$900k of fake cash confiscated. Fark: fake $1 bills
35
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You would think that printing a fake dollar bill costs more than a dollar each, or enough to make it not worth doing.

"According to a release from CBP, the counterfeit bills were found in a commercial rail shipment that originated in China."

Oh, never mind.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What about the rest of the president's kickback paycheck?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should have done $2 bills.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: They should have done $2 bills.


Ha.  People already think they are fake.

When you consider that no one looks twice at $1s, you could get away with passing off lots of them before anyone caught on.  Although, not in your home town.  People would figure it out after a while.

I'm sure they are very popular at strip joints.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The $1 bill has remained unchanged forever, thanks to lobbying by the vending industry. Upgrading dollar bill validators is expensive. It's far and away the easiest bill to counterfeit. The treasury hasn't fought it because who the fark would counterfeit dollar bills? Until now, anyway.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the UK there was a plague of fake £1 coins. It sounds like it would be too expensive to mint coins for such a small denomination but it was done enough for them to be surprisingly common. I read an article about how ti spot a fake and as I had a lot of pound coins in my pocket at the time after needing to use a change machine I checked them and sure enough, one was fake. I still have it around somewhere.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are not "counterfeit." They are more than likely marked with "motion picture use only." Notice the hash marks over the denomination in the photo? That's something you put on replica bills, not counterfeit ones.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just keep letting people fly to/from China back to the US. That seems like a good idea.
 
semiotix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: The treasury hasn't fought it because who the fark would counterfeit dollar bills? Until now, anyway.


This is a perfect example of the free market actually succeeding at finding and exploiting the tiniest inefficiencies. You'd put this in your Econ 101 text book if it weren't, you know, a felony.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark me.
 
Ex-Texan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here in NM, my village is so poor the MacDonalds inide the store regulaty borrows the stores detection pen to catch those trying to pass fake 5 Dollar bills. Really?
 
tarballa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had that, you could call me the titty bar bandit.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

sirrerun: You would think that printing a fake dollar bill costs more than a dollar each, or enough to make it not worth doing.


The $20 is about where cost and chance of detection reach their sweet spot.  Also, they consider each bill a separate act of counterfeiting.  $900 in ones is a much worse jail sentence than $900 in twenties.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks pretty fake to me.  Not sure about the money she is holding.

chicagotribune.comView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: They are not "counterfeit." They are more than likely marked with "motion picture use only." Notice the hash marks over the denomination in the photo? That's something you put on replica bills, not counterfeit ones.


So....is there actually a huge demand for "motion picture currency"? Or are we just using that as an excuse to print realistic looking "totally not counterfeit" bills?

I think I know the answer. If you need some bills for a movie, you can run them off on the copy machine and unless you're doing close-ups in 4k, nobody will be the wiser.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These cops just saved several people from getting their asses kicked at a strip club.
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: They are not "counterfeit." They are more than likely marked with "motion picture use only." Notice the hash marks over the denomination in the photo? That's something you put on replica bills, not counterfeit ones.


The picture isn't good enough for me to assert anything.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In the 1930s and 40s, a retiree counterfeited $1 bills. It took a decade to  catch him.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Alien Robot: They are not "counterfeit." They are more than likely marked with "motion picture use only." Notice the hash marks over the denomination in the photo? That's something you put on replica bills, not counterfeit ones.

So....is there actually a huge demand for "motion picture currency"? Or are we just using that as an excuse to print realistic looking "totally not counterfeit" bills?

I think I know the answer. If you need some bills for a movie, you can run them off on the copy machine and unless you're doing close-ups in 4k, nobody will be the wiser.


Not even that complicated.  If you're showing money in bundles, the only bills with anything printed are the ones on top or bundles that are thumbed-through.  You hire a special property master whose job is to mind this prop, both the real bills and the fake ones, basically providing them at the beginning of a take, confiscating them at the end, and performing verification checks in between.

If you need a bunch of money to go flying a'la Batman or Lethal Weapon 2, you print something that needs so little realistic detail on it that it doesn't have to look anything like a real bill up-close at all, and you don't do closeups of the props.  If you really need closeups, you do that again, with a property master, or nowadays, probably with some kind of computer effect in post-production.  You might even do the whole money-flying thing in post these days so that you have full control over how it looks and where it flies, so that it doesn't obscure what you actually want seen or, like in Batman, get stuck in a hat brim.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Alien Robot: They are not "counterfeit." They are more than likely marked with "motion picture use only." Notice the hash marks over the denomination in the photo? That's something you put on replica bills, not counterfeit ones.

So....is there actually a huge demand for "motion picture currency"? Or are we just using that as an excuse to print realistic looking "totally not counterfeit" bills?


Search "motion picture money" on Amazon. There are a large number of suppliers. What the end use is I don't know, but replica money is routinely sold.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I blame wish.com. They sell fake money, though its supposed to say so on the bills.
 
fustanella
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
BOLO for Emperor Norton I.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: Alien Robot: They are not "counterfeit." They are more than likely marked with "motion picture use only." Notice the hash marks over the denomination in the photo? That's something you put on replica bills, not counterfeit ones.

The picture isn't good enough for me to assert anything.


cbp.govView Full Size

Hash mark over the denomination clearly visible.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you are going to launder fake money, a bogus vending machine company is a great way to do it.  Cash only, and I can print as many fake $1 bills as I want.
 
Petroleum Oligarch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ex-Texan: Here in NM, my village is so poor the MacDonalds inide the store regulaty borrows the stores detection pen to catch those trying to pass fake 5 Dollar bills. Really?


What's MacDonalds?
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It'd be much more efficient to make a single fake $900 bill.
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: TWX: Alien Robot: They are not "counterfeit." They are more than likely marked with "motion picture use only." Notice the hash marks over the denomination in the photo? That's something you put on replica bills, not counterfeit ones.

The picture isn't good enough for me to assert anything.

[cbp.gov image 800x532]
Hash mark over the denomination clearly visible.


I see the hash.  I don't know what it means though, or whom placed it and when.

Your story isn't implausible but for all we know, Treasury did that to make it clear that it's not genuine.  Or there may be no other stray-markings of any kind on the bills, and since ones get pretty worn as they're constantly used, simple hashes over a corner might not mean anything to anyone else either without some more descriptive marks.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Petroleum Oligarch: Ex-Texan: Here in NM, my village is so poor the MacDonalds inide the store regulaty borrows the stores detection pen to catch those trying to pass fake 5 Dollar bills. Really?

What's MacDonalds?


Local farm?  Had some cows?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I saw many fake $1 twenty years ago down in Silicon Valley.  As many have observed, who would fake $1s?
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: TWX: Alien Robot: They are not "counterfeit." They are more than likely marked with "motion picture use only." Notice the hash marks over the denomination in the photo? That's something you put on replica bills, not counterfeit ones.

The picture isn't good enough for me to assert anything.

[cbp.gov image 800x532]
Hash mark over the denomination clearly visible.


Given northern Minnesota would that be American Lutheran Church then?

/ guess you have to be here
 
dustman81
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tarballa: If I had that, you could call me the titty bar bandit.


Sounds like someone was planning on making it rain at the strip club.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
westernrifleshooters.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If I wanted to destabilize a country's currency.  I would flood it at the common level with fake bills.  I'm not Chinese, but I get it.
It's gonna come to blows between China & US.  It's just a question of when.
 
gar1013
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

aagrajag: These cops just saved several people from getting their asses kicked at a strip club.


If strippers were smart enough to spot fake money, they wouldn't be strippers.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: It'd be much more efficient to make a single fake $900 bill.


single or 1 thousand ?
 
