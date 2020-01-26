 Skip to content
(Some Angry Guy)   Gee, ya think?   (wmar2news.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Took the first two out and that's when I heard gunshots going off and I felt something on my right knee," said Schell, "He grazed my right knee and then I went running around the other side of the truck and then I got hit in my right scrotum."

This guy deserves to open up a can of whoopass on his neighbor.  I would have no problem with a judge allowing this guy to repeatedly gas pedal his neighbor who shot him.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He grazed my right knee and then I went running around the other side of the truck and then I got hit in my right scrotum."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"She had left the home with two small children before Murdy turned violent "

The dog would like a word..
 
Bondith
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Only later would Schell learn his neighbor, 43-year-old Benjamin Murdy, had opened fire from across Oak Ridge Drive on Harford County Sheriff's deputies who had pulled up to check a report from Murdy's girlfriend that he had shot and killed her dog during a dispute.

Well regulated militia.
 
poorjon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So he clearly has a left scrotum too, but does he also have a middle scrotum?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Guy shoots 200+ rounds at officers, is taken in alive.
Guess his skin color.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Guy shoots 200+ rounds at officers, is taken in alive.
Guess his skin color.


Police did not fire a shot? WTG
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler says during an hour-and-a-half long standoff, Murdy fired almost 200 rounds from a rifle and handgun, while police never fired a single shot

The gunman ultimately called 911 and arranged for his surrender.

Gunman sounds white.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: Resident Muslim: Guy shoots 200+ rounds at officers, is taken in alive.
Guess his skin color.

Police did not fire a shot? WTG


WTF
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"We're familiar with him. He's been the subject of a couple of protective orders from a previous relationship and then I think from the current one. I'm not up to spec on all of those, but he had made statements in there that he would take out police if they ever came to the house."

So he's a typical self-described "big 2nd amendment supporter".
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone is getting their 2nd Amendment Freedoms infringed upon by the Deep State Government.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
1: 200 shots and no dead people?

He can work for the LAPD.

2: Cops didn't return fire?

He's clearly white. (Thanks NuFark for the picture preview)
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Murdy in the first degree.
 
MontanaDave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
bettywhite.jpg
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nothing about him attending the imperial academy and his awards for marksmanship from there?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
murdy the murderer?
we have to stop letting the internet name everything.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Right scrotum?  How does he know which scrotum the guy was trying to shoot?  And why are there multiple options?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"He grazed my right knee and then I went running around the other side of the truck and then I got hit in my right scrotum."

If that were me I'd describe that as the wrong scrotum.

/guy sounds more unstable than a box full of sweating nitroglycerin in a bouncy castle.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Finally, intelligent cops.

Maybe there is hope.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Guy shoots 200+ rounds at officers, is taken in alive.
Guess his skin color.


ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

poorjon: So he clearly has a left scrotum too, but does he also have a middle scrotum?


If you loose a ball, can you get by with the other three?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
As opposed to the wrong scrotum.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Guess they didn't have a shot.  Too bad, the guy is a waste of space.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Two important questions that must be answered:

1) How in the ever loving fark did they not just turn that house to Swiss cheese.

2) Exactly how many scrotums does that other guy have?
 
