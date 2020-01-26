 Skip to content
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, gave his own life so that we may all have eternal salvation with God in Heaven, but I'm sure you all have some nice stories, too.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I had my aneurysm, I was out of work for six months. My landlord waived my rent until I could get back to work.

When one of our cooks became addicted to heroin, our bartender took the young man into her home, got him into rehab, and gave him a place to stay after he got clean and back on his feet, and essentially adopted him.

Folks out this way...that's just what neighbors do. You see someone in a ditch, you help them out. There are far worse places.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure some upcoming stories will kick loose some memories, but as of right now (also precoffee...) I can't think of anything really memorable.  I like to think that 'nice' is the default setting for most people when given a chance and so, when observed, it doesn't seem really out of the ordinary.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, gave his own life so that we may all have eternal salvation with God in Heaven, but I'm sure you all have some nice stories, too.


Hundreds and more soldiers have dived onto live grenades, painfully blowing their guts out, for just a few of their buddies who were close by. Seems like self sacrifice would be an easier thing to do if you knew it would benefit billions, and if you were certain that you get a fresh new life afterwards.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: I'm sure some upcoming stories will kick loose some memories, but as of right now (also precoffee...) I can't think of anything really memorable.  I like to think that 'nice' is the default setting for most people when given a chance and so, when observed, it doesn't seem really out of the ordinary.


Smarted, and "This"'d.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For example, I went shopping on Friday evening and it was raining (35-40°, cold and nasty).  As I was getting out of my truck, a mother with a couple of younger kids and a very full cart went past me.  Between me and her vehicle was a car with a few local teenagers in it.  She got to her van/SUV and two of the kids got out of their car...and offered to load her groceries so that she could get her kids buckled up/ out of the cold.

Nothing spectacular and something that if you had asked me the same question next week, I probably would have already forgotten about it.  But something 'nice' that made someone's life a little easier for a little while.  Hopefully in the years to come she remembers this and teaches her kids to do the same.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, gave his own life so that we may all have eternal salvation with God in Heaven, but I'm sure you all have some nice stories, too.


You saw that? Maaaaaaan. You are OLD!
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The stories of people giving away kidneys to strangers make whatever I've done pale in comparison.
Teaches me humility and humbleness.

Raising kids is tough. Seeing people choose to raise someone else's kids is heartwarming.

I've seen people down on their luck get their medical bills paid off.

I've seen people share their food with the homeless. Not giving them leftovers, not buying something (which is also nice), but actually sharing something with them while they chat.

I've had the pleasure of knowing some surprising people.
 
Mr. Murder [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I once saw a gladiator become more powerful than the emperor of Rome.

That was pretty nice.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was at a grocery store and a Latino family had just rung up $100+ in groceries just to be told that the particular market doesn't accept EBT. Person in line behind them told to the cashier to just let them take the groceries and charge her for all of it, plus what was in her cart.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't like drawing attention to myself, but here goes. This one time and keep in mind that I was really hungry that night, I let one of my kids eat the last slice of pizza.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
About 25-30 years ago, I was grocery shopping in a grumpy WTF-am-I-doing-with-my-life-anyway moo​d and crossed paths with my middle school art teacher, who had pretty much saved me from losing my introverted asthmatic pimply 12-year-old mind back in seventh grade. I hadn't seen her in about sixteen years.

After a bit of catching up, she says to me "Do you remember a 'thank you' card you made me in sixth grade?"

"Um...sort of."

"You know, I keep that card with me, and whenever I'm feeling a little down, I take it out to remind me what I'm capable of."

Okay, what? Seriously, WHAT? She's hung on to this old piece of construction paper for 17 years? Maybe she's got it at home with a drawerful of other tchotchkes from her teaching days or something.

And then she reaches into her handbag, takes out this old manila envelope, and inside it is a plastic bag...with my card in it.

YOU. ARE. SHIATTING ME. YOU. WONDERFUL. LADY.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, gave his own life so that we may all have eternal salvation with God in Heaven, but I'm sure you all have some nice stories, too.


At most Jesus gave up a 3 day weekend.

