(Billings Gazette)   Much like the streetlight, Bigfoot is a tree   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
6
457 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2020 at 11:05 AM



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're being trolled by WaDoT now?

Legalization side effects continue to amaze.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good to see a government office promoting kookery.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The streetlight is a tree?
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MontanaDave: The streetlight is a tree?


SOPHIST-TREE
 
Cat F Cat F
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wejash: We're being trolled by WaDoT now?

Legalization side effects continue to amaze.


Possibly, but I think someone is trolling them. I read another article (maybe Seattle Times) that said someone has been messing with that camera for over 10 years. Alien figures that move around, lit christmas trees that show up, etc. Maybe somebody finally struck gold while messing with it.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Report