(PBS)   Fire in NYC's Chinatown may have destroyed 85,000 museum artifacts   (pbs.org)
    Sad, Pillar, United States, Han Chinese, City council, Fire department, Certified first responder, Firefighter, museum official  
565 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2020 at 12:04 PM (1 hour ago)



dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That really sucks.   I hate to hear of historically significant artifacts destroyed.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everybody relax. I'm here.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<tinfoil>
Before you can purge immigrants you have to purge the history of how they got here.
</tinfoil>
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
About 1% of the loss compared to when Brazil's national museum burned down.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And, in an hour, it'll want to destroy more.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully no one was hurt, as they had all practiced running around the outside of the building.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Jack, Wang, Miao Yin and Grace Long get out OK?
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a waste of rhino horns and tiger penises.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dittybopper: That really sucks.   I hate to hear of historically significant artifacts destroyed.


Same, it's awful when irreplaceable items like that get lost. I hope they're able to salvage as much as they can.
 
EdgeRunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Did Jack, Wang, Miao Yin and Grace Long get out OK?


You leave Jack Burton alone! We are in his debt!
 
PunGent
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ZAZ: About 1% of the loss compared to when Brazil's national museum burned down.


Yeah, they lost like a brazilian artifacts in that one...
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Did Jack, Wang, Miao Yin and Grace Long get out OK?


Forget it, Jake.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh no, what will we use to stare at stupidly while it gathers dust this time
 
dragonchild
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Forget it, Jake.


Reported to a mod SLAP
Reported to an admin SLAP
Reported to a mod SLAP
An admin SLAP
Reported to a mod AND an admin!!

/ Drew and I. . .
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, that is a depressing way to start a Sunday morning.
 
cefm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Smelled delicious.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cefm: Smelled delicious.


Yeah but then you want to start another fire 15 minutes later.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is the Ben WA' balls exhibit OK?, asking for a friend
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
eh, just cheap knock-offs made in China to begin with
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: <tinfoil>
Before you can purge immigrants you have to purge the history of how they got here.
</tinfoil>


I was wondering if some racist set the blaze.

/really sad
//also wondering if the triad cleared the main pieces out before setting fire to it
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: PirateKing: Did Jack, Wang, Miao Yin and Grace Long get out OK?

Forget it, Jake.


You put things in museums precisely because you want it to be remembered, Jake.
 
