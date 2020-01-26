 Skip to content
(CNN)   Whacking Day is a real thing in Florida. Because Florida. Duh   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Conservation biology, Genetic pollution, Florida, Ecology, South Florida metropolitan area, Everglades, Python Bowl, giant invasive snakes  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because invasive, non-native animal that's literally eating up the local fauna. Duh.


And Whacking Day is May 10, subby.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. I'll wait for weasel stomping day.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole day devoted to whacking off! Awesome.

[Later that day, in jail]

I have made a terrible mistake.
 
Yoleus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just off to siphon my python
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

Whaddaya gonna make me do? Whack a guy? Off a guy? Whack off a guy?
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Whacking Day, Oh Whacking Day...
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A whole day devoted to whacking off! Awesome.

[Later that day, in jail]

I have made a terrible mistake.


y.yarn.coView Full Size

Whacking it over here Boss!
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: Because invasive, non-native animal that's literally eating up the local fauna. Duh.


Well, something's got to be done about Republicans.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A whole day devoted to whacking off! Awesome.

[Later that day, in jail]

I have made a terrible mistake.


Yeah, I am not falling for this one again.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Because invasive, non-native animal that's literally eating up the local fauna. Duh.


And Whacking Day is May 10, subby.


Any day is whacking day if you work hard enough at it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We don't have pythons...yet.
Fark user imageView Full Size

...and we have 2 fewer rattles.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's D'oh, subby. D'oh
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size

I think I got some.
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image image 129x390]


Opps....

Time to drain the snake again.......i know I should have that looked at but.......I'll do it tomorrow!
 
honk
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Raccoon populations, for example, dropped more than 99% from 1997 to 2012 in the areas where the pythons have been the longest, according to the US Geological Survey.

S'okay with me. I'd rather have a snakeskin belt -- and boots -- than a coonskin cap anyway.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

arkansized: [Fark user image 422x750]
We don't have pythons...yet.
[Fark user image 422x750]
...and we have 2 fewer rattles.


Pythons and other invasive bastards? Whack away.  The locals, even the rattlers?  Well, if venomous and in my yard, then yes, whack.  Kids, dog, wife, etc. to worry about.  But "out in the woods" ? Only if it was either a threat to me or if I was gonna eat it.
 
aevorea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And up in the FL Panhandle, they hold the annual Mullet Festival
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The only good python is a dead and cooked python
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's tradition, that makes it okay!

"Weird Al" Yankovic - Weasel Stomping Day
Youtube k76IGLi6jWI
 
wademh
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: Because invasive, non-native animal that's literally eating up the local fauna. Duh.



Snowbirds?
 
Mztlplx
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wademh: elvisaintdead: Because invasive, non-native animal that's literally eating up the local fauna. Duh.


Snowbirds?


Canadians.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gojirast: elvisaintdead: Because invasive, non-native animal that's literally eating up the local fauna. Duh.


And Whacking Day is May 10, subby.

Any day is whacking day if you work hard enough at it.

[Fark user image 220x167]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Who's more inbred and backwards... Alabama or Florida?
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wot's all this then?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Kobe Bryant just died
 
Report