(WLKY Louisville)   Teen raises $10,000 to install baby box. After last night, he'll only need three more babies to break even   (wlky.com) divider line
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Call me a cynic, but how in the ever loving fark does it cost $10,000 to give a safe space for an unwanted baby to be dropped off  safely at?   I mean, I'm glad they exist, but $10,000?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I want my baby-box, baby-box, baby-box...
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

styckx: Call me a cynic, but how in the ever loving fark does it cost $10,000 to give a safe space for an unwanted baby to be dropped off  safely at?   I mean, I'm glad they exist, but $10,000?


They're temperature controlled and -- I'm guessing -- alarmed so that the fire fighters know when the box has been used.  Also, it's probably installed in such a way that some dick can't steal it.  USE THE BOX, not a dumpster.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's hoping Schrodinger doesn't drop one off.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Here's hoping Schrodinger doesn't drop one off.


Any box can be a Schroedinger box if you're uncertain enough.
 
Chakat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

styckx: Call me a cynic, but how in the ever loving fark does it cost $10,000 to give a safe space for an unwanted baby to be dropped off  safely at?   I mean, I'm glad they exist, but $10,000?


There's a lot of effort that's put in these places to give a baby a chance at living. They're built very much the same way a good large safe is built -- thick walls, super durable. Plus they have heating and cooling systems designed to keep the baby comfortable until help arrives. All those things are expensive, especially for something that needs to be reliable enough to be activated at a moment's notice with no threat of breaking down.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Baby box

Doo doooo doo doo doo doo
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
that some dick can't steal it

Exactly. Darn sumbiatches will steal anything that can't run away from them. Or they'll wreck it just for laughs. It pretty well has to be built like an armored safe.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good for you lawn mowing fundraiser kid.  Good for you parent who recognized her own limitations, that baby has a great chance at a good life now.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So hows come this teen had to raise the money? Where are all the pro-life supporters? Why are the pro-lifers not pushing for this law in all states? And supplying the funding for the infrastructure.
.
.
Oh, wait. I think I know the answer. They care about money first and always above all else.
.
.
On the other hand. This box should not be needed. Other states with this law allow the baby to be given to a nurse at any hospital. Done. But that is not anonymous.
 
