OC news station sites and RW media right now, they are already looking for people to run out of town and things to burn.
-
If nothing else, come November when the polls don't look so hot, this thing will be in full swing.
You think the orange menace won't use it as a reason to 'delay' elections, or declare martial law?
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Late Christmas gift.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It travelled from OC to LA on the 405.  Was stuck in traffic for a bit.
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: It travelled from OC to LA on the 405.  Was stuck in traffic for a bit.


Did you make eye contact with anyone?
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two things.  I was at the local Asian supermarket in my city, and several people were wearing masks.  So, yeah, shiats getting real.

And now a question- as this virus f's up the lungs, does this increase the likelihood for other illnesses like pneumonia?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kobe knew what was coming.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: backhand.slap.of.reason: We're all gonna die.

Correction: Most of us will get 2019-nCoV, and of those that do, at least half will die.  At least that's what the uncensored reports coming out of Wuhan indicate.


To be clear, you're setting the expected death toll at 2.5 million in Wuhan alone?

Per you- 50%+ (most) will get it
50%+ of those will die

I'll take the under by multiple orders of magnitude.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So far Best Korea has no reported cases.....
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

puffy999: Kobe knew what was coming.


I heard Kobe tupac'd.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
2,000+ infected.  60 dead. 99% in China.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pounddawg: Baby can you dig your man.....


aaww,shiat, a Stand reference, I hadn't thought of that! Good One!!!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: LA-based band The Knack will be releasing a new single commemorating this.


Will Weird Al collaborate with them?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've had three acquaintances get sick in the last few days.   Told them all not to contact me for 3 weeks. If they're still alive, we're cool again.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: pounddawg: Baby can you dig your man.....

aaww,shiat, a Stand reference, I hadn't thought of that! Good One!!!!


The post has been Flagged.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: backhand.slap.of.reason: We're all gonna die.

Correction: Most of us will get 2019-nCoV, and of those that do, at least half will die.  At least that's what the uncensored reports coming out of Wuhan indicate.


That is the first wave.  These typically come in waves roughly 6 weeks apart
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aoktrouble: Two things.  I was at the local Asian supermarket in my city, and several people were wearing masks.  So, yeah, shiats getting real.

And now a question- as this virus f's up the lungs, does this increase the likelihood for other illnesses like pneumonia?


I'm in Toronto and we saw several people wearing masks at the drugstore today. Face masks were sold out at two drugstores we visited. Back in '03 I bought a few dozen "fashion masks" during the SARS panic and still have 'em... now auctioning them off in sets of five. Mine do NOT look like these ones:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

zang: jjorsett: Ever notice that in modern times almost every one of the never-seen-before killer viri has come from Asia?

Ebola


Zika
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, we need to quarantine Seattle, Chicago, and Los Angeles so far?

Ok. Precautionary Principle at work!
 
coronavirus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My first green!!!!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Ever notice that in modern times almost every one of the never-seen-before killer viri has come from Asia?


There is a very good mathematical reason for that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Coronavirus trifecta complete.

Yikes.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: jjorsett: Ever notice that in modern times almost every one of the never-seen-before killer viri has come from Asia?

There is a very good mathematical reason for that.

[Fark user image 850x444]


That and bad, crowded farming practices.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

whatshisname: zang: jjorsett: Ever notice that in modern times almost every one of the never-seen-before killer viri has come from Asia?

Ebola

Zika


Aids
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: We're all gonna die.


Yes, but we're not all going to die from this.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks God I drink Pacifico.
 
scanman61
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pikov.yndropov: [Fark user image image 597x221]


That's wacist!
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's time for Corona to seize this opportunity with fun advertising.

"Let's stop talking about the coronavirus and start talking about how Corona makes you Desirous."
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dryad: You think the orange menace won't use it as a reason to 'delay' elections, or declare martial law?


If the USA doesn't have ordinary Congressional and Presidential elections in Nov. 2020, that would send a signal to even the most casual observers that things are FUBAR.  If things are FUBAR in the USA, the international stock market poops itself.  None of the super-rich people who own everything want the international stock market to poop itself.  Therefore elections will happen as scheduled in Nov. 2020 unless civilized society has totally broken down, at which point we've got much bigger problems.

This is just amateur me philosophizing from the sidelines.  YMMV.  Caveat lector.  Also there's a case of coronavirus in Phoenix, and I live in Tempe (right next to Phoenix), so I've probably got a front row seat to the next phase of this goat rodeo.  Excelsior!
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zang: jjorsett: Ever notice that in modern times almost every one of the never-seen-before killer viri has come from Asia?

Ebola


AIDS
 
Riche
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Catlenfell: 2,000+ infected.  60 dead. 99% in China.


So far. That we know of.

I'm sure everybody has been waiting on tenterhooks for Riche to weigh in on this subject, so here goes:

Does cheap hand sanitizer kill it? If so then we're probably going to be fine. (I know norovirus needs stronger stuff to kill.) This will almost certainly fizzle out to a NBD, especially in the developed world.

Anything's possible, of course. I suspect the worst realistic case will be this virus killing vast numbers of the poverty stricken who are forced to live in unsanitary conditions-- mostly in poor countries but there will be outbreaks in a few poor enclaves of rich nations as well.

If that happens, we in the developed world are going to completely freak the fark out and do far more harm to ourselves than the virus would ever do. But we'll survive that, too. The U.S. probably won't learn much from the mistakes made but that's the way things seem to be these days.

I could be wrong. If this thing is bioengineered then there's no telling. Maybe everybody who survives the virus ends up turning into a 28 Days Later type of "zombie" several months later.
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Diogenes
There is a very good mathematical reason for that.
That and bad, crowded farming practices.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
