(Phoenix New Times)   Rest easy, America. Penis Man has been apprehended. And it only took 25 heavily armed SWAT team officers to take him down   (phoenixnewtimes.com) divider line
•       •       •

rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
His peepee got whacked?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
25 SWAT officers according to a Facebook post from someone who spraypaints Penis Man everywhere.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: 25 SWAT officers according to a Facebook post from someone who spraypaints Penis Man everywhere.


Yeah, I'm pretty sure tomorrow it'll be 50 Special Forces troops in armored Humvees and Blackhawks.

/ TV shows rot the brain.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tattoo "PENIS MAN" on his face and let him go.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That'll look good on a resume.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Five hours in jail with nothing to eat? That's against the Geneva conventions I think.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SWAT Takedown -- when you don't measure up to Penis man's deeds and need to compensate.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

davidphogan: Five hours in jail with nothing to eat? That's against the Geneva conventions I think.


That would mean prisoners would have to get a hard minimum of five meals a day, every day.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who designs a site and thinks it is a good idea where a user has to kill four different things that come up when visiting it?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"There is no excuse for pointing an AR-15 in the face of a non-violent offender.""

Unless you live in a police state.
 
tasteme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
ZAZ
Tattoo "PENIS MAN" on his face and let him go.
Fark user imageView Full Size

"That's your answer for everything!!!"
 
chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
bc.marfeelcache.comView Full Size


He may be a dickhead, but he doesn't look much like a penis.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Florida man has competition
 
Yoleus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gonna be painful when Penis Man is put in the slammer
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This might be the accused exaggerating the circumstance, to apply social pressure to the police.  But since this is America, this may have actually happened as described.  As I have seen, police in America have fundamentally changed since 9 / 11 / 2001.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He needs to be sentenced to a shave and a haircut.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "There is no excuse for pointing an AR-15 in the face of a non-violent offender.""

Unless you live in a police state.


Words have definitions, you should learn what they are and how misusing them works against a person's self-interests when hyperbole becomes their default mode of conduct.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How dare millennials abandon the cult of Super Duty trucks and turn instead to using to spray paint to communicate their own lack phallic gravitas!
 
mattj1984
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Should have stuck with "El Barto".
 
chawco
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chawco: [bc.marfeelcache.com image 300x379]

He may be a dickhead, but he doesn't look much like a penis.


Now, here's a thumb that looks like a penis.

thesun.co.ukView Full Size


And this girl likes like a scary penis
faceofmalawi.comView Full Size


Is... Is anyone else strangely aroused? She is the wierdest boner.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FREE PENIS MAN!

/Free penis, Man.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
he was tagging with the name as a protest against "corrupt local government."

"Penis Man is neither man nor woman, you nor me," Shomer wrote in one post. "We are ALL Penis Man."

Justice is in arrears.  It's up to us to rectify it.  I'm all in.  Penis Men rise!  Can I get a roger?
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
SUSPECT MAY BE ARMED. REPEAT! MAY BE ARMED WITH AEROSOL CANS!! TAKE NO PRISONERS COMRADES!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
chawco:

Now, here's a thumb that looks like a penis.

It sure does at first glans.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: chawco:

Now, here's a thumb that looks like a penis.

It sure does at first glans.


Ironically, it wouldn't look like a penis if it was uncut.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Seriously though, I'm going to need a bit more than Penis Man's word that he was taken down by a heavily armed swat team. It should be pretty easy to verify.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: davidphogan: Five hours in jail with nothing to eat? That's against the Geneva conventions I think.

That would mean prisoners would have to get a hard minimum of five meals a day, every day.


Recidivism will be hard if they are too fat to commit crimes.  Plus, no fleeing from crime scenes.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll be the first to admit that at least half of Tempe and Phoenix LEOs are power-tripping a-holes, but if you don't want them focusing a weapon at your face then just maybe you shouldn't be spray painting "penis man" on every damn thing that doesn't move.

Some graffiti people are true artists. This guy isn't one of them.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is Phoenix, AZ.  He likely undercounted.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chawco: [bc.marfeelcache.com image 300x379]

He may be a dickhead, but he doesn't look much like a penis.


I really expected someone younger.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: I'll be the first to admit that at least half of Tempe and Phoenix LEOs are power-tripping a-holes, but if you don't want them focusing a weapon at your face then just maybe you shouldn't be spray painting "penis man" on every damn thing that doesn't move.


'Only criminals need to fear the police.'  Let's forget, graffiti is a non-violent offense.  You get a cookie for advocating for the police, despite you also understanding that they may be heavy-handed assholes.
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chawco: chawco: [bc.marfeelcache.com image 300x379]

He may be a dickhead, but he doesn't look much like a penis.

Now, here's a thumb that looks like a penis.

[thesun.co.uk image 600x784]

And this girl likes like a scary penis
[faceofmalawi.com image 634x715]

Is... Is anyone else strangely aroused? She is the wierdest boner.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This dog is a dick.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Who designs a site and thinks it is a good idea where a user has to kill four different things that come up when visiting it?


Penis Man, that's who.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He's an idiot, but I DO agree that pointing a firearm at an unarmed, non-violent suspect IS excessive force.

It's a thinly veiled threat of "comply or die".  Anyone else points a gun at someone not posing an actual real threat gets charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

Cops donut, and everyone just says "meh..it's their job".  No.  No it's NOT.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Freudian slip.  Donut = do it
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That guy got penis swatted.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

chawco: chawco: [bc.marfeelcache.com image 300x379]

He may be a dickhead, but he doesn't look much like a penis.

Now, here's a thumb that looks like a penis.

[thesun.co.uk image 600x784]

And this girl likes like a scary penis
[faceofmalawi.com image 634x715]

Is... Is anyone else strangely aroused? She is the wierdest boner.


It would look better uncut...
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now I can sleep at night.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: I DO agree that pointing a firearm at an unarmed, non-violent suspect IS excessive force.


You assume that happened.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He will soon find out where penis goes.

Go get him, Bubba
 
MrPoopyPants [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, I feel safer, good use of resources!
 
TWX
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparently he doesn't understand that directly challenging the authorities themselves will usually engender a strong response:

images1.phoenixnewtimes.comView Full Size


I do not condone the use of SWAT to arrest him, but he did specifically seek the attention of the authorities.  Did he think they weren't going to respond?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds gangster. I bet he's in the MS-13 rival the Pen15 Club. Throw the book at him!
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Penis mightier than the sword? Not this time, pal!
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You can either go out as a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tasteme: ZAZ
Tattoo "PENIS MAN" on his face and let him go.
[Fark user image 200x199]
"That's your answer for everything!!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Penis mightier than the sword? Not this time, pal!


While the pen may be mightier than the sword, power comes from the barrel of a gun.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They took it as a personal attack.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We need to protest!

I AM PENIS MAN!
 
