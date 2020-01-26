 Skip to content
Meet the 80 year-old spy who went undercover to expose the goings-on at a retirement home
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was the most useless article ever..

tl;dr version:

Old guy infiltrates nursing home at the request of a concerned citizen about treatment there
Old guy finds old people are old and do old people things with other old people
There is no "gotcha" moment where the nursing home is exposed for mistreatment
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to see this documentary. Having spent a good bit of time visiting my mom at her nursing home has shown me that each person there has a whole lifetime of stories and events that made them who they are now. Some are good people and some are assholes, same as everywhere. But they're people who, if not avoided, are interesting and still worth respect as people.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

The interesting part:  Old "spy" can't figure out how to use his phone or the surveillance equipment.  Also, when he does manage to accidentally activate voice memos, records them in public areas for all to hear.

Seriously.  That's the most interesting part.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sandpiper?
 
DVD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Better oversight of nursing homes and assisted living is necessary.  They'll gouge, rob and starve their 'guests' and then move onto the next set of victims.
 
jimjays
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

That the article doesn't refer to a gotcha moment doesn't mean there wasn't one. He may have discovered any number of violations, some perhaps even criminal, that are currently being investigated or prosecuted that the writer or film maker doesn't want to endanger with public disclosure. Which is not to mention patient privacy concerns in discussing patients identifiable to people familiar with the facility and it's people.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe if he didn't pick an old timer who is also a window licker and who knows what "under cover" meant, something might have been discovered. However, when you blantently advertize that you are looking for misdeeds, misdeeds you will not find. He's the geezer equivalent of a cop car in plain sight on the side of the road looking for speeders.
 
TWX
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"...and Mabel, that hussy..."
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wrinkled Heat
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

It's more likely than you think.

/worked nursing homes early in nursing career
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Old man yells at phone..."
 
saywhonow
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I smell a new sequel....81 jump street.
 