/If you don't sin he died for nothing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would have to say that one of the nicest things I've ever seen someone do is when Jerry Jones allowed his Dallas Cowboys to trade Hershel Walker to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989 for some back up players and a few draft picks.

Dallas was the worst team in the league that year and Walker was their best player, so this was an incredibly generous and gracious thing for him to do, especially in such a notoriously competitive sport. Jones was willing to sacrifice so that Minnesotans had a chance to be happy.

Thankfully, the positive karma the Cowboys generated by this selfless act was rewarded by the Universe in the form of Emmit Smith, and three Super Bowls in the 90s, which the team and their fans experienced without one scintilla of excess bragging or egotism.

The Vikings also were rewarded when Walker rushed for almost 700 yards in just 2 and a half seasons. He looked very good running most of the time. Awesome!
 
pounddawg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I saw somebody back a family business that had gotten itself into so much financial trouble the couldn't have anything in their names.

/yes they burned through his $ and didn't learn a thing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hadn't eaten in a week, and a total stranger handed me a morsel of food.
 
Kirzania
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: And then she reaches into her handbag, takes out this old manila envelope, and inside it is a plastic bag...with my card in it.


I got a little bit of dust in my eye at this.

I think it's because teachers never get credit where credit is due. We are so quick to blame them or put them down when things don't go exactly right... And when they do good, it's just the expectation. Some teachers never know the impact they have on a kid because said kid never tells them (per your story, an introvert 12 year old suddenly gains the confidence in something they didn't have before, that kid may never fully express to the teacher what that did ...)

When you touch someone (oh, come on) in a way that forever changes that person for the better or braver or stronger or what have you, how would you ever know if they didn't tell you? When they did, rarely, tell you and express their thanks ... It leaves a mark.

Excuse me, I have an email to write.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For years I have found $5/month to witness some of the kindest, most selfless human beings on the planet reach out to internet strangers to share sorrow and good times, relating uplifting funny stories to keep names on a screen alive and posting just one more day.

Just one more day.

Just one more.

/proud denizen of TotalFark Discussion
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is sad. The only thing I can think of is when an acquaintance offered to let the victims of a house fire take shelter in his home. Unfortunately I know this "generous" individual to be a naked unapologetic racist so I doubt he would have been so forthcoming in his charity if the victims had been non-white.

/not a csb at all
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Blowjob.
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: The stories of people giving away kidneys to strangers make whatever I've done pale in comparison.
Teaches me humility and humbleness.

Raising kids is tough. Seeing people choose to raise someone else's kids is heartwarming.

I've seen people down on their luck get their medical bills paid off.

I've seen people share their food with the homeless. Not giving them leftovers, not buying something (which is also nice), but actually sharing something with them while they chat.

I've had the pleasure of knowing some surprising people.


Feeding the homeless is always gratifying. I once redeemed a free meal card through a downtown Chicago fast food promotion, commented that I was happy to get another redeemable card without actually making a purchase. I came back to buy more food shortly later, surprising the teenage clerk with my quick return and use of cash. Her smile was huge when I told her I'd given my new card to a homeless guy just outside the restaurant: she thanked me and gave me several more cards to give him. I was proud, but much prouder of her for her risk in helping the man her boss probably didn't want hanging around.

Decades later, I'm still impressed by the kindness of psych patients at my first facility. No matter how bad their own problems, they had a tacitly-understood code to be tolerant of and look out for people with more serious conditions, despite how little they had themselves or how troublesome a patient in need might be. They were kinder than most of the staff.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jimjays: Decades later, I'm still impressed by the kindness of psych patients at my first facility. No matter how bad their own problems, they had a tacitly-understood code to be tolerant of and look out for people with more serious conditions, despite how little they had themselves or how troublesome a patient in need might be. They were kinder than most of the staff.


TFD, like I said.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Small thing from my childhood.  I grew up in Milan, Italy, and one winter afternoon it was pouring cold rain.  A group of pedestrians had gathered under the overhang of our building, a one-family that is now three condos.  My mother invited them all into our foyer and handed out cups of coffee.  She's 86 now, and still going strong.
 
